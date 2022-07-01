 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Women's Healthcare Provider)   "I have done several abortions on women who have regularly picketed my clinics, including a 16 year old schoolgirl who came back to picket the day after her abortion"   (joycearthur.com) divider line
67
    More: Vintage, Abortion, anti-abortion patient, clinic staff, abortion doctors, anti-choice woman, Woman, women, personal decision  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 8:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bostonguy: I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.


Same with the anti-gay dudes; they've had at least one gay encounter.

Once you realize the pattern with conservatives, predicting their behavior--present, past, and future--and manipulating/coercing them accordingly is exceptionally easy for psychopaths. This is a large part of why things have gotten so bad and why corrupting right-wing politicians pays vastly greater dividends than their liberal counterparts (who, professing less moral absolutism are, completely-expectedly, marginally more moral and therefore less extortable).

Honestly security clearances and psych tests should consider taking this into account.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.


One thing I took away from this bit is that a lot more women have had abortions than I had known or would have guessed. I can't think of any time ever when I've witnessed a single institution commit so many travesties of justice as this Supreme Court has in it's recent rapid assault upon civil rights. Worst of all, if what we've been hearing from the scum on the right is any indication, it's going to get much worse.

Weekend Update: Goober the Clown on Abortion - SNL
Youtube exSZQICbSb8
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.


The evidence is found in psychology. Not the "Tell me about your mother" kind, but the "What is is every human mind has in common" kind.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. Hypocricy is the Right's main schtick.
They also don't like when you point out to them that any god would require newborns with no chance at any sort of life to suffer greatly for a few short days or weeks before finally dying, or a woman to die rather than end the pregnancy that is killing her, and therefore will kill the pregnancy anyway, is an evil, psycopathic monster.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is vintage, but ever fresh. The people who crusade against things are often themselves involved in it.
My guess is they're absolutely eaten up with religious guilt, and then they attack what they themselves did as a way to feel righteous again.

Religious guilt is a mental disorder, and it is widespread on this planet.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Name names, or be damned as a liar.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait a sec.. people are hypocrites?
It never occurred to me that someone can actually do something against what their mouth reports. It's like actions speak louder than words! Man, I love learning new stuff.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All of these "But my abortion was totally different!" women are going to discover real, real soon, that no, no it wasn't, and once they're not allowed to be "the exception" and leopards come to eat their faces their attitudes are going to change real real quick.

And all it will take is thousands of women dying painfully to prove this point, over decades until we can get this travesty of justice reversed.

Until then, the suffering will begin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never take advice from a hypocrite.

Never Take Advice From A Hypocrite
Youtube k60DRguL5Cw
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now now, that's their right to be hypocrites. You can't overturn Roe vs Wade .... I'm sorry I'm getting updated information... They did what???
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was given up for adoption at birth because my 16 year old mother wasn't ready for a child. I lived 34 years before we finally met--we get along beautifully, and I'm so glad we finally met. I'm glad she chose to have me, obviously. That said, I am fully in support of women choosing for themselves. People always assume I'm pro-life. To the contrary, it's not my call to make. Not my body, not my decision.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

koder: bostonguy: I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.

Same with the anti-gay dudes; they've had at least one gay encounter.


How else would you know that you don't like somethig
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.


By their rules, if they repent and ask God for forgiveness, it's like it never happened.

For them, not you.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IgG4: It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.


By that logic I should be able to go down to the nursing home and unplug aunt Clovis who is totally dependent on a respirator and feeding tube to stay alive. Without these devices her life will end. The cost of keeping these machines running is hampering my ability to take the wife and girlfriend to Disney.

It's a tough choice.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, remember the Right's freedomy stance on another issue, the "right to die"?

I just wanted to remind everyone. That's coming, too. Hope you like the state making that choice for you.

Or rather, for the insurance companies.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Yeah. Hypocricy is the Right's main schtick.
They also don't like when you point out to them that any god would require newborns with no chance at any sort of life to suffer greatly for a few short days or weeks before finally dying, or a woman to die rather than end the pregnancy that is killing her, and therefore will kill the pregnancy anyway, is an evil, psycopathic monster.


Not to mention that every single miscarriage is technically an abortion initiated by their very own God.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I have no evidence for this, but I will bet that most middle-aged women who are obsessively "pro-life" had at least one abortion when they were younger.


Based on stats I've seen, 1 in 4, how much of that % skews toward right wing Christian Evangelical fascists? I'd be willing to throw down a wager that it's more than 1 in 4
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A former co-worker of Mrs. Mad Scientist is a vociferous Catholic, and whose Facebook feed is non-stop Trump worship.  Naturally, she's had an abortion (we suspect more than the one she's admitted).  Doesn't stop her from celebrating the overturn of Roe.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: Name names, or be damned as a liar.


I bet these women are wild in bed.

Bring on the names!
 
clawsoon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Forced birth advocates.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IgG4: It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.


This isn't true and stop saying it. It simply feeds into the 'its a horrible decision because you know you're killing a baby.'

