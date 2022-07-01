 Skip to content
(Twitter)   MAGA terrorists attack a bar in Woodland, CA while police stand by politely, but it took a hero with pepper spray to disperse them all   (twitter.com) divider line
170
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the cops didn't avenge their Proud brothers and arrest the person using pepper spray
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Surprised the cops didn't avenge their Proud brothers and arrest the person using pepper spray


True, usually the police defend their own.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do love to see them scatter. 

Does anyone know if they've tried other shiat in Philly since they got chased out?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark, should've just leaned on that spray even when they were buzzing around the entrance.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Do love to see them scatter. 

Does anyone know if they've tried other shiat in Philly since they got chased out?


Yeah, no.
My 14 year old cousin and two of his friends would destroy those mooks and at least 3 of those "cops" before stealing one of the cop cars and setting the rest on fire.
Don't phark around in Philly Town.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are less than useless. Defend yourself because they will Not help.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can all agree that the midriff reveal at the 15 second mark was pretty farking hot!
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A tweet in the thread says, "The cops don't do anything about the proud boys for the same reason you don't see Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana in the same place at the same time."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not the level of violence that Proud Boys deserve to have inflicted on them, but it'll work.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most of the Drags I know can hold their own in a bar fight.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just shows how lucky they are in CA. We haven't had proper neo-nazis to fight here in ages.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: I think we can all agree that the midriff reveal at the 15 second mark was pretty farking hot!


Are you also into the Michelin Man?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lurkey: jars.traptone: Do love to see them scatter. 

Does anyone know if they've tried other shiat in Philly since they got chased out?

Yeah, no.
My 14 year old cousin and two of his friends would destroy those mooks and at least 3 of those "cops" before stealing one of the cop cars and setting the rest on fire.
Don't phark around in Philly Town.


Which is pretty much what I expected. 

Watch how they run at the slightest sign of resistance. 

Important, important information. For you know, reasons. ;)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The police:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Surprised the cops didn't avenge their Proud brothers and arrest the person using pepper spray


Once pepper spray gets deployed the cops know better than to get in the middle of that sort of fight.
Not unless they are the only ones in the room with a gas mask.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if the police realize that it's shiat like this that makes people mistrust them...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The least plausible part of the Mad Max future dystopia is the cop being a good guy.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I can take the kids to a Monacan restaurant for some cous cous and belly dancing.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if the police realize that it's shiat like this that makes people mistrust them...


The problem with ruling by fear is that once you show any sort of weakness, your enemies won't back down ever again.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*Moroccan
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Cops were only there for clean-up. Legally, they couldn't do anything until the first fool crossed over the door.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the comments

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"911"

"Hello?  Yes, I've got some violent trespassers"

"OK, stay calm, we'll send over some officers to hold the door for them."
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if the police realize that it's shiat like this that makes people mistrust them...


They don't care.  They've got the 30% of the country that absolutely cannot get enough boot in its mouth backing them, and that's all they think they need.

And they might be right.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Not the level of violence that Proud Boys deserve to have inflicted on them, but it'll work.


As soon as they start some violence, they are existential threats. Take no chances, make sure they can't get back up to injure anyone.

A good way to look at it: You don't start the fight, you don't try to goad them into a fight, but you put them in the dirt the picosecond they try to start violence.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also - I think that assholes like the proud boys are gonna start getting their asses kicked in a regular basis.
The rules of the game have changed.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what, the 6th time in the last couple weeks? Absolutely coordinated.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: I think we can all agree that the midriff reveal at the 15 second mark was pretty farking hot!


That guy makes my old dad bod look like vintage Schwarzenegger.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: spongeboob: Surprised the cops didn't avenge their Proud brothers and arrest the person using pepper spray

Once pepper spray gets deployed the cops know better than to get in the middle of that sort of fight.
Not unless they are the only ones in the room with a gas mask.


LOL, despite being the county seat Woodland is small. It's 60K now because of development (it's on I5 near Sac and close to I80 and UCD in the other direction), but it's traditionally been a 35 - 40K farm town. And heavily Hispanic. So, not sure where these idiots are coming from honestly.
 
Bf+
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought if a business trespass someone the cops are obligated to cuff them and/or beat them and haul them off.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The least plausible part of the Mad Max future dystopia is the cop being a good guy.


Well they were in Australia, so...
 
gbv23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember Stonewall?  Don't Fark with drag queens!
 
Murkanen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if we're going to get any of the "Cops prevent crime" morons in here while there's a video of an attempted B&E in progress right next to a group of 4 cops who chose to ignore it.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wonder what they'd think if they saw their god-king doing this:

Donald Trump "motorboating" Rudy Giuliani in his drag persona, Rudia
Youtube spn0MJZr-QQ
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Surprised the cops didn't avenge their Proud brothers and arrest the person using pepper spray


Probably because white guy. Had he been brown it would have been shouts of "Weapon, weapon!" and then the video would cut off with a disclaimer "edited for violent content."
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moroning: In the comments

[Fark user image 425x422]


Let's face it, the top group looks like much more fun.

/you're the top
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Also - I think that assholes like the proud boys are gonna start getting their asses kicked in a regular basis.
The rules of the game have changed.


Now is the time for that. 

I mean technically, a long while ago was time for that, but I'll take 'late' over 'never'.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lurkey: jars.traptone: Do love to see them scatter. 

Does anyone know if they've tried other shiat in Philly since they got chased out?

Yeah, no.
My 14 year old cousin and two of his friends would destroy those mooks and at least 3 of those "cops" before stealing one of the cop cars and setting the rest on fire.
Don't phark around in Philly Town.


While a lot of other important events associated with the Revolution and the founding of the United States happened in and around Philly, it is also important to remember that many Jerseydelphians are descendants of the men who crossed the Delaware with Washington. Through ice. On Christmas. To kill Hessian mercenaries. In their sleep. Not blacks, or Hispanics, or Native Americans, as was the custom. Other white guys.

Lots of cities have their brawlers and tough guys, but Jerseydelphians are a special breed.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: That's what, the 6th time in the last couple weeks? Absolutely coordinated.


With more and more countries declaring the Proud Boys to be a terrorist organization, you can be assured that our government is monitoring them and ignoring it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, the great maga king is sending his forces into blue zones.

The war has begun.  Time for Biden to nuke the enemy.  The great maga king and his ultra magas must be eliminated.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine being anti-gay, but spending every minute of the day obsessing over cock.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Back up while you're filming, sir, we don't want you to get in the way of these men assaulting the bar. Look at us. We're standing back too. Cuz we're cops."
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was postponed. It looks like they won another one. Yes, this is a win for them.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moroning: I thought if a business trespass someone the cops are obligated to cuff them and/or beat them and haul them off.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: lurkey: jars.traptone: Do love to see them scatter. 

Does anyone know if they've tried other shiat in Philly since they got chased out?

Yeah, no.
My 14 year old cousin and two of his friends would destroy those mooks and at least 3 of those "cops" before stealing one of the cop cars and setting the rest on fire.
Don't phark around in Philly Town.

Which is pretty much what I expected. 

Watch how they run at the slightest sign of resistance. 

Important, important information. For you know, reasons. ;)


Big fat this.

What liberals misunderstand about conservatives is that they think violence begets more violence. Demonstrate to a conservative that you will defend yourself physically and they run screaming for the hills.

/ start bringing guns to the protest
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LGBTQ people: Start carrying. All the time. Police will not help you.
They never have and never will.
 
