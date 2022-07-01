 Skip to content
(NPR) Public opinion is resoundingly against America's new Christofascists. So why are they winning all the battles?
203
•       •       •

demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.


Don't forget Gerrymandering
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.

Don't forget Gerrymandering


As he said, they consistently vote. And when you consider that a substantial portion of American propaganda is created by state and local governments, this means that the 1st point directly enables the next 4.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fight in a tight knit group. They stick together and obey Reagan's 11th Commandment.

Democrats try to make sure they don't hurt anyone's feelings. (I'm not totally against that mind you, it's just not helpful when waging war against people who are trying to destroy you.)

But... the biggest thing of all is that they dumb everything down and appear STRONG because they talk tough and take on the Democrats in every way possible.

They reduce every important issue into some bumper sticker slogan that people can understand. (It's usually insanely stupid, but it works for the yokels)

They are just better at working within the system, winning every small race in a state and consolidating power. This did not happen overnight. They have been doing this for 40 years now.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Electoral College makes a mockery of the democratic process. Three million presidential votes that don't count is a mind boggling number of disenfranchised voters.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Dem voters sat home in 2010 during a redistricting year with a side effect of losing control of 19 state legislatures.
Because Dem voters sat home in 2014
Because 2016
Because Dem voters will sit home again in 2022
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.

Don't forget Gerrymandering


And about a half century of claiming bias and persecution whenever the news media is even mildly critical. At this point, they rarely even have to say it as news orgs are so well conditioned to treat them gently.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they played the long game and outmaneuvered the Dems. As said above, they vote. They vote in every election and particularly down ballot. They fed us bullshiat lies, like "GOP are good as Sheriffs and in the FBI because they're 'law & order'" and it wasn't pushed against. They exploited loopholes, such as how homeschooling is not rigidly policed in some states, leading to generational indoctrination at home. They sat there and plotted out how to kill progressive momentum and followed through, with the final steward being Mitch McConnell.

This is the fruit of the Moral Majority and the backlash to Roe, though it does go further when it comes to modern-day tribalism. These are people who build their self-identity around their beliefs, wielding them like a cudgel. They had workshops on how to effectively gerrymander, ffs. These are folks who knew the rules, knew how to exploit them, and Dems focused on other things. Dems never seriously believed that the decisions of SCOTUS this past term would come to be, and the folks who tried to tell them it was going to happen were dismissed as nutters.

And Dems are really, really good at wanting to play fairly and above board, and the GOP knew that. The question becomes how we can fix the issue, and I've yet to see a comprehensive attack plan. The GOP counted on that, and here we are.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a 50 year plan,

Step 0: The Southern Strategy

Step 1: Focus on state elections, while the Democrats are distracted

Step 2: Use state control to gerrymander and suppress votes to both consolidate state control and gain Congressional seats, while the Democrats remain distracted

Step 3: Use Congressional control to stack the Supreme Court both by appointing hard-right theofascists and blocking Dem appointments, while the Democrats finally begin to wake up to the threat

Step 4: Use the Supreme Court to implement hard-right policies that could not possibly be implemented if they relied on the popular vote.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're winning because Democrats compromise with them instead of fighting back against them.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Dem fight back has been, to quote from Yes, Prime Minister:

Stage one: say nothing is going to happen

Stage two: say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it

Stage three: say that maybe we should do something about it, but there's nothing we can do

Stage four: say maybe there was something we could have done, but it's too late now
 
hej
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gerrymandering and voter apathy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Meanwhile, the Dem fight back has been, to quote from Yes, Prime Minister:

Stage one: say nothing is going to happen

Stage two: say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it

Stage three: say that maybe we should do something about it, but there's nothing we can do

Stage four: say maybe there was something we could have done, but it's too late now


So many of the centrists on this site spend 2017-2020 saying "yeah, Democrats f'd up when they had majorities and didn't do X, Y, and Z. If we get into power again, we will all push to ensure we don't make those mistakes again!"

Since January of 2021, they're the ones saying "no, it would be wrong to do X, Y, or Z because it would be too partisan and there's an election coming up!" Farking morons never learn, that's why we're here.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.


5. Nobody is willing to do the needful
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They got God on their side. Duh.

