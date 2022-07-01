 Skip to content
(MSN)   'We will adopt your baby'   (msn.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooo a slide show og hypocritical assholes. Cool.

How come they are only offering now?!?!?
Take a guess.

By the way there are THOUSANDS of children already waiting to be adopted you assholes.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 400K kids in foster care and more than 100K waiting for adoption.

Step up, liars.

Step up hypocrites.

Step up religious nutjobs.

Live your words and maybe we'll start believing you.  Until then, just STFU and GSTH.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-800 Kash-4-Kids Koming soon!  (Aryan babies only).
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
No you won't.  Go virtue signal somewhere else

This is on the level of tots and pears
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Said the Dingo Party
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whoever the fark outlawed abortion, or strongly supported doing so, should not be trusted with children by default--especially when those same people are parroting terms like "groomer" and "child sex slaves."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't care.
You taking my baby after I've gone through the danger of growing and birthing it is not the f*cking point.

F*ck you.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert!!!

They won't
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We will lie to virtue signal
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

there was a jordan klepper segment at one of these anti-abortion protests where he went over to the "choose adoption" sign holders and individually asked them all how many adopted children they had.  zeroes across the board.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And I'll repeat from an earlier discussion: no, you won't.

Because I have my (adopted) kids because they wouldn't.  All those "Adoption is the answer" protesters I used to drive by pulled a homerbush.gif the instant they saw what my kids looked like. It's us evil liberals who are left to adopt all the kids you'd rather forget about
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
White babies. Troubled minority tweens? fark off.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

But I only want a cute little Asian baby.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1. If that were true then foster care would be empty

2. Abortion isn't about not wanting a baby. It's about not wanting to be pregnant. Adoption does not get rid of pregnancy.
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abortion is a far safer medical procedure than giving birth.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My post-American Taliban fantasy world.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Correct
 
assjuice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that there is a meme for this. Otherwise, how would the functionally illiterate express their unique opinion over and over again?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But they're Christians!  Would they risk an eternity in hell bearing false witness?!

Oh right, "Greater Goods" TM.  It's okay to lie, steal, adulter, and kill if its for something you decided is more important, just like Jesus taught at that one sermon nobody bothered to write down.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dear f*ck what is that smell?!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there a shortage of unwanted children?

/There is not.
//No shortage of conservbative attention whores, either.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Whoever the fark outlawed abortion, or strongly supported doing so, should not be trusted with children by default--especially when those same people are parroting terms like "groomer" and "child sex slaves."


Every right wing accusation...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Been using this one on Twitter.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I more picky. I am waiting for a cute Asian 21 year old
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Excellent!  Let's let the free market decide, just like we let it do everything else.  What could go wrong??  It's just farking babies. Human beings.  Put on the market like cars.  A 16-year old should be able to make that decision totally guilt free.
And thank god we spared her from the horror of abortion.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

educated: Dear f*ck what is that smell?!


Sorry, I'll open a window. The leftovers from Taco Tuesday developed a kick, tho, didn't they?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: 1-800 Kash-4-Kids Koming soon!  (Aryan babies only).


Kinda ironic given that "Kars 4 Kids" funds programs for non-observant and non-Orthodox Jewish youth aimed at promoting a more observant and Orthodox lifestyle.
 
danvon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

They do not live their words or claims. They say they are Christians, but they are the furthest from Jesus's teachings. They are so obsessed with the next world that they make this world miserable with their hatred and privilege.

Today, the Alabama Women's Center is closed as it was one of the three locations providing abortion services in this state. Here's the sidewalk this morning with its typical lineup of picketers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a new meme one of our abortion supporters made up to express our anger with the SCOTUS decision.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
VEE  VILL  ADOPPT  YUR  BEBBY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
White lie has a whole new meaning now
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We will adopt your child
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't want anything with my DNA anywhere near those people
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
every couple posting "we will adopt your baby" sign pictures is just giving me this vibe :( pic.twitter.com/DUUGwXScFh
- courtney (@courtneyweisell) June 27, 2022
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
