(USA Today)   If you don't remember learning about the era of involuntary relocation, you probably didn't go to school in Texas in the 2020s   (usatoday.com) divider line
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How sanitary engineering of them.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had a complex joke I was going to make about this, but I think Fark Texas just works better in this case.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
F*cking whitewashing fascist shiats

This country needs an enema
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fahrenheit 451 as a user manual
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The middle passage was subsidized public transportation
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC.

"We can let mentally disturbed teenagers buy guns and shoot up schools, but we can't let kids learn the truth about our ancestors."

Your ancestors were sh*t human beings, Texas, and so are you.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can we involuntarily relocate Texas somewhere else?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: JFC.

"We can let mentally disturbed teenagers buy guns and shoot up schools, but we can't let kids learn the truth about our ancestors."

Your ancestors were sh*t human beings, Texas, and so are you.


https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/lily-white-movement

https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/jeffersonian-democrats

https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/texas-regulars
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as "involuntary relocation" under new social studies standards proposed to the state's education board.

Yeah.  Look at all of that "involuntary relocation" covering this guy's back:

Fark user imageView Full Size


WTF, Texas!!  WHAT THE F*CKING F*CK!!!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Slavery" was in every single Article of Confederation justifying the civil war. Multiple times. For every state. Including Texas.

"Forced relocation," not once.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Can we involuntarily relocate Texas somewhere else?


Only if they take Florida with them.

/Don't say gay.
//Don't say slave.
///I hope there's not more, but then, Kansas is feeling like they're running a distant third.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, let's just gloss right over the bondage and servitude... involuntary tourism.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: ecmoRandomNumbers: JFC.

"We can let mentally disturbed teenagers buy guns and shoot up schools, but we can't let kids learn the truth about our ancestors."

Your ancestors were sh*t human beings, Texas, and so are you.

https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/lily-white-movement

https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/jeffersonian-democrats

https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/texas-regulars


Thanks for these links. Very educational. Same old bullshiat, recycled.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for the Texas tag.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Still waiting for the Texass tag.


Fixed
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin warned us about this shiat decades ago.

George Carlin on Soft Language
Youtube h67k9eEw9AY
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that the people who died defending the Alamo were defending the rights of Texans to own slaves.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

no1curr: F*cking whitewashing fascist shiats

This country needs an enema


We just call them Texans
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When the involuntarily relocated tried to go bye bye from the farm, they were tickled so bad.
 
bisi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So what came after the involuntary relocation?
Choice free employment with non-optional company housing?

How the fark can this evil shiat even make it to the level of an actual proposal to a state school board without the author being fired immediately, preferably from a cannon?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Conservatives are absolutely terrified that everyone will figure out that they are horrible people.
Spoiler alert: we already knew.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Texans left two different countires so they could keep slaves.

Same old same old.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FFS, now they've reached the fascism-as-sport stage and are trying to one up each other.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Fahrenheit 451 as a user manual


CSB:

I grew up in a small Texas town in the mid/late 80s and 90s. When I was in 6th grade, my reading class had a 6 week period in which we split into groups, with each group reading a different book and having to write a group paper about it, as well as act out a scene from the book. My group was assigned Fahrenheit 451. I immediately fell in love with it, and ended up finishing it WAY before I was supposed to, like 3 days in. Anyway, on the 3rd day after we'd begun the assignment, one of the girls in my group came into class, and after we all got settled she raised her hand.

Teacher: "Yes, Samantha?"

Samantha: "I need to be assigned to a different group."

Teacher: "What? Why?"

Samantha: "My parents said I'm not allowed to read this book because it has bad words in it."

Me: *facepalms so hard I almost fall out of my chair*

Bonus points: that was also the class where the teacher told us that Siberia was a desert in Africa. Me: "You mean... The Sahara?" Her: "No, that's in a different part of Africa. Anyway, the Russians would send people there to die from the overwhelming heat..."

I swear on my f*cking life that none of that is made up.

/still no regrets about dropping out halfway through 8th grade at age 13
//or leaving Texas for good at age 19
///zero redeeming qualities beyond the food and sunsets
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And in Florida, July 1, a new "prohibit[s] Florida's public schools and private businesses from making people feel "discomfort" or "guilt" based on their race, sex or national origin..."

