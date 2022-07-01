 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Our lord and saviour once said, "Blessed are the cheese makers". But expect legal action if you name a cheese sandwich after him   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Facepalm, Jesus, Christ, Bridge Bakehouse, Names and titles of Jesus in the New Testament, sandwich 'Cheesus Christ, Christian, American films, anonymous writer  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chi Seuss crepes, those folks need to farking relax. It's a farking sandwich.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cheeseus Crust

Problem solved
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Jesus is offended by the menu item, he is more than capable of hiring a solicitor and taking them to court on his own.  He doesn't need a fan filing a case on his behalf.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There gonna be pissed when they hear me call out for a Steak and Cheesus from my saute/oven side then...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheez, get a life
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheesus of Nazareth.

Besides, he didn't literally mean cheesemakers, but it refers to manufacturers of any dairy products.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your narcissistic schizophrenic human man does not impress me as a "god".
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to open a specialist deli named Jerome's Personal Cheeses...

/if you want to try my cheeses I can cut you some small pieces
//reach out and touch Brie
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that name is in the public domain by now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Your narcissistic schizophrenic human man does not impress me as a "god".


I don't recall him ever saying directly he was the son of God. I know he referred to himself as the son of man, and said everyone was a child of god..

The only one I remember was he claims he existed before Abraham was born, and called himself "I am" one of the names in the OT for Yaweh. But maybe he was drunk. I have a buddy that claims he invented YouTube when he's drunk.
 
bmix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Cheesus of Nazareth.

Besides, he didn't literally mean cheesemakers, but it refers to manufacturers of any dairy products.


For many years, I've said that if I win the lottery, I'm going to go down the road to Nazareth, PA and open a deli named "Cheeses of Nazareth."

/Fun fact: Martin guitar company is headquartered there
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've been a bologna sandwich but the pun wouldn't work.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake story.  Rented generic photo.  No village name or location.   Victim lives in a country where his brand of religion is the government church.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bakery has been blasted for naming a sandwich 'Cheesus Christ', with one angry customer threatening to take legal action over it.

It is the 21st Century. It doesn't matter what you name it. Someone, somewhere WILL find offence with it.

MAN UP AND DEAL WITH IT YOU F#CKING NUMPTY.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Pontius Palate will savior the flavor or our newest sandwich, The Stigmata Swiss and bacon with a pickle spear.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor whittle snowflakes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 4 pound? Is it tiny? A sandwich along those lines by me would probably be anywhere from $7 if small, or $10-12 if bigger.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Fake story.  Rented generic photo.  No village name or location. Victim lives in a country where his brand of religion is the government church.


The Bridge Bakehouse in Derbyshire.

Their menu: https://www.facebook.com/TheBridgeBakehouse/photos/pcb.3430688926994565/3430688780327913/
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: johnphantom: Your narcissistic schizophrenic human man does not impress me as a "god".

I don't recall him ever saying directly he was the son of God. I know he referred to himself as the son of man, and said everyone was a child of god..

The only one I remember was he claims he existed before Abraham was born, and called himself "I am" one of the names in the OT for Yaweh. But maybe he was drunk. I have a buddy that claims he invented YouTube when he's drunk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
'The Napster'
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Father who art in heaven Howard be thy name.

If this offends your core religious beliefs. Remember that bit about love, FORGIVENESS and turning the over cheek shtick... it's in your book!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never insult cheese in that manner.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: MuHAMad On Rye.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should add a Mo-Ham-Head sandwich to the memo. Maybe a Chewy Jewy Pastrami on Rye. Ganesh's PB&J. Xenu's Clam Sandwich.
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are others

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Natalie Portmanteau: johnphantom: Your narcissistic schizophrenic human man does not impress me as a "god".

I don't recall him ever saying directly he was the son of God. I know he referred to himself as the son of man, and said everyone was a child of god..

The only one I remember was he claims he existed before Abraham was born, and called himself "I am" one of the names in the OT for Yaweh. But maybe he was drunk. I have a buddy that claims he invented YouTube when he's drunk.

[Fark user image image 425x253]'The Napster'


Funnily enough, this buddy's claim is based entirely on the fact that when Napster came out, he said "hey, someone should do this with videos!"

Which, I think that was already a thing.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick out of the replies...
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This ice cream chain was similarly named (and harassed) but attrition and time did what "outrage" and petitions did not. Once the publicity died down, all of their locations except one(?) have disappeared after seven years.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm offended by the mere existence of Christianity, so that makes us even.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are gonna hate this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Forgot the link
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to take a crock-pot of fontina fondue for communion. Flesh and blood of Christ in the form of crackers and wine paired with some holey cheese sauce.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But it's liberals that are the "snowflakes"
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next up:

"Edam it to hell"

"God is gouda"

"Emmanuelentaler"

uh...

"limboburger"
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sxacho: I'm pretty sure that name is in the public domain by now.


Where I live Jesus hangs drywall.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sxacho: I'm pretty sure that name is in the public domain by now.


I'd be more concerned about being sued over the sandwich right below it:  Joey Tribbiani
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CheeZeus. Expand the pantheon.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: CheeZeus. Expand the pantheon.


CheezUranus
 
Mouser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, but try selling Mo' Ham Mad Sandwiches, and see how far that gets you.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
While the letter falsely claimed to come from the religious advocacy group Christian Concern


So, for reference, the "Christian" who was offended by this lied to try to get their point across. Nice.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When has TFG ever said anything about cheese?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: johnphantom: Your narcissistic schizophrenic human man does not impress me as a "god".

I don't recall him ever saying directly he was the son of God. I know he referred to himself as the son of man, and said everyone was a child of god..

The only one I remember was he claims he existed before Abraham was born, and called himself "I am" one of the names in the OT for Yaweh. But maybe he was drunk. I have a buddy that claims he invented YouTube when he's drunk.


How long have known Al Gore?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I worked with a lady who would burst into tears if we used the name of her lord in vain, running off to HR to complain about discrimination.  On day a co-worker caught his hand in his desk drawer and yelled "Cheese and Rice!"  Of course, she burst into tears and ran off to our HR person to complain.

This is the same lady who came to work one morning and said, "You know, there are days when I just want to bring a gun into the office and blow everyone away."

Each of us around her quietly got up, went to HR and told the rep what she said.  Each of us was told that she was probably kidding and we shouldn't worry about it.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But Monte Cristo is still OK?
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yuletide Cheezy Peaz
Youtube KHG9WAqAE_Q
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bmix: rnatalie: Cheesus of Nazareth.

Besides, he didn't literally mean cheesemakers, but it refers to manufacturers of any dairy products.

For many years, I've said that if I win the lottery, I'm going to go down the road to Nazareth, PA and open a deli named "Cheeses of Nazareth."

/Fun fact: Martin guitar company is headquartered there


As a Midwesterner, I feel like you could probably do that around here with a secular decor and have it be pretty popular.

A good pun and an otherwise unremarkable sandwich shop? With cheese? Yes please.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.