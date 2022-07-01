 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Ship full of passengers hits iceberg. This is not a repeat from 1912   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was on a cruise ship touring the mendenhall glacier in alaska when the captain apparently initiated an emergency turn to try to miss an iceberg in the field. The ship listed something like 10-20 degrees and drinks were spilling everywhere.

Spoiler: It didn't work. But if there was major damage, they didn't tell the passengers...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Different source with rolling iceberg video.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prza6ciY2As
 
milkandcheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember guys, two to a door.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going on an Alaskan cruise next month, so getting a kick ...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a personal note, I hope it sinks. Fark these arsehole cruise ships sitting in port and running engines because it's cheaper than connecting to land electricity, smogging us for their profit.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celine Dion, pick up the white courtesy phone, please.  Celine Dion, white courtesy phone.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [res.cloudinary.com image 630x630]


They both would've fit on the door, yes, but they were both soaked and would have died of hypothermia anyway.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's made of iron, sir!  I assure you she can, and she will.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's why I don't do wet *and* cold.

I can do wet... just fine with it on a hot sunny day.

I can do cold, as long as I don't get wet.  I love snowshoeing and skiing in the mountains where the air is dry and cold.

But don't ask me to get on a ship that's heading to places where the water fkkg freezes and the damp cold wind cuts through your coat, your long johns, and your skin, straight to your bones.

Nope.  Not dying that way, tyvm.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh the humanity
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Monocultured: On a personal note, I hope it sinks. Fark these arsehole cruise ships sitting in port and running engines because it's cheaper than connecting to land electricity, smogging us for their profit.


You have a legitimate gripe.   However this is not the venue for it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Monocultured: On a personal note, I hope it sinks. Fark these arsehole cruise ships sitting in port and running engines because it's cheaper than connecting to land electricity, smogging us for their profit.


Maybe you should go around letting the air out of their tirestyres.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Monocultured: On a personal note, I hope it sinks. Fark these arsehole cruise ships sitting in port and running engines because it's cheaper than connecting to land electricity, smogging us for their profit.


You sound like a land lubber.

/yar
 
