(NBC News)   Feeling poorly? Better go make a withdrawal from the poop bank   (nbcnews.com) divider line
24
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Poop thread!!!
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you have to start w/ a deposit.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst ATM ever.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Well, you have to start w/ a deposit.


Wait, I have a better one.

The deposit slips are printed on Charmin.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop bank?  What am I, flush with cash?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SSDD.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Worst ATM ever.


Ass-to-mouth?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep yourself topped up by performing daily anilingus.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again.  My hobbies pay off in the ling run.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save your poop ? I've been doing that since before it was cool.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows about the spice.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you just take a withdrawal from a younger, healthier, person's account?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Can you just take a withdrawal from a younger, healthier, person's account?


Someone like Tom Brady.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get paid for donating?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: misanthropicsob: Can you just take a withdrawal from a younger, healthier, person's account?

Someone like Tom Brady.


They have to be younger. More like Justin Herbert.
 
ryant123
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the only choice to healthy long life is ass-blasting your own aged poo, I'm just going to walk into traffic since science has failed us.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine working at the Poop Bank?

Sounds like a shiatty job to me
 
Dadoody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
or just drink kefir like every normal cauc asian

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I asked my Doctor, he said "no poop for you!"
 
