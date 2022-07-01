 Skip to content
(Axios)   Census data shows big population shift over Covid   (axios.com)
    More: Interesting, Colorado, Native Americans in the United States, Population, United States, anywhere world signals, national median age, Arizona, distinct migration  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: Every race and origin group grew from July 2020 to July 2021 - except the white population, which fell 0.03%.

OMG, White Replacement!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went to where the water isn't? That seems like a great idea.
 
nauteeprincess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The interactive map was neat.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The real news here is that one of the leaders, Blaine County, Nebraska went up by 7%, which *checks notes* is...30 people.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey!  My county...

Winnebago County:  171.6K


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, move to where they're no water.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Think of all the awesome restaurants we are gonna get.    I'm *still* waiting for a taco truck on every corner.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This pøst spønsørd, bye zømbiet😵‍💫ls

/$399.98
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Biggest increases are moves to red or battleground states. And the people being able to do this because they can "work from home" are more likely to be young college educated tech workers who tend to vote Democratic. Let's turn those red states blue, or at least purple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I only care if these were educated liberals moving to red counties that may shift things purple, or even blue.

GOOD. We've ruined enough shiat.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hooray. Moving to places where there is no water, and to places that will be underwater in 30 years!!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mayonnaise stocks tumble.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeah, this is... I'm not gonna say misleading, exactly, but not super helpful.

Percent change in counties with no people in the first place are weird.
 
culebra
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Flyover country? More like die-over country!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can feel the boom here in North Idaho. I'm a CDA native, it's really tough to gauge 'who' is moving here. The ones that move here and fly 10 flags on the back of their truck is easy to spot. Normal professionals enjoying the outdoor lifestyle here doesn't flaunt their insecurities as much as Trumpers. But by the looks of most of the newbies here, they are trumpers and it farking pisses me off that they are moving here. I do get a sense that some folks from Seattle are coming here as well, work from home types. I'd be happy if we were simply purple, not deep red/derpville
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know quite a few people who moved out of Vegas to southern Utah - It's going to be very weird if St. George, UT becomes a sort of liberal enclave in that state.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You wouldn't know that from Texas, where Hispanics increased the population, but Republicans created a new majority-white district.
 
vrax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yeah, I saw that .03 % and had to chuckle.  Wow, such a decline!  No wonder I feel encroached upon.  I can also barely even sleep because of that pea under my stack of 40 mattresses.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Loving County, Texas is not loving it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The problem is, thanks to gerrymandering, the political body does not have to represent the population.

See: Texas.

/and the SC is likely to make things much worse next year.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like in many cases a shift from big cities to exurbs. In other cases looks like whole regions are emptying out.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It would only take a football stadium of people to flip Wyoming.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean the compromised census that Trump farked up and undercounted millions of people?

Yeah, hard to make any real judgements on data from that. Asshole, he farked this up for people decades from now who will now have huge gaps while trying to piece together their family histories.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see a lot of areas such as the rust belt and deep south with a population decline.  It goes to show that the theory of racing towards the bottom and "it's the cheapest to live here!" won't always bring growth.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Well here's the gerrymandered map (a few years old):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: I know quite a few people who moved out of Vegas to southern Utah - It's going to be very weird if St. George, UT becomes a sort of liberal enclave in that state.


Needs to be enough to force Utah to ditch their asinine liquor laws.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

It's not that simple.

There's a ton of drain in the midwest.  People are moving out of the plains-states too.  I wouldn't be surprised if a good chunk of this is people leaving rural towns without much in the way of job opportunities, with a further reduction in opportunity as single-major-employers in these towns reduced operations even more than prior due to COVID-19, or due to being able to hide their choice behind COVID-19 to avoid public pushback.

For people to move somewhere else, there has to be an elsewhere for them to move to.  They have to have somewhere to go.  Looking at that map, Pinal County, Arizona is bright green.  People are moving there because Pinal County has established policies to encourage the kind of suburban development that leads to more housing being constructed on previously undeveloped land.  Pinal County has made itself somewhere to go, and the Phoenix metro area has enough diverse employment oppotunities to make it possible to find work.  I wouldn't call Pinal County a desirable place to live simply of its own accord, the desert can be beautiful but being crammed into tightly-packed suburban homes on lots that are rather small isn't the same as having a ranch house on several acres of undeveloped desert.