*scrolls down for impending Oglaf*
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
THEY VOTE.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Conservatives are hiding behind walls and metal barricades while stockpiling weapons because they're terrified that liberals are coming for them.
I'm not sure that fits the definition of "winning". Sure - they're (temporarily) able to change laws and seize administrative control but that's not the same as actually succeeding in stoping abortion and making everyone christian.
Conservatives have declared victory, but the fight ain't over yet. If anything the backlash from outlawing abortion is just getting started and shows every sign of just getting bigger.

Something to keep in mind. This ain't over so try not to surrender just yet.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because Democrats in Congress need more money.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Their opposition's leadership is Ned Stark smugly pointing at a letter that nobody cares about while they sharpen the executioner's axe.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because voters aren't inspired enough.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because attacking their evil perversion of Christianity is off-limits. Who the hell said they get to define what "life" is? They literally believe a man rode in the belly of a fish. They are delusional, crave power, and nothing will stop them until they are directly called out on their stupid and dangerous religion.
 
shpritz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 Their politicians fight for their goals. And quite often they figgt dirty.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because the US system of government is profoundly undemocratic.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.

Don't forget Gerrymandering


And the goddamned EC
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because if one more person starts their post with "Because" I'm gonna shiat myself and film it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Anastacya: This is the fruit of the Moral Majority and the backlash to Roe


The Moral Majority and the backlash to Brown v Board of Ed
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They fight in a tight knit group. They stick together and obey Reagan's 11th Commandment.

Democrats try to make sure they don't hurt anyone's feelings. (I'm not totally against that mind you, it's just not helpful when waging war against people who are trying to destroy you.)

But... the biggest thing of all is that they dumb everything down and appear STRONG because they talk tough and take on the Democrats in every way possible.

They reduce every important issue into some bumper sticker slogan that people can understand. (It's usually insanely stupid, but it works for the yokels)

They are just better at working within the system, winning every small race in a state and consolidating power. This did not happen overnight. They have been doing this for 40 years now.


The right is literally a hive mind now.  They go out of their way to remove any and all members who don't think exactly the same way they do, 24/7/365.  And they have been willing to play the long game because they've always (at least since the last 30+ years) kept the Democrats on defense.

The left, fortunately or unfortunately, is made up of a literal spectrum of people, from very conservative (old school, mind you) to very liberal.  To get them all on the same page is similar to herding cats.  Couple that with constantly having to fix everything the right has broken over decades, and well, it's damn impossible to get anything else done.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bad faith
Lies
Shamelessness
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.


5. Everyone else has been apathetically sitting on the sidelines while the political right has sharpened itself into a political dagger.

Look at the George Floyd protests, one summer of action and then we all forgot.

Meanwhile the "March to Life" has taken place in Washington D.C. every single year since 1973. The fascists are far more organized than any political movement opposing them and that's why they will win
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Because if one more person starts their post with "Because" I'm gonna shiat myself and film it.


Fark is not your............................oh, never f**king mind.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They put in the effort to win the state offices.

Thanks. I'll send out a bill on the 15th.
 
Yakk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Her emails?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: Meanwhile, the Dem fight back has been, to quote from Yes, Prime Minister:

Stage one: say nothing is going to happen

Stage two: say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it

Stage three: say that maybe we should do something about it, but there's nothing we can do

Stage four: say maybe there was something we could have done, but it's too late now

So many of the centrists on this site spend 2017-2020 saying "yeah, Democrats f'd up when they had majorities and didn't do X, Y, and Z. If we get into power again, we will all push to ensure we don't make those mistakes again!"

Since January of 2021, they're the ones saying "no, it would be wrong to do X, Y, or Z because it would be too partisan and there's an election coming up!" Farking morons never learn, that's why we're here.


The 1st time you bag-n-tag a GOP politician is the 1st time we believe your fight-by-any-means-possible rhetoric
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My Repub family members HATED Trump during the 2016 primary. They went on and on about what a fraud he was, how stupid he was, how the country would go to shiat if he won.

Did they line up to vote for him in 2016? Damn right they did.
Did they suddenly switch their opinion to gushing support when he won? Damn right they did.
Did they line up to vote for him in 2020? Damn right they did.
Would they vote for him in 2024? Damn right they would.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People live in clusters and calling us the "United States" of America is risible.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yakk: Her emails?


No it was Comey!!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: 1. They consistently vote.
2. They stacked the courts.
3. They've been successfully undermining public education for more than four decades.
4. Indoctrination and propaganda work on gullible people.


