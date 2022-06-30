 Skip to content
Hey, that IS the droid we are looking for
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Got to hand it to him. It takes balls to try and steal from Disney.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Thoreny: Got to hand it to him. It takes balls to try and steal from Disney.


To prove they had poor security so he would be offered a better job at the place he robbed. That's peak Florida.

/ There must be bath salts involved somehow.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Generally, you don't want to steal stuff from your potential employers. If you're running a pentest, you want someone higher up in the company signing off on it first. In either case, you really don't want to get caught attempting to steal stuff.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For some people the yakety sax just goes on and on and on...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Proudfoot reportedly told deputies that part of his job is to move items from one location to the other and that his boss' name is James McDaniels. Security said they have no record of anyone named "David Rