(News.com.au)   Woman's 'gruesome' find on remote beach in Egypt has her believing it's 'an orc from Lord of the Rings'. Subby's going to go with alien from space. Definitely aliens   (news.com.au) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're 12 Km from the beach, you're not at the beach.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks familiar...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OldRod: Looks familiar...

[Fark user image 500x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddamitall...had the gif all lined up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's one of Ursela's eel pals.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Them's good eatin'.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
oooh oooh I know this one!

/so does my nephew
//who is three
///and available for interviews news.com.au
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, When a Blind Man Fish and a Blind Lady Fish find each other in the crowd occasionally end up in roughly the same area by chance....
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When an eel's on the beach
Out of the waves' reach
That's a moray.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you're 12 Km from the beach, you're not at the beach.


content.api.newsView Full Size


I'm guessing they got the number or units wrong.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like a mummified baby dolphin to me.
 
