 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Literary Hub)   Not News: Woman in China writes Russian historical fiction story. News: Millions of words for over a decade. Fark: On Wikipedia   (lithub.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird, English Wikipedia, Jimmy Wales, Wikipedias by language, Writing, Wikimedia Foundation, Chinese language, Chinese woman, History of Wikipedia  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Scottish Wikipedia, now this? At least English Wikipedia is reliable!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds qualified for 'murican politics.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Millions of words'

Pfft. Only a fraction of the text I wrote on my furry themed twilight adult fanfic.
 
cb1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History was written by the crazies.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More power to her.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some lament they cannot longer read this alternate and fictional history as the entries were deleted from Wikipedia.
Can't people just check the previous versions of the entries in the edits history? Or did Wikipedia wiped out completely any thing this woman wrote?
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wrote about my wife, Morgan Fairchild.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Old Testament writers heard saying: "Pfft! Amateur!"
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tlon Zhemao?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.