(Al Jazeera)   Putin says Western sanctions pushing Russia-Belarus unification, which certainly wasn't going to occur at the barrel of a gun otherwise   (aljazeera.com) divider line
428 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jul 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting considering most of the world is wondering what the breakup of the Russian federation is going to produce. 5-12 new countries is the guess
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the Baltic states should debate whether or not to expel their Russian communities to prevent Russia from coming in and claiming lands that are not theirs as their own.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Interesting considering most of the world is wondering what the breakup of the Russian federation is going to produce. 5-12 new countries is the guess


I'm rooting for the rebirth of Lord Novgorod the Great.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the same Belarus that was invaded by Russian forces to help keep that fat f*ck in power after he lost the last election?

This is shocking news.

Belarus: Lukashenko leaves helicopter carrying assault rifle - BBC News
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Interesting considering most of the world is wondering what the breakup of the Russian federation is going to produce. 5-12 new countries is the guess


Unlike captain planet, however, when their powers combine you just get cheaper appliances...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: eurotrader: Interesting considering most of the world is wondering what the breakup of the Russian federation is going to produce. 5-12 new countries is the guess

Unlike captain planet, however, when their powers combine you just get cheaper appliances...


Well, no, they literally do not have the spare parts to do even that.
You just get the Greater Sad.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Lukashenko told Putin that they'd rejoin Russia over his dead body, Putin agreed.

That may have frightened him a little.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarus sanctions are not as comprehensive as those on Russia. Gotta be a hassle to have bureaucrats keeping track of both. So unite already so we can just slap Belarus with the full set of sanctions.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Belarus sanctions are not as comprehensive as those on Russia. Gotta be a hassle to have bureaucrats keeping track of both. So unite already so we can just slap Belarus with the full set of sanctions.


I'm surprised that Lukashenko would give up the leadership.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a lot of engineers looking for visas.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Interesting considering most of the world is wondering what the breakup of the Russian federation is going to produce. 5-12 new countries is the guess


If by the world you mean armchair generals then yes, they're probably baffled. Everyone actually paying attention knows Lukashenko hasn't exactly been against it for some time now.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: kbronsito: Belarus sanctions are not as comprehensive as those on Russia. Gotta be a hassle to have bureaucrats keeping track of both. So unite already so we can just slap Belarus with the full set of sanctions.

I'm surprised that Lukashenko would give up the leadership.


Be Putin's puppet, or lose his support and get overthrown by popular uprising.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Belarusians ain't going to like that.


Which is to say, the Ukraine war is about to get wider.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: kbronsito: Belarus sanctions are not as comprehensive as those on Russia. Gotta be a hassle to have bureaucrats keeping track of both. So unite already so we can just slap Belarus with the full set of sanctions.

I'm surprised that Lukashenko would give up the leadership.


It's far more profitable for him to be a russian oligarch than the tenuous despot of an economically crippled european backwater. He'll see more profits and less responsibility, and a bonus obtain a much larger stick with which to execute his coercive violence and systemic oppression.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll be a global powerhouse, with their combined forces of encrypted hard-drive ransoming and malnourished amateur porn.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guessing Russia will declare the end of operations in Ukraine next week or two primarily because they are running out of ammunition  and the Ukraine will respond with GTFO of Ukraine or we will continue to drive your war criminals to sunflower planters. Russia is done in it's current form because of Putin. Ukraine is getting more and better tools to drive the robbing, raping and just all around war criminals out.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: kbronsito: Belarus sanctions are not as comprehensive as those on Russia. Gotta be a hassle to have bureaucrats keeping track of both. So unite already so we can just slap Belarus with the full set of sanctions.

I'm surprised that Lukashenko would give up the leadership.


The Miltonian "Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven" line kind of got mistranslated with Putin's "Serve in hell or be served as hamburger patties at 'Vkusno & Tochka'" so the choice was obvious.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Guessing Russia will declare the end of operations in Ukraine next week or two primarily because they are running out of ammunition  and the Ukraine will respond with GTFO of Ukraine or we will continue to drive your war criminals to sunflower planters. Russia is done in it's current form because of Putin. Ukraine is getting more and better tools to drive the robbing, raping and just all around war criminals out.


maybe?  I don't think Lukashenko has the political capital to open a new front against Ukraine.   So Putin's going to replace him by annexing Belarus.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Perhaps the Baltic states should debate whether or not to expel their Russian communities to prevent Russia from coming in and claiming lands that are not theirs as their own.


