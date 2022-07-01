 Skip to content
(Consequence)   Apparently, someone failed to 'Take it Easy'   (consequence.net) divider line
    More: Strange, Eagles, Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles, Security guard, Take It Easy, Glenn Frey, Metroshow security guards, Lyin' Eyes, Security  
985 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 3:43 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least Karen held on to her drink.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VIP sections are kind of terrible in the venues I've been to. Better off walking back where the sound mixer team is and listening there... maybe the VIP section should just surround the sound mixing station.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
offthetracks.co.nzView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffrey Lebowski unavailable for comment.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out of my peaceful cab.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At least Karen held on to her drink.


We should all lionize her for that.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takin' It Easy | Metalocalypse | Adult Swim
Youtube Mcq8NKInPu8
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, just because Vince Gill is an inferior substitute for Glenn Frey doesn't mean you have to resort to violence...
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: [offthetracks.co.nz image 585x329]


I'm calmer than you are.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, that woman's face says it all ...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: I mean, just because Vince Gill is an inferior substitute for Glenn Frey doesn't mean you have to resort to violence...


Gill>Frey

Except Smuggler's Blues. . .that song is awesome.  And Get Over It.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were mad because they paid $485 to see The Eagles.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Broktun: IlGreven: I mean, just because Vince Gill is an inferior substitute for Glenn Frey doesn't mean you have to resort to violence...

Gill>Frey

Except Smuggler's Blues. . .that song is awesome.  And Get Over It.


You're insane.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A brawl broke out while the Eagles played yesterday" is actually a pretty common lede on Mondays in the fall.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I'm picturing that as background music during a movie fight scene and getting a chuckle out of it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: They were mad because they paid $485 to see The Eagles.


Nailed it. Frank Ocean did "Hotel California" as "American Wedding" with different lyrics and it's 100x better.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

special20: VIP sections are kind of terrible in the venues I've been to. Better off walking back where the sound mixer team is and listening there... maybe the VIP section should just surround the sound mixing station.


The point of a VIP area isn't to give you a great listening experience. It's to give you enough space to turn around and feel superior to the unwashed masses. I  didn't know that the Eagles could still sell tickets, saw them for free by the beach in St Joe, MI about a decade or so ago
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tentacle: zez: [offthetracks.co.nz image 585x329]

I'm calmer than you are.


I'm already gone.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Turn up the Eagles

the Neighbors are Brawling!
 
cranked
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Nailed it. Frank Ocean did "Hotel California" as "American Wedding" with different lyrics and it's 100x better.


Autotune makes everything 100x better.
 
germ78
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should've booked the Foo Fighters or Five For Fighting instead.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone needs to 'shop the fat chick dancing at CBGB into that crowd melee pic.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Diamond VIPs paid a minimum of £399, or over $485. According to a venue website, the package offers separate bathrooms, a "dedicated premium standing viewing area in front of the stage with unrivaled views of all the Great Oak Stage performances," and access to plenty of bars, which may have played a role in the skirmish.

Are you farking kidding? £399 and you don't even get to sit down?
 
