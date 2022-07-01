 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 128 of WW3: Russian forces leave Snake Island after Ukraine said it carried out a "remarkable operation." Russia claimed it withdrew "as a gesture of goodwill." It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
59
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities, Russian missiles, Russian forces, military targets, Russian troops  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine scored another boat?

Their game of Battleship is strong.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Extra thought: I wish they kept a running total on russian generals killed.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about, as an even better gesture of goodwill, they withdraw from Ukraine altogether?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy half way through 2022!
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Typical Russia, attacked civilians in Odessa overnight:


Ukraine war: '18 dead' as Russian missiles hit residential areas in #Odessa

Ukrainian news reports said the target of the missile attack was a multi-story apartment building and a recreational area.
- euronews (@euronews) July 1, 2022
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, if they left "as a gesture of good will" that translates to "boy howdy did we skidaddle!"
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For anyone who missed this when it came out quite a few months ago now, this is a very good documentary by an Australian reporter about some of the people of Ukraine during this terrible time:

Despair and Defiance: Meet the people resisting the Russian invasion, reported by @FergusonNews.
Watch on @ABCTV: https://t.co/PUBELRRZws.
YouTube: https://t.co/0WkEQaBXZR.
Or Facebook: https://t.co/JBX7Bn1A0r. pic.twitter.com/MT01ICi2nc
- Sarah Ferguson (@FergusonNews) March 25, 2022
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, if they left "as a gesture of good will" that translates to "boy howdy did we skidaddle!"


'We're out of food, fuel, bullets and spare parts.'
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good will my happy ass. They got dominated and fled.
Good will would be lifting the embargo and letting the food flow.
Fark the orcs - especially food blocking water orcs.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake Island was one front too many for Russia to handle in this war.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think "gesture of Goodwill" the guys who just attacked a shopping mall are the first thing that come to mind.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just remembered that the Soviets also attacked a mall in Invasion USA.
denofgeek.comView Full Size

Fortunately, Chuck Norris killed all, 9,000 of them or something.
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Good will my happy ass. They got dominated and fled.
Good will would be lifting the embargo and letting the food flow.
Fark the orcs - especially food blocking water orcs.


Yeah, fark the orcs back to hell until they leave Ukraine and stop stealing the world's food.

Fark them in their stupid asses.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invadering forces being pushed back as a "gesture of goodwill" while still sending missiles into populated areas is next level propaganda. It should be next level despirate but in Russia it might actually work. Seems some of their people believe whatever they are told to maintain their faith in mother Russia.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is one thing that comes to mind when I think of Russia, it's "Good will."

/s
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, as much a "gesture of goodwill" as a bully running away, blood dripping from their face yelling "we'll call it a draw"!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about stop bombing civilian areas as a 'gesture of goodwill', assholes.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: hubiestubert: So, if they left "as a gesture of good will" that translates to "boy howdy did we skidaddle!"

'We're out of food, fuel, bullets and spare parts.'


We're out of food, fuel, bullets and spare parts. vodka
Ftfm
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Extra thought: I wish they kept a running total on russian generals killed.


I feel the same way about ammo dumps.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that giant fat Russian general still alive?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, if they left "as a gesture of good will" that translates to "boy howdy did we skidaddle!"


To quote "poncho and Lefty"
All the federalies say
They could have had him any day
They only let him slip away
Out of kindness I suppose
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin hasn't done anything out of "goodwill" in his life any more than Fat Donny Trump has.

And I sincerely hope they're both dead soon.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So how come Russia isn't publishing how many casualties the Ukrainians have suffered?
Its always the Ukrainians posting their estimated kills on both sides?
The Russians could make up any numbers they want and probably do but I only usually see the Ukraine side of things.
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Extra thought: I wish they kept a running total on russian generals killed.


Considering the size of the latest ones, they need to run the tally like they do with like ships - by number and displacement
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Ukraine scored another boat?

Their game of Battleship is strong.


Landing ship went boom in the Sea of Azov near Mariupol. Dunno if it was Ukraine or a self-own from Russian mines.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The orcs should have abandoned Zmiinyi when they started re-focusing their efforts in Donbass. At that point, any moron could see there would be no attack on Odessa, and therefore no military reason to stay on Zmiinyi Island. I suspect someone was worried about the political/propaganda cost of abandoning the island, which forced the orcs to keep trying to reinforce and resupply the garrison there despite the obvious waste of lives and equipment.

The Zmiinyi operation cost russia a few hundred troops, a ton of fuel and ammunition, several resupply craft, at least four helicopters, several air-defense systems, and the Black Sea Fleet flagship.