Too late for that now.  They should've done it right as the Soviet Union dissolved, when Russia was powerless to prevent it and where the fog of what was going on would've probably prevented a lot of instant backlash from the rest of the international community.

There is some precedent, in that only 45 or so years prior the Soviet Union expelled all of the Germans and basically everyone else from Königsberg after WWII when they turned it into Kaliningrad and resettled it with their own people.

At this point those former eastern-bloc states need to use their state security services to vigilantly prosecute sedition and conspiracy from those ethnic Russian populations while simultaneously working to further assimilate them.  Could even offer a voluntary emigration deal offer to pay families unwilling to assimilate to leave the country and voluntarily recind any claims to citizenship.

It's too late to force deportation though, that period of nation-building when that sort of thing might be excused is long past.  Until it can be demonstrated that a significant number are actually acting as a fifth-column or know about seditious activity and are concealing it, it would not tbe acceptable to take more overt, forced acts.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Putin looks so petite in that picture.   He gets all his clothes from a doll store, handmade.   Is that Putin's HAND?  That's very disturbing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Putin looks so petite in that picture.   He gets all his clothes from a doll store, handmade.   Is that Putin's HAND?  That's very disturbing.

[Fark user image image 770x513]


The hand looks like Dumbledore after he put on the ring...

As for Russia's threats:  "if you stop us from occupying 1 neighboring country, we will occupy a different neighboring country" does not seem likely to make anyone cooperate with Russia.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: eurotrader: Guessing Russia will declare the end of operations in Ukraine next week or two primarily because they are running out of ammunition  and the Ukraine will respond with GTFO of Ukraine or we will continue to drive your war criminals to sunflower planters. Russia is done in it's current form because of Putin. Ukraine is getting more and better tools to drive the robbing, raping and just all around war criminals out.

maybe?  I don't think Lukashenko has the political capital to open a new front against Ukraine.   So Putin's going to replace him by annexing Belarus.


I'm curious if this would start a Euromaidan-like movement within the borders of Belarus, particularly if it came with the use of force by Russia in performing such an annexation.

This is one of the quirks of people, there are many people that don't like their own country, and definitely don't like their own government, but if an outside entity comes in to threaten either, they'll take up arms against that outside entity.  It's extraordinarily rare that an outsider coming in is welcomed as a liberator, and is usually only because the outsider is pushing-out another outsider.  Think the liberation of western Europe in WWII.

Ukraine would have been perfectly justified in attacking Belarus, as Belarus was a launch base for Russia's invasion.  The Belarussian government is complicit in this war.  But Ukraine has limited their war to avoid galvanizing the Belarussian people behind its government.  Similarly Ukraine has limited their counteroffensive operations within Russia itself for the same reasons, in that the Russian government isn't popular with its people, and too much actual offensive action into Russia might shift that view.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Putin looks so petite in that picture.   He gets all his clothes from a doll store, handmade.   Is that Putin's HAND?  That's very disturbing.

[Fark user image 770x513]


Near the end of the attempted Soviet annexation of Afghanistan the Soviet forces assassinated the Soviet-aligned Afghan leader as everything went off the rails.  Lukashenko would do well to remember that.  And if he's a dead-man-walking he could do the world a favor and pick that scrawny biatch of a Russian President up and break his back across his knee.  At least he looks big enough to do that and might even be able to pull it off before Putin's security forces recognize what's going on.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Belarus Unifying with Russia? In before they oddly have the same percentage of yes votes as in The Crimea.
 
Bondith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Interesting considering most of the world is wondering what the breakup of the Russian federation is going to produce. 5-12 new countries is the guess


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_subjects_of_Russia#/media/File:Map_of_federal_subjects_of_Russia_2014,_disputed_Crimea.svg

Every one of the green bits has some sort of secessionist movement, although some of them are basically moribund.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have at it, Belarus!  If you think you're getting robbed blind now, wait until Putin gets his beak wet with a chunk of your GDP going directly into his offshore accounts.  In return you get what: your people conscripted as meat for the grinder, Russian short-range missiles that you don't need; your resources plundered?
 
