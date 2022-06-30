 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Good looking and rich woman facing charges for attacking a 14 year old. 4 times in one day. Let's guess how much jail time she will get   (nypost.com) divider line
93
    More: News, Child sexual abuse, Horse racing, Lawyer, Savannah Daisley, Allegation, Pleading, Horse, Sexual abuse  
•       •       •

3029 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 9:19 PM



93 Comments     (+0 »)
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure that a story about a child's rape by an adult is the correct forum for making equine puns
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lady Pedo, Children at your suite..
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a trial in Australia, so there's a better chance there than here.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, thanks.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In my younger years, oh yes, I would have.

At later ages - Daisley is a trained naturopath who founded the business Smart Cleanse, which offers various 14-day detox plans. - oh hell no.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sentence her to my pants.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Attacking" a 14-year-old, subby?

Did you think she threw dildos at the kid or something?  Did you RTFA??
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: I'm not sure that a story about a child's rape by an adult is the correct forum for making equine puns


It's like the author of TFA has no horse sense.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This poor young man is going to need years of therapy... after he realizes that his sex life is going to go down hill after having peaked at 14.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
c152atn67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a large number of people in the article's Twitter replies saying the equivalent of "nice!" who also posted on other Tweets involving basic LGBTQ themes "Groomer!" Irony is dead.

Exhibit A: https://twitter.com/Admiral_Schwal/status/1542632080009568256?t=pyVBTOPKpZ30LM5PHrDwsQ&s=19
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich, good looking, and a poor decision maker. She's the whole package.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that's a bootable offense.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An Australian horse heiress is saddled with charges"

<groan>
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Judge Jaqueline Milledge denying her bail over the "quite disturbing" allegations."

Well, not off to a good start for the defense.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not blonde, so she'll get some jail time.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a 14-year-old boy could have sex four times in a day. Hell, he could probably have sex four times in an hour.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for very long each time.

I mean, 14?   It was like what 2 minutes total?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

"Uh huh huh, he scored"
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's customer service at Costco hot.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know Subby. The judge on the case refused her bail. A conviction sounds like a foregone conclusion. Even if they give her probabation, she's sitting in jail NOW. Even if they let her off, there's already "time served".
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that the NYPost basically writes a news piece so one doesn't have to google-image-search the lady.
... as the Post has already done it
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 year old me would hit that like the fist of an angry god.

14 year old me would've... eh, let's keep it PC.

"Founded a naturopathy company blah blah..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher Trial - SNL
Youtube eM28YFrMdfI
 
bmix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: I'm not sure that a story about a child's rape by an adult is the correct forum for making equine puns


Came in to post this. Good lord, how tacky. What's next from the Post? "Rental Rates Pancake after 9/11: Market Expected to Collapse."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...she had "walked away from her partner of 8 years."

He broke up with you in disgust. Didn't he.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The glamorous mother of two, who is the daughter of famed Aussie horse breeder Ross Daisley, strongly denies the accusations and intends to plead not guilty.

Cops claim an unbridled Daisley

Oh, NY Post.  I hate you, but sometimes I love you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The glamorous mother of two, who is the daughter of famed Aussie horse breeder Ross Daisley, strongly denies the accusations and intends to plead not guilty.

Cops claim an unbridled Daisley

Oh, NY Post.  I hate you, but sometimes I love you.


I posted too soon!

However, prosecutor Daniel Richardson claims evidence, straight from the horse's mouth,
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I sentence her to my pants.


Should she serve her sentences coontcurrently?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: I'm not sure that a story about a child's rape by an adult is the correct forum for making equine puns


New York Post for you. I like how the allegations are summed up as "what the judge thinks are wrong".
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[T]rained naturopath" is an utterly meaningless term.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found it hilarious that her wealthy dad only offered a $10,000 bail.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
four times in a single day

Aerosmith - Back In The Saddle (Official Audio)
Youtube lX8GG3dnsp8
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I sentence her to my pants.


So, she's going to get "hard" time, I guess.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd ride that pony even if she was riding the pony.

/ The Stable Boy probably didn't like the crop
// Or the longeing line
/// English saddle still is best
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Daisley"?

Pick a name, woman!

Daisy. Ridley/Riley. Choose one. Not some frankenname.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The linked article about the knife wielding killer crab is the real story here.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Horse with No Name
Youtube mSZXWdKSQNM
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is gross.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: I'm not sure that a story about a child's rape by an adult is the correct forum for making equine puns


They're just horsin' around. Don't be such a nag.
 
Already Disturbed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reverse cowgirl?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daisley is a trained naturopath who founded the business Smart Cleanse, which offers various 14-day detox plans.
The company website reads: "Over a number of years, Savannah has helped tens of thousands of people detoxify their bodies, lose weight, heal their digestion, improve strength and fitness, eliminate stress, reverse the aging process, overcome various adverse health conditions through the benefits of detoxification, and is passionate about doing so."
The brunette is also the author of two books: "14 Day Smart Cleanse" and the forthcoming "Epigenetics," which is set to examine how "stress and toxins have a detrimental effect on cell function and structure."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how much I would've theoretically "wanted it", being farked repeatedly by a 40-something adult woman at the age of 14 would've without a doubt deeply screwed me up for the long term emotionally & psychologically in ways that would've echoed well into adulthood. No adult woman that isn't farking psychotic wants to screw 14yo boys. For all the giggling over it we really do need to treat women like this as the predatory child rapists ruining innocent young lives that they are. It is intolerable to watch them get off lightly every farking time. The worst are the ones that are the kid's @&#%ing teacher.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: This poor young man is going to need years of therapy... after he realizes that his sex life is going to go down hill after having peaked at 14.


He's also going to have chronic rotator cuff issues after all the high-fiving.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terminal Accessory: Not for very long each time.

I mean, 14?   It was like what 2 minutes total?


You don't have to brag about it.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: "Attacking" a 14-year-old, subby?

Did you think she threw dildos at the kid or something?  Did you RTFA??


Did you?

An adult raped a child. Repeatedly.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhoenixFarker: "[T]rained naturopath" is an utterly meaningless term.


I have a "friend" who claims to be a "Reiki master" and I'm lost on how one masters the old "I'm not touching you" game.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: She's customer service at Costco hot.


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: PhoenixFarker: "[T]rained naturopath" is an utterly meaningless term.

I have a "friend" who claims to be a "Reiki master" and I'm lost on how one masters the old "I'm not touching you" game.


I'll go ask my older brother.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: I'm not sure that a story about a child's rape by an adult is the correct forum for making equine puns


Shush all that rape talk. A woman can't rape a man, or a minor. The only thing that's possible is unwanted sexual contact.

WERS talking about Male Rape... Jump to about the 8 minute mark and listen to feminist Dr. Mary P. Koss declare it impossible for a woman to rape a man...
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


  4. Click here to submit a link.