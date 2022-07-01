 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Happy Metric 4th of July
34
34 Comments
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rubes
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So fake. The American grudgingly concedes that universal healthcare and maternity leave might be things to celebrate.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing for the list:
Using 'eh?' for accent.  When you say "Take off, eh?" You're telling them to 'take off' but not 'take the fark off, you stupid, loser hoser, eh?'
Gordon Lightfoot
Cops that wear snappy red uniforms, ride horses backwards and saves Nell from Snidely Whiplash
and, uh, that's aboot it, eh?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's start a GoFundMe page to buy advertising on Fox News to run that clip.
A man can dream, can't he?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Dakota declares today an unofficial holiday too.

Because it's July First... And the area code is 701.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh of course, a video version of Canada's official motto: "We're not the States, eh?"

/The USA is where the Stanley Cup lives.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up around a lot of Quebecois people. They said "apikanadé" on this holiday a lot.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have beer, ok, maybe you don't like the Murican beer, but even that isn't really Murican anymore. Buttertarts? Really. I am jealous of the healthcare thing, which is why I may want to move to Hawaii-can't be any more expensive than silicone valley, except they have warm ocean water, beaches and palm trees.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans and their units, I especially love "how it's made" type television shows:

Pressure is measured in:

-Elephants [ not specified if African of European ]
-747s
-Rhinos

-Temperature:
deg/F
Arizona's
Alaska's - negative temperatures

Length/Area:

Football fields
Baseball diamonds
747's
Cars/Trucks
Giraffes
Statues of Liberty
Empire State Buildings


Volume/Data Storage:
Libraries of Congress
Rick Roll Videos
Encyclopedia Britannica's
Punch-cards


Also, welding == soldering == brazing
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tomorrow, Canadians will be suffering from a terrible maple syrup and Timbits hangover.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Canada had aggressive panhandling junkies long before the US made them so popular.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, but snow.

/of course, lots of America has snow too
//which is why I don't live there either
 
Saturn5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Something else Canada has:  An inferiority complex, apparently.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Missing for the list:
Using 'eh?' for accent.  When you say "Take off, eh?" You're telling them to 'take off' but not 'take the fark off, you stupid, loser hoser, eh?'
Gordon Lightfoot
Cops that wear snappy red uniforms, ride horses backwards and saves Nell from Snidely Whiplash
and, uh, that's aboot it, eh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tonight I'm working a jazz fest gig in a club alongside a road that will host convoy morons, with Honeymoon Suite doing a street concert a block away, a few doors down from the festivities at Pride Corner. 

This is gonna be a memorable Canada Day, eh
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Something else Canada has:  An inferiority complex, apparently.


actually, we only make you think we have an inferiority complex.  In actual fact, we are complacent in the fact that life really is better north of the 49th parallel .  and safer.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was brilliant.

/Love Canadia
//My Canuckistan friend's labeled me an honorary Candian
///Have considered fleeing to Canadia as a political refugee
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Ahh of course, a video version of Canada's official motto: "We're not the States, eh?"

/The USA is where the Stanley Cup lives.


Survey says.....
That is a lie.

Actually becuase of your claim I had to google it and I learned that there are more than 1 cup and the NHL doesn't actually own the cup, but leases it from Trustees who actually keep it.

They also live in Toronto, not America.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Cup
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
they stapled the flag
why
literally has a grommet right there...get a farking nail or push pin
or staple across the grommet and the edge

WHY would you staple into the cloth of the flag above the...

ARGH!!!
<cry>
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 666x375]


I'm not partial to millimeters for bolt and nut machining.

One mm is a smaller distance than 1/16", the most prevalent graduation in fractional mechanic's handtools.  This means it takes more tools to cover sizes in a given range with metric than with fractional.  It's also harder to visually identify the size of a fastener, more trips to the toolbox or more tools brought out to try out.

Plus I've never seen a good rule on when one can start skipping increments in metric tools.  On fractional tools, once above 1-3/16" generally the hardware switches to 1/8" increments, and above 3" switches to 1/4" increments.  I couldn't tell you where, if at all, metric sizes start counting by twos or greater.  If there is such a rule I would love to see it.

And yes, there sometimes are oddball fractional sizes, I have a 25/64" socket and I have seen 1-5/16" wrenches listed for sale, but even with a lot of experience for a hobbyist I've never seen fasteners in these sizes.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Something else Canada has:  An inferiority complex, apparently.


Well, that hurt my feels. Gonna have to resort to some legal weed AND a legal abortion to cheer myself up.
(The abortion is covered by socialist healthcare, BTW)
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not to mention all the comedians.

What makes being Canadian so funny?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
William Shatner - I Am Canadian
Youtube eKLkmTz-kJw
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Tonight I'm working a jazz fest gig in a club alongside a road that will host convoy morons, with Honeymoon Suite doing a street concert a block away, a few doors down from the festivities at Pride Corner. 

This is gonna be a memorable Canada Day, eh


Yeah, I live near there.  Hardly anyone has their flag flying today, so as not to be seen as supporting the "truckers". Sad, but here we are.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: Saturn5: Something else Canada has:  An inferiority complex, apparently.

Well, that hurt my feels. Gonna have to resort to some legal weed AND a legal abortion to cheer myself up.
(The abortion is covered by socialist healthcare, BTW)


How many lives do you need to terminate to feel better when you're you're all sad?
 
