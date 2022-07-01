 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   North Korea says their COVID numbers are floating upward because South Korea put them in balloons   (fox43.com) divider line
    North Korea, Korean War, North Korea's epidemic prevention center, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, Korean language, Pyongyang, state media report  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were there 99 red of them and they were floating in the summer sky?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Were there 99 red of them and they were floating in the summer sky?


Nyet
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Were there 99 red of them and they were floating in the summer sky?


So you're asking us to identify, clarify, classify?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: kdawg7736: Were there 99 red of them and they were floating in the summer sky?

Nyet


Wait...nein nein...were there no balloon? Do two negatives make a positive in German? If they do, how many balloons are there?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, are they saying that they Crash Landed into them?
 
Drank_the_40_water [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That reminds me, there was some idiot on Alex Jones parade of idiots who was pushing the idea that popping the bubbles on bubble wrap was dangerous because the air in the bubble was from China. Hysterically stupid people, the conspiracy crowd.

/ Sadly also frighteningly stupid, it would be fun if we could just point and laugh, comfortable in the knowledge that no one could possibly believe them.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe North Korea should properly vaccinate and feed it's people instead of hording all the cash and stuff with their leaders while lying to said people so they don't go out and try to huff/eat balloons?
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Drank_the_40_water: That reminds me, there was some idiot on Alex Jones parade of idiots who was pushing the idea that popping the bubbles on bubble wrap was dangerous because the air in the bubble was from China. Hysterically stupid people, the conspiracy crowd.

/ Sadly also frighteningly stupid, it would be fun if we could just point and laugh, comfortable in the knowledge that no one could possibly believe them.


I suppose it's not impossible, but wouldn't the bubble wrap, the box, and the item shipped within all of this packaging also be toxic?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think they missed the memo on the whole "survives on surfaces for like 3 minutes" thing.
(Really of course, projecting the problem onto an enemy is step 1 of response of ANY despotic regime, but yeah.)
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Maybe North Korea should properly vaccinate and feed it's people instead of hording all the cash and stuff with their leaders while lying to said people so they don't go out and try to huff/eat balloons?


I doubt that any nations are willing to provide vaccine because North Korea would never agree to the stipulations that a supplying nation would require.  Any supplier-nation would want to ensure that the vaccine went into the arms of the average person.  Since North Korea's government is corrupt, the only way that happens is if the supplier-nations or NGOs that they trust end up performing the inoculations.  They're not about to hand-over the vaccine to the North Koreans directly.  This would be unacceptable to the North Koreans, so this is an impasse.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't give the GQP any ideas. They'll start blaming Mexico and launch a war against the evil brown people infecting helpless whites up north.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: I doubt that any nations are willing to provide vaccine because North Korea would never agree to the stipulations that a supplying nation would require.  Any supplier-nation would want to ensure that the vaccine went into the arms of the average person.  Since North Korea's government is corrupt, the only way that happens is if the supplier-nations or NGOs that they trust end up performing the inoculations.  They're not about to hand-over the vaccine to the North Koreans directly.  This would be unacceptable to the North Koreans, so this is an impasse.


While that's all true, from what I've read, the primary issue's actually even simpler than that. The narrative their people are constantly indoctrinated on is that the world is in ruins, and NK survives only under the glory of their strongman dictator. To accept help, from any nation, in any form, in a visible way, undermines that entire narrative... and they'd rather have millions of people die than do that.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trerro: TWX: I doubt that any nations are willing to provide vaccine because North Korea would never agree to the stipulations that a supplying nation would require.  Any supplier-nation would want to ensure that the vaccine went into the arms of the average person.  Since North Korea's government is corrupt, the only way that happens is if the supplier-nations or NGOs that they trust end up performing the inoculations.  They're not about to hand-over the vaccine to the North Koreans directly.  This would be unacceptable to the North Koreans, so this is an impasse.

While that's all true, from what I've read, the primary issue's actually even simpler than that. The narrative their people are constantly indoctrinated on is that the world is in ruins, and NK survives only under the glory of their strongman dictator. To accept help, from any nation, in any form, in a visible way, undermines that entire narrative... and they'd rather have millions of people die than do that.


That seems to play pretty directly into NK not allowing anyone else to perform the work.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Something like this I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kabloink: Something like this I guess

[Fark user image 380x344]


Hmmm, I misspelled birthday. Happy Birtday everyone :).
 
Drank_the_40_water [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: Drank_the_40_water: That reminds me, there was some idiot on Alex Jones parade of idiots who was pushing the idea that popping the bubbles on bubble wrap was dangerous because the air in the bubble was from China. Hysterically stupid people, the conspiracy crowd.

/ Sadly also frighteningly stupid, it would be fun if we could just point and laugh, comfortable in the knowledge that no one could possibly believe them.

I suppose it's not impossible, but wouldn't the bubble wrap, the box, and the item shipped within all of this packaging also be toxic?


I would venture impossible on account of the heat to seal the bubbles, plus the particles don't stay viable forever and they don't make bubbles on demand as they use them... but also, thinking about all the ways that infectious disease spreads, the bubbles are not what I worry about. It would be a funny epidemiology undergrad thesis, but otherwise, nah.
 