For plenty of woman there is no decision to make, they don't want to be pregnant and came to that conclusion a long time before. When the circumstances happen they need to have an abortion, they make the appointment walk in, have the procedure and walk out and go on with their life like they had any other routine medical procedure.

Some have a choice to make because they wanted to give birth to a child, but that is not all women and those that don't want a child made the decision not to be pregnant.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They don't feel bad about being hypocrites.  It's a vulgar display of their privilege and power.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: IgG4: It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.

By that logic I should be able to go down to the nursing home and unplug aunt Clovis who is totally dependent on a respirator and feeding tube to stay alive. Without these devices her life will end. The cost of keeping these machines running is hampering my ability to take the wife and girlfriend to Disney.

It's a tough choice.


Why are you paying for your aunt?  Shouldn't she have planned ahead?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Abortions should be safe, easily available and relatively rare because of ease of access to preventative options.

Also...we ABSOLUTELY need the male version of the pill.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it's all a plot from the maternity clothing industry to sell more maternity clothing.

They've got really good lobbyists pulling strings for them.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're gonna go back to the time where every ER in every hospital will have a special room dedicated to botched abortions.
Thats what it was like before Roe vs Wade.

/yes I'm old
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: namegoeshere: Yeah. Hypocricy is the Right's main schtick.
They also don't like when you point out to them that any god would require newborns with no chance at any sort of life to suffer greatly for a few short days or weeks before finally dying, or a woman to die rather than end the pregnancy that is killing her, and therefore will kill the pregnancy anyway, is an evil, psycopathic monster.

Not to mention that every single miscarriage is technically an abortion initiated by their very own God.


It's only a matter of time before women are jailed over miscarriages.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: IgG4: It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.

By that logic I should be able to go down to the nursing home and unplug aunt Clovis who is totally dependent on a respirator and feeding tube to stay alive. Without these devices her life will end. The cost of keeping these machines running is hampering my ability to take the wife and girlfriend to Disney.

It's a tough choice.


I'll take "Dumbest Takes Ever" for 300, Alex.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mouser: Name names, or be damned as a liar.


Oh no! Damned by an online rando's arbitrary standard! How will they ever survive the ignominy?!
 
August11
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know of three women, maybe four, who had abortions when we were in college. All of them today are staunch Republicans. And yup, they voted for that guy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did I cause it?

Did my kids cause it?

If not, I don't have standing in the matter at all and I should (and will) mind my own business.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Archie Goodwin: namegoeshere: Yeah. Hypocricy is the Right's main schtick.
They also don't like when you point out to them that any god would require newborns with no chance at any sort of life to suffer greatly for a few short days or weeks before finally dying, or a woman to die rather than end the pregnancy that is killing her, and therefore will kill the pregnancy anyway, is an evil, psycopathic monster.

Not to mention that every single miscarriage is technically an abortion initiated by their very own God.

It's only a matter of time before women are jailed over miscarriages.


Remember, if the charge for a miscarriage is murder then there's no incentive NOT to murder your rapist, since you're already getting life in prison either way.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

labman: mrinfoguy: IgG4: It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.

By that logic I should be able to go down to the nursing home and unplug aunt Clovis who is totally dependent on a respirator and feeding tube to stay alive. Without these devices her life will end. The cost of keeping these machines running is hampering my ability to take the wife and girlfriend to Disney.

It's a tough choice.

Why are you paying for your aunt?  Shouldn't she have planned ahead?


I'm pretty sure you can take someone who is on a respirator and a feeding tube.  They likely aren't coming back from that.  As we learned with COVID, once someone is intubated, that's pretty much it, and if they do recover, they better be young and strong because there is a long road ahead of them.

Honestly, if there is no chance for recovery, why would anyone allow a loved one to lie there, sedated, with a tube going to their lungs and another tube down to their stomach.

It's farking torture.

Even the Catholics don't believe you have to take extraordinary measures to keep someone alive.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mouser: Name names, or be damned as a liar


STFU.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I was given up for adoption at birth because my 16 year old mother wasn't ready for a child. I lived 34 years before we finally met--we get along beautifully, and I'm so glad we finally met. I'm glad she chose to have me, obviously. That said, I am fully in support of women choosing for themselves. People always assume I'm pro-life. To the contrary, it's not my call to make. Not my body, not my decision.


Yet here you are.  In your body saying it isn't your body.
Is it ok to chemically burn a fetus if the mother is into that sort of thing? What if a pregnant woman wants to remove a few limbs from her fetus so he or she is a limbless torso?
It is a mother's right to destroy another person's body that is dependent on her?

By the way: I am a lot of fun at parties.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It sounds like a lot of women who get abortions are self-loathing.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: RobotSpider: I was given up for adoption at birth because my 16 year old mother wasn't ready for a child. I lived 34 years before we finally met--we get along beautifully, and I'm so glad we finally met. I'm glad she chose to have me, obviously. That said, I am fully in support of women choosing for themselves. People always assume I'm pro-life. To the contrary, it's not my call to make. Not my body, not my decision.

