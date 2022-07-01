 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   ♪ The roof, the roof, the roof has been stolen ♪
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He left behind a house he had built a few years earlier, and now lives in a displacement camp near the Turkish border, where he works as a day labourer to look after his seven children and his niece."

Jeebus, the dude needs to invest in a new roof, and some condoms as well.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well... they do have Russians in the country.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like they've been taking lessons from the russians.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We don't need no water
Need a motherfarking roof!
Roof notherfarker! Roof!
 
