(CNN)   Meal-service kit company Daily Harvest hit with multiple lawsuits after customers realize that "gallbladder removal" should not be a required side effect of eating lentil and leek crumbles. Lentil and leek crumbles? Sounds like they had it coming   (cnn.com)
17
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"to know death Otto, you have to fark life in the gallbladder."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The complaint recounts two emergency room visits in May after consuming the product twice. She described her pain as "a 9 or 10 out of 10," the complaint states.

For reference:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they check with the Supreme Court before have that gall bladder removed?
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh, gallbladders are overrated.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But gallbladder goes great when paired with fava beans and a nice Chianti.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: "to know death Otto, you have to fark life in the gallbladder."


Andy Warhol's Frankenstein. Very sick stuff.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1. Does it occur in nature?

2. Is it unprocessed, or, did I process it myself?

Don't eat anything else.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's the way the lentil crumbles.
 
advex101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Several influencers told CNN Business last week that they spent time in the hospital with mysterious symptoms that puzzled doctors, including intense gastrointestinal pain and extremely elevated liver enzymes.

When does the bad part start?  These are, after all, only "influencers".
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do you give someone severe liver damage from lentils?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Serves you right!  Nobody ever got sick from ground beef.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: 1. Does it occur in nature?

2. Is it unprocessed, or, did I process it myself?

Don't eat anything else.


I can't grow, wash, dry, and roast coffee at home. I can't make cheese at home. If I were to go to the beach, grab some seawater, and make my own salt, it would have a lot of petrochemical residues from the nearby refinery tanker terminal. I'm going to delegate some of that stuff to professionals.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The complaint recounts two emergency room visits in May after consuming the product twice. She described her pain as "a 9 or 10 out of 10," the complaint states.

For reference:
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Better than the Randal Monroe pain scale:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"What's in Crumbles? Real, whole ingredients. Like French lentils, butternut squash, walnuts, cremini mushrooms, and leeks. Plus, sacha inchi powder, cranberry seeds, and tara flour for a good dose of protein"

sacha ichi and tara seem to be the same thing, Plukenetia volubilis.

When raw, P. volubilis seeds and leaves contain appreciable amounts of alkaloids, saponins, and lectins which may be toxic if consumed before cooking, but are degraded by roasting.[3] The edible seed oil is a source of polyunsaturated fatty acids.[5]

Sounds like that's likely it.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
doesn't sound like bacteria or virus.  i'm going to go with absolutely massive amounts of at least two pesticides.
 
mossberg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: WastrelWay: 1. Does it occur in nature?

2. Is it unprocessed, or, did I process it myself?

Don't eat anything else.

I can't grow, wash, dry, and roast coffee at home. I can't make cheese at home. If I were to go to the beach, grab some seawater, and make my own salt, it would have a lot of petrochemical residues from the nearby refinery tanker terminal. I'm going to delegate some of that stuff to professionals.


Making cheese at home is easy. Don't recommend.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: 1. Does it occur in nature?

2. Is it unprocessed, or, did I process it myself?

Don't eat anything else.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yummy!
 