Yet here you are.  In your body saying it isn't your body.
Is it ok to chemically burn a fetus if the mother is into that sort of thing? What if a pregnant woman wants to remove a few limbs from her fetus so he or she is a limbless torso?
It is a mother's right to destroy another person's body that is dependent on her?

By the way: I am a lot of fun at parties.


Kinky.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This has been my anecdotal experience. I believe I've mentioned here I was a volunteer patient escort at Planned Parenthood. There were always protesters screaming the most vile shiat at women entering the facility. On two occasions, a regular protester came in with their daughter looking ashamed. We treated them with the same dignity and provided comforting words while their compatriots screamed around them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: All of these "But my abortion was totally different!" women are going to discover real, real soon, that no, no it wasn't, and once they're not allowed to be "the exception" and leopards come to eat their faces their attitudes are going to change real real quick.

And all it will take is thousands of women dying painfully to prove this point, over decades until we can get this travesty of justice reversed.

Until then, the suffering will begin.


For now, those women will be able to travel to a free state and have an abortion. They will look upon those other women who cannot afford it and say they deserve to die.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: RobotSpider: I was given up for adoption at birth because my 16 year old mother wasn't ready for a child. I lived 34 years before we finally met--we get along beautifully, and I'm so glad we finally met. I'm glad she chose to have me, obviously. That said, I am fully in support of women choosing for themselves. People always assume I'm pro-life. To the contrary, it's not my call to make. Not my body, not my decision.

Yet here you are.  In your body saying it isn't your body.
Is it ok to chemically burn a fetus if the mother is into that sort of thing? What if a pregnant woman wants to remove a few limbs from her fetus so he or she is a limbless torso?
It is a mother's right to destroy another person's body that is dependent on her?

By the way: I am a lot of fun at parties.


Is it a fetus' right to use a mother's internal organs to the point where she develops diabetes or preeclampsia? What about making the woman develop a clotting disorder?

Women bleed a lot when giving birth.  Women die because of the blood loss.  I know a woman who had to get an emergency blood transfusion after giving birth because of the blood loss.

Even if the fetus is a "human" it does not have the right to live when it puts the life of the mother at risk.  The fetus also doesn't have the right to deny the woman full and uninhibited use of her organs without the woman's consent.  The fetus also doesn't have the right to give a woman diabetes or post partum depression.

Even if the fetus is "human" they aren't the only human there, and their rights end where the woman's right begins.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So anti-abortion activists have all had abortions.  Sure, Jan.   Let's stay focused on SCOTUS and not make shiat up as part of a temper tantrum
 
falkone32
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: TFA is vintage, but ever fresh. The people who crusade against things are often themselves involved in it.


Specifically, people who crusade against things that are none of their damn business.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: So anti-abortion activists have all had abortions.  Sure, Jan.   Let's stay focused on SCOTUS and not make shiat up as part of a temper tantrum


This article is originally from 22 years ago. It's not a "temper tantrum" about SCOTUS decision.
And it's been reiterated and confirmed by abortion providers for the last 2 decades.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: IgG4: It's never an easy choice to make, but people should have the freedom to make that decision for themselves. I have made it this far in life to have not have to make this call, and I would not want to face it, let alone make that decision for someone else. Only the woman involved knows her life and her situation well enough to make such a profound and life changing decision. To say that they shouldn't have that choice is wrong, and to think that you can make this decisions for others is worse.

That is all I have to say about this.

By that logic I should be able to go down to the nursing home and unplug aunt Clovis who is totally dependent on a respirator and feeding tube to stay alive. Without these devices her life will end. The cost of keeping these machines running is hampering my ability to take the wife and girlfriend to Disney.

It's a tough choice.


A cluster of cells is pretty much the same as an elderly woman.

You seem really, really smart. Do you have a newsletter, or perhaps a blog we can all enjoy?
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby is surprised that the 'holier than thou' types are usually hypocrites?

When I was a kid I knew a neighborhood girl whose parents were religious types and anti-abortion.   This girl was really very promiscuous.  When she was 16 she had a boyfriend who was in his twenties.  At 16 she farked her boyfriend's 50 year old employer.  Anyway, she eventually got pregnant because it wasn't like she or her parents believed in birth control.   When this girl got pregnant, her parents hauled her straight to the nearest abortion clinic.

This all reminds me of Lenny Bruce and an observation he made about anti-obscenity zealots.   He opined that the decency in entertainment people were folks who were much more easily triggered than well adjusted people and that's why they were so frightened of things like pornography.   They can't handle so they want it banned so they won't be tempted.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Derek Force: We're gonna go back to the time where every ER in every hospital will have a special room dedicated to botched abortions.
Thats what it was like before Roe vs Wade.

/yes I'm old


Really?!?!  A special room.  In every ER. Dedicated specifically to botched abortions?  Sounds reasonable.

How does one un-botch an abortion anyway?  Do they try to save the fetus, or, ...you know?

/"Code Red!  Dr. Moe please report to the botched abortion room, STAT! "
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.