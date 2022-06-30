 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Du nuh... Du nuh... Du nuh   (nypost.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just make sure to close the beach labor day weekend.
 
adamatari
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't they hang out there every year? I guess it's a surprise if you never see the news that runs every year.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You'd try to kill a shark if it came into your house. Turnabout is fair play
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those Cape Cod blue blood rich Yankee farks probably have a lot of fat on them the sharks find yummy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are sand bars out there with large seal populations. That's what brings the sharks.
 
Pextor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paging Jason Statham
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you've been in the ocean...you have very likely been within 300 yards of a shark and never knew because sharks attacks on people are EXTREMELY rare.

/ you're much more likely to be killed by a dog

// yes, yes...shark-like typing detected!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hire some orcas
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
poor quint
 