As a military strategist, the malignant midget in the Kremlin makes a Hell of a TV evangelist. This is obviously a textbook example of next-level military and strategic thinking.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Ukraine scored another boat?

Their game of Battleship is strong.

Landing ship went boom in the Sea of Azov near Mariupol. Dunno if it was Ukraine or a self-own from Russian mines.


I heard the orc ship caught a harpoon.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
snake talk to me snake ! Snake! Snaaaake!
Youtube bwVmuBnTXt8
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Irisclara
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Apologies to doctorguilty


Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha try to meet up with collaborators in Kherson in today's exciting episode:

"Hot Around the Collar," or "The Repo Man Always Knocks Twice!"

Have a great day!
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

powhound: Is that giant fat Russian general still alive?


If there isn't a parade of oompa-loompas to roll away his bullet-filled corpse, I'll be very upset.

Glory to Ukraine.
/🇺🇦
 
Irisclara
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Extra thought: I wish they kept a running total on russian generals killed.


They do!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Ukraine scored another boat?

Their game of Battleship is strong.

Landing ship went boom in the Sea of Azov near Mariupol. Dunno if it was Ukraine or a self-own from Russian mines.

I heard the orc ship caught a harpoon.


I find it improbable as that means the harpoon flew over Crimea and Ukraine had a targeting lock deep in Russian occupied territory.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I were them I'd scour that island with geiger counters.
Putin is the kind that'd leave a hidden / buried nuke behind that can be remotely detonated.
 
Zenith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: If I were them I'd scour that island with geiger counters.
Putin is the kind that'd leave a hidden / buried nuke behind that can be remotely detonated.


I'd just use it as a prisoner of war camp.
'I swear I had no idea'
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So how come Russia isn't publishing how many casualties the Ukrainians have suffered?
Its always the Ukrainians posting their estimated kills on both sides?
The Russians could make up any numbers they want and probably do but I only usually see the Ukraine side of things.


Part of that is Ukraine is trying to keep its numbers credible, and EVERYONE knows Putin pulls numbers out of his ass as a rule. Accurate numbers about anything are not something he has ever done..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Private_Citizen: GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Ukraine scored another boat?

Their game of Battleship is strong.

Landing ship went boom in the Sea of Azov near Mariupol. Dunno if it was Ukraine or a self-own from Russian mines.

I heard the orc ship caught a harpoon.

I find it improbable as that means the harpoon flew over Crimea and Ukraine had a targeting lock deep in Russian occupied territory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 603x366]


"Kyiv, Russia" in russian databases means just about as much as when I write "Moscow, ninth circle, Hell" in mine.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a BMP-1 IFV of the Russian Army during urban fighting in the East.

Burning with little booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Squirrel buddy
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

powhound: Is that giant fat Russian general still alive?


They need to have a drone follow him around everywhere relaying his gps position back to the best artillery companies with a video lock on him so when he gets hit by a hovering radio shack off the shelf drone with something between an ap grenade and one of those munitions ( can't remember it's name at the moment) that burns at 3k c. we can all celebrate
 
pd2001
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: powhound: Is that giant fat Russian general still alive?

They need to have a drone follow him around everywhere relaying his gps position back to the best artillery companies with a video lock on him so when he gets hit by a hovering radio shack off the shelf drone with something between an ap grenade and one of those munitions ( can't remember it's name at the moment) that burns at 3k c. we can all celebrate


Can the drone play tuba music while it follows him?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Private_Citizen: GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Ukraine scored another boat?

Their game of Battleship is strong.

Landing ship went boom in the Sea of Azov near Mariupol. Dunno if it was Ukraine or a self-own from Russian mines.

I heard the orc ship caught a harpoon.

I find it improbable as that means the harpoon flew over Crimea and Ukraine had a targeting lock deep in Russian occupied territory.

[Fark user image 595x533]


I must have been thinking of the tugboat:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
One of Kadyrov's brave Chechen soldiers engages in a thrilling firefight with some Ukrainian railway tracks.
Akhmat Sila!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
Ukrainian airborne forces shell a Russian staging area

booms
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: powhound: Is that giant fat Russian general still alive?

They need to have a drone follow him around everywhere relaying his gps position back to the best artillery companies with a video lock on him so when he gets hit by a hovering radio shack off the shelf drone with something between an ap grenade and one of those munitions ( can't remember it's name at the moment) that burns at 3k c. we can all celebrate


They haven't solved the problem of the drone just being pulled into orbit around him
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: powhound: Is that giant fat Russian general still alive?

They need to have a drone follow him around everywhere relaying his gps position


They need to have a drone following him around playing the tuba
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.