Wealthier people might well be moving to rural parts of states that have often been associated with being red, if those people can find lovely getaways to live in, but for most people, they're just moving to where there are jobs and housing that they can afford.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Needs to be enough to force Utah to ditch their asinine liquor laws.


I doubt it's enough for that, sadly. Maybe over several more years?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That big exodus from Southern Louisiana was probably not Covid related.  Seem to remember a big storm or 2 rolling through that area.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only -.06 wish it was more too many damn people in this county
 
wademh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let people work from home and the relocate to less expensive areas --- if they can afford to move.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lock-downs and Mandates make state and local government
look like authoritarian assholes?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

             You don't say
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thanks to all the GOP election fraud projection, we were able to uncover just how corrupt the election system in Red and purple states really are.

10 million liberals could move to WY or SD, register to vote and yet and only 18% of all registered voters would magically somehow vote for the democrat candidate

Gee, I wonder who's counting AND reporting the numbers in those States 🐘

There is massive voter suppression going on in red states.   There is no way TFG got 70 million votes accounting for red/purple state shenanigans.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They went to where the water isn't? That seems like a great idea.


I just don't get it.  I live in a state with an abundance of fresh water; moderate climate; an abundance of jobs, culture, sports, and universities; world-class medical care; mountains, beaches, and everything in-between; and people want to go bake in fascist, sun-baked hellholes rather than, God forbid, live in a blue state.  I suppose I don't want them here anyway, but why do the non-fascists put up with it.  If I was younger or had a daughter, I'd be gettin' the hell out of Dodge.  I couldn't leave Charlotte, NC fast enough when I graduated, and that was before NC went completely insane.
 
JTerpeski
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trump "won" (parentheses because he lost the popular vote) therefore no taco truck on every corner.  Taco trucks were going to be on every corner if Hilary had won.  =)
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The 2020 election was run by reputable officials that take their job and the accurate execution of a poll seriously. This was clearly evidenced by all the lost Trump lawsuits, audit after audit, and recount after recount confirming the election results.

Because Trump lost in a legitimate and fair election, there has been a concerted effort to remove these competent people and replace them with cult sycophants. The 2024 election will have shenanigans, and it's going to be a cluster fark.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

soopey: Because Trump lost in a legitimate and fair election, there has been a concerted effort to remove these competent people and replace them with cult sycophants. The 2024 election will have shenanigans, and it's going to be a cluster fark.


There's been a concerted effort to replace these people with corrupt people since election reforms of the 60's.
Well, and before that too.
Always will be.
A lot gets swept under the rug.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Come to Austin....
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I just don't get it.  I live in a state with an abundance of fresh water; moderate climate; an abundance of jobs, culture, sports, and universities; world-class medical care; mountains, beaches, and everything in-between; and people want to go bake in fascist, sun-baked hellholes rather than, God forbid, live in a blue state.  I suppose I don't want them here anyway, but why do the non-fascists put up with it.  If I was younger or had a daughter, I'd be gettin' the hell out of Dodge.  I couldn't leave Charlotte, NC fast enough when I graduated, and that was before NC went completely insane.


I think people are weighing cost of living and taxes into the equation. For the majority of people, stupid conservative policy isn't going to affect them. We won't hire anyone on as an employee who lives in California due to the asinine laws which would require us to comply with California laws even if we had zero presence or infrastructure in California. Had an employee move there with her husband and she is about to have a baby. Previously, because it was a temporary relocation for her husband, she was still filing taxes as a Texas resident as they had their house they were sub-leasing. When they found out they were pregnant, her friends told her about California's maternity leave benefits. What they didn't tell her is she would have to get a California CPA now and how much would be withheld from her taxes. Not only that, but California would RETROACTIVELY attempt to reclaim taxes they feel owed while she was living in California on a temporary basis. She moved to be a Contractor for us instead but it was a giant mess. As a company, we could not afford to keep her on if we had to go through the absurd legal filings, record keeping, reporting, and compliance just for 1 employee. There are only a couple of states that make it this difficult for the employee and employer. Depending on the municipality you live in, it might end up being a very shiatty deal for the employee. The idea of "work anywhere" doesn't always work.
 
