(Daily Star)   Yeah, it's all fun until the aliens come along and start popping (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poop thread!!!


Oh, wait. Never mind
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are the aliens dogs?
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
r/popping
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If such a structure could be built and operated to the best benefit of life on Earth, as soon as it's launched it would probably be a good idea to start working on its replacement, especially if a replacement could be built to collect solar energy and covert it into a directed-beam format that ground stations could receive for electrical power.  Because if you're putting something that massive into space to begin with, you may as well add a few features to it to make it even more useful.   Plus then it provides two solutions, first to reduce warming, second to reduce emissions that led to the current warming crisis.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is difficult to appreciate the Magnitude of this issue.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even if one spaceship could take up one sheet that's like 10 miles by 10 miles, there would still need to be dozens, if not hundreds of trips to have something the size of Brazil.

In the whole of human history we may have had 200 successful launches beyond near earth orbit, if that.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This in no way would address our acidification of the oceans that is wiping out our shellfish.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Even if one spaceship could take up one sheet that's like 10 miles by 10 miles, there would still need to be dozens, if not hundreds of trips to have something the size of Brazil.

In the whole of human history we may have had 200 successful launches beyond near earth orbit, if that.


200 sounds like a lot of successful launches to outer space to me.  How does that successful number compare to the number of failures over time?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has nobody seen Snowpiercer?!

remember, the science may be MIT, but the engineering will be:
quickmeme.comView Full Size
sarahsbigidea.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sry about the double meme - 1st one didn't show up in the preview
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: baronbloodbath: Even if one spaceship could take up one sheet that's like 10 miles by 10 miles, there would still need to be dozens, if not hundreds of trips to have something the size of Brazil.

In the whole of human history we may have had 200 successful launches beyond near earth orbit, if that.

200 sounds like a lot of successful launches to outer space to me.  How does that successful number compare to the number of failures over time?


Launches to outside NEO?

Less than 5% failure. The original Apollo launch and probably a few foreign launches, at least one from Russia.

The long range launches have been surprisingly successful.

There's been a lot of catastrophes from NEO launches in commercial operations lately.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Has nobody seen Snowpiercer?!

remember, the science may be MIT, but the engineering will be:
[quickmeme.com image 400x281][sarahsbigidea.com image 512x239]


Engineering would likely be done at JPL.  There would undoubtedly be dozens of subcontractors, but as long as they don't let Perkin-Elmer anywhere near it we should be fine.
 