5. Project REDMAP

Need to reverse that one and put them out of power for several generations. Heck if we did that, then the GQP would probably abandon them as useless.

Motivate a 100k consistent voters into each of some smaller and swing states... You can strip them from positions of power almost statewide... and make it so they NEVER win another single statewide race again.

Don't think that's plausible? Conservatives in Cour d'Alene are whining about few hundred "Commiefornians" ruining everything.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because, until recently, they were the only ones who knew they were engaged in a holy war to transform this country into a theocratic state.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: Meanwhile, the Dem fight back has been, to quote from Yes, Prime Minister:

Stage one: say nothing is going to happen

Stage two: say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it

Stage three: say that maybe we should do something about it, but there's nothing we can do

Stage four: say maybe there was something we could have done, but it's too late now

So many of the centrists on this site spend 2017-2020 saying "yeah, Democrats f'd up when they had majorities and didn't do X, Y, and Z. If we get into power again, we will all push to ensure we don't make those mistakes again!"

Since January of 2021, they're the ones saying "no, it would be wrong to do X, Y, or Z because it would be too partisan and there's an election coming up!" Farking morons never learn, that's why we're here.

The 1st time you bag-n-tag a GOP politician is the 1st time we believe your fight-by-any-means-possible rhetoric


A Republican like you would certainly like that.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: They put in the effort to win the state offices.

Thanks. I'll send out a bill on the 15th.


Just a follow-up. Howard Dean, that long-forgotten man, had the foresight to want to follow that strategy  -- or at least counter it -- and he was forced out of a leadership role. Who's bellowing now, eh?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because the world is round, it turns me on.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Public opinion polls are lies.  How did people vote?  They voted for all the people that did this.  That tells you what people really wanted.  Polls are hypothetical questions, and an opportunity for people to present themselves how they wish for others to see them.  Votes and donations are actions, and tell us what the people behind them want and are willing to accept.

So people might make noise about not liking this direction, but that won't stop them from advancing it when they think no one else is looking.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Primaries. The crazies vote in them at high rates, rewarding extremism and leaving everyone else to reflexively vote for the psychopath that has the R by their name.

Also, Fox News brainwashing people.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because they've set up structural minority rule?
 
roscowgo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because they're doing what they do best.  They ignore or attack anything they don't like and bull rush through.  There's no "reaching across the aisle"   They see an opportunity and attack it.

We should be doing the same and ousting the idiots like manchin mcyacht and sienma checking account lately.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: My Repub family members HATED Trump during the 2016 primary. They went on and on about what a fraud he was, how stupid he was, how the country would go to shiat if he won.

Did they line up to vote for him in 2016? Damn right they did.
Did they suddenly switch their opinion to gushing support when he won? Damn right they did.
Did they line up to vote for him in 2020? Damn right they did.
Would they vote for him in 2024? Damn right they would.


Republican voter: "I will crawl on my belly, through broken glass, into the fires of Hell to do your bidding, oh dark master!!"

Democrat voter: "Sleepy Joe didn't buy me a pony! Waaaaaaaaaah!!"

And then we sit around scratching our asses and wondering why they always win.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ari Melber said last night that America is currently under minority rule. Minority rule never lasts. It didn't last in Iraq. It didn't last in South Africa. It won't last here.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a liberal, I'm giving up on the gun control fight. We lost. Dead kids are the price we pay for freedom. Your dead kids, anyway. I don't and won't have any.

Now I just wish I could afford a gun, having spent my disposable income on healthcare.
 
firefly212
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because that's how tyranny works... it doesn't win the cultural battles, it stacks phony courts that rule based on religion and ideology, it redraws maps to subvert the will of the people living in those areas... It backs it's will with force, threatening to kill or imprison any who deviate from the path chosen by the tyrants...  welcome to exactly how tyrants have worked for the millennium or so, NPR.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread has it covered pretty well, but I'd also add that power is tipped with the number of congressional seats remaining static. They should be growing as the population has grown, to truly be representative. As a bonus, there'd be even more completely unqualified crazies, but they'd be more diluted than they are now.

Otherwise, the down-ballot dominance and grassroots activity that the GOP has been building the last 40 years has paid dividends in gerrymandering and dismantling voting rights.
Add in the fact that Democrats have been unable or unwilling to enact big, popular change, which in turn deflates turnout for them, and you have an America run by billionaires and zealots.
 