So I can see a history class in Florida and a room of grinning teenagers.  "Class, today we'll talk about the Spanish Conquest of Florida."  "Teacher, I feel discomfort about the word 'conquest'."  "OK, we'll talk about the first missionaries."  "Teacher, I feel discomfort discussing religion..."  Repeat for 50 minutes or until the bell rings.  Every day.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Out-of-state college admissions: "We regret to inform you that we no longer accept freshman applications from those who attended public school in Texas."
 
aperson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think the involuntary relocation was the issue nearly as much as the involuntary labor.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Next up: Learn more about the tragic story of how a couple dozen Jews died in a bizarre bathing accident while on holiday in Poland in 1944.
 
Vespers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Prisoners with jobs"
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In before some Aussie Farker defending this and telling all of Fark that we're overreacting.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: west.la.lawyer: Fahrenheit 451 as a user manual

CSB:

I grew up in a small Texas town in the mid/late 80s and 90s. When I was in 6th grade, my reading class had a 6 week period in which we split into groups, with each group reading a different book and having to write a group paper about it, as well as act out a scene from the book. My group was assigned Fahrenheit 451. I immediately fell in love with it, and ended up finishing it WAY before I was supposed to, like 3 days in. Anyway, on the 3rd day after we'd begun the assignment, one of the girls in my group came into class, and after we all got settled she raised her hand.

Teacher: "Yes, Samantha?"

Samantha: "I need to be assigned to a different group."

Teacher: "What? Why?"

Samantha: "My parents said I'm not allowed to read this book because it has bad words in it."

Me: *facepalms so hard I almost fall out of my chair*

Bonus points: that was also the class where the teacher told us that Siberia was a desert in Africa. Me: "You mean... The Sahara?" Her: "No, that's in a different part of Africa. Anyway, the Russians would send people there to die from the overwhelming heat..."

I swear on my f*cking life that none of that is made up.

/still no regrets about dropping out halfway through 8th grade at age 13
//or leaving Texas for good at age 19
///zero redeeming qualities beyond the food and sunsets


Oh my god, your teacher was Peggy Hill.
 
AnyName
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know Fark keeps catching Texas in bed w/ it's spouse so "OMG Texass", but per the article 9 idiots proposed this and were told "Ummmmm, no".

Also it's USA Today, which can't be trusted if you believe USA Today.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2022/06/16/usa-today-audit-reporter/7647731001/

/ Disclaimer:  Lives in Texas
// Exclaimer:  Hey!!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are actual problems to solve, ppl. Not everything is racist. I have been assured of this right here on Fark by some bad motherfarkers.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Can we involuntarily relocate Texas somewhere else?


So bugs bunny method or Project Chariot?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conservatives are objectively evil, and always have been.
 
mossberg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Texas: Slavery Bad. Involuntary Relocation and Enforced Servitude Good.

At what point is it ok to trade Texas to Mexico for a dozen piñatas and a couple crates of Mexican Coca-Cola? And some assorted Mondelez candy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here are your messages, Mr. Burns.  Your car has been involuntarily relocated...  You have ten minutes to claim your involuntarily located car... Your involuntarily located car has been crushed in to an involuntarily relocated cube.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Fahrenheit 451 1984 as a user manual


Fixed for accuracy.


/They're not burning books.
//They're twisting language to suit a narrative
///Three for the dystopian future I never thought would happen
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: Samantha: "My parents said I'm not allowed to read this book because it has bad words in it."

Me: *facepalms so hard I almost fall out of my chair*


* raises hand *

Uh, what supposed "bad words" were in Fahrenheit 451? I don't recall any.

Just curious.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bisi: So what came after the involuntary relocation?
Choice free employment with non-optional company housing?

How the fark can this evil shiat even make it to the level of an actual proposal to a state school board without the author being fired immediately, preferably from a cannon?


According to my provisional Texas history textbook, Africans were kindly given free passage to America, unlike the white Europeans who had to pay for their tickets. Once those lucky Africans disembarked from their free trip, they were all given a golden opportunity to build a new life in the Land of the Free thanks to the generosity of the white taxpayer, whose largesse their descendants still enjoy today through welfare and food stamps.

I should stop before I give the Texas GOP any ideas and make myself vomit again.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I clicked the link thinking it would be the trail of tears. This is so much worse.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Golden Brown Delicious: Samantha: "My parents said I'm not allowed to read this book because it has bad words in it."

Me: *facepalms so hard I almost fall out of my chair*

* raises hand *

Uh, what supposed "bad words" were in Fahrenheit 451? I don't recall any.

Just curious.


Words that made you think and feel bad, is my guess.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Trail of Tears was involuntary relocation.  That was pretty bad.

Slavery was worse.
 
