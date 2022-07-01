 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 1 is debunk, as in: The drill sergeant entered the barracks to debunk the recruits   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Silly, Debunker, Greek loanwords, wolf ecologist, Gray Wolf, mid-20th Century, Dog, original observations of dominance behaviours, Bunk Moreland  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea who it is that's submitting these each day.  But whoever you are, thank you.  It's usually some mixture of a grin, a chuckle, and an outright groan, but regardless I'm smiling.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not amused:

TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: I have no idea who it is that's submitting these each day.  But whoever you are, thank you.  It's usually some mixture of a grin, a chuckle, and an outright groan, but regardless I'm smiling.


Eh.  Too many of 'em are too much of a stretch for my tastes.

Plus I'm reminded of a bigoted radio-sketch that was common among shock-jocks in the nineties, "Learning to Spell with Darnell, Darnell Jackson!" where a racist trope of a voiceover actor would go over a (mis)spelling of a common word or express and then an alternate definition for it.

I guess if subby's use of puns was more clever then I might enjoy it more, these often being ribald or at least base doesn't do much for me most of the time.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Puns are the highest form of literature."
--Alfred Hitchcock
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"One more minute Honey, there's someone who is wrong on the internet!"
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Puns are the highest form of literature."
--Alfred Hitchcock


Unless they're bread jokes.  The bun is the lowest form of humor.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: kevinatilusa: I have no idea who it is that's submitting these each day.  But whoever you are, thank you.  It's usually some mixture of a grin, a chuckle, and an outright groan, but regardless I'm smiling.

Eh.  Too many of 'em are too much of a stretch for my tastes.

Plus I'm reminded of a bigoted radio-sketch that was common among shock-jocks in the nineties, "Learning to Spell with Darnell, Darnell Jackson!" where a racist trope of a voiceover actor would go over a (mis)spelling of a common word or express and then an alternate definition for it.

I guess if subby's use of puns was more clever then I might enjoy it more, these often being ribald or at least base doesn't do much for me most of the time.


I don't like this thing because of an unrelated situation where someone else was racist.  Don't ever change, Fark.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I really miss those National Lampoon's Word of the Day(Week?) links.

And yeah, I realize that:

1) They haven't been updated in pushing 20 years, and weren't archived anywhere convenient

2) That was oldFark
 
