Government websites can't fail the accessibility requirements written into law if the DOJ doesn't publish the required report for 10 years
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're not reporting because to do so would be to openly acknowledge that many, many government contractors required to produce and post online content are failing utterly to produce that content in a way that actually and truly meets the somewhat strict standards of true 508 compliance, and are dealing with that issue by seeking "exceptions" and "waivers" to the rules that CORs are making on an individual basis with no actual consistency across departments.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the one party who thinks this stuff is important was in power the majority of that time period.
 
danvon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, HUD will sic the DOJ on you if you don't approve a reasonable accommodation request to a person who has a "registration card" from USAservicepets.com certifying their pet ocelot as an emotional support animal.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tax cuts will definitely solve this problem. I've been assured.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because the little Snow FLAKES didn't get their way.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And I put it in wrong thread :(
 
