Man claims his 119 year-old doll is haunted and gives people chest pains
I Ate Shergar
4 hours ago  
Creepy Doll - Jonathan Coulton
Youtube sgfklKnOg4w
 
Brettster808
3 hours ago  
My name is Talky Tina and you better be nice to me!
Youtube wb8PxjhwsDE
 
Warthog
3 hours ago  
But does it come with a free frogurt?
 
blatz514
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake
48 minutes ago  
How to tell if your doll is haunted:

Step 1: It isn't
 
apoptotic
38 minutes ago  
Photo caption: She has no eyes and is made of a leather-like material.

A leather-like material? It's human skin, isn't it?

'Janet also has teeth, which are really spooky.'

Yeah....I'm thinking someone made a doll out of their dead kid. Possibly to 'memorialize' them, thinking it seemed like a good idea at the time. 0_0
 
A_Flying_Toaster
38 minutes ago  
They make pills for that kind of thing, guy. Or perhaps you'd prefer a padded room?
 
chitownmike
32 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: How to tell if your doll is haunted:

Step 1: It isn't


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
32 minutes ago  
George Conway talking about Kellyanne?
 
Bruscar
31 minutes ago  
When we were teens, my youngest sibling created a voodoo doll of his/her father. "Dad" was a little . . . weak minded. One night, at our grandparent's house, while arguing with his/her father, said sibling whipped that doll out and jabbed a hat pin into the doll's leg. His/Her Dad screamed, grabbed his leg, and collapsed into a chair. Our grandmother laughed so hard she almost fell down before making it to a chair.
 
mrparks
28 minutes ago  
Judging by the bullneck he has, I hope the doll is the thing giving him chest pains.
 
Incog_Neeto
27 minutes ago  
Dude needs to see a doctor if he's have chest pains.
 
JugglerJAF
27 minutes ago  
Wow, what a pathetic attempt at self promotion by this "paranormal investigator"

At least try harder to get a creepier looking doll, there's plenty to choose from!
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
24 minutes ago  
Is this "curse" named asbestos?
 
KRSESQ
23 minutes ago  
This sounds like a splendid project for The Repair Shop: restore a "haunted" doll's missing eyes. What a great Halloween episode!
 
CarnySaur
21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
19 minutes ago  
Real Doll - Golden Girls Edition.
 
Nirbo
17 minutes ago  
Dude checks all the boxes for me to take him seriously.

Grown man with an earring ✔

The flat brimmed hat and beard don't do him any favours, but I've met lots of those who were just unfashionable, not inherently scummy.

/I think about a beard from time to time.
//that's exactly what the world needs. Another fat beardo.
 
NobleHam
16 minutes ago  
Sitting in a room and staring at a creepy wall gives people anxiety? Weeeiiird.
 
Dodo David
15 minutes ago  
"Man claims his 119 year-old doll is haunted and gives people chest pains"

Gee, I did not know that blow-up dolls were being made 119 years ago.
 
berylman
13 minutes ago  
This Annabelle sequel sucks
 
chitownmike
11 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Sitting in a room and staring at a creepy wall gives people anxiety? Weeeiiird.


How is a wall creepy?
 
scruffythecat
10 minutes ago  
It's not the doll, it's being around this moron for any length of time that is the issue. I think I'm in a bad mood this morning.
 
chitownmike
8 minutes ago  

Dodo David: "Man claims his 119 year-old doll is haunted and gives people chest pains"

Gee, I did not know that blow-up dolls were being made 119 years ago.


Firestone was founded in 1900
 
IRestoreFurniture
5 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Is this "curse" named asbestos?


Lead paint
 
Stud Gerbil
5 minutes ago  
You'd only wish it was just haunted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
