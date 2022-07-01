 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Puget Sound crabbing starts Friday. So if you've caught a case of crabs before today, you might have problems   (kiro7.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, crab season, proper license, Strait of Georgia, proper catch record card, pounds of Dungeness crab, Washington  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 10:04 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jim32rr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's always crab season in Tacoma.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That might explain the $10k Delta was offering to bump people a dozen headlines ago.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought you caught crabs by the bucket.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Never forget.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: It's always crab season in Tacoma.


Don't forget Bremerton.

Bremelo
Youtube bTc5aKZj98k
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everett burned them all out with the tire fire.
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I thought you caught crabs by the bucket.


Bushel
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't shampoo them, it just makes them angry
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Watch out for monkey pox too.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Everett burned them all out with the tire fire.


I remember that tire fire and saw it in person.
historylink.orgView Full Size

/not my pic
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: OkieDookie: It's always crab season in Tacoma.

Don't forget Bremerton.


Bremelo
Youtube bTc5aKZj98k


How much does a Bremelo weigh?
Answer: A Bremer-ton.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
and now I want Dungeness crab cakes, thanks subby,
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's always crabs season in a seedy south Broadway motel with a questionable stranger.

Oh we're not talking about those kinds of crabs.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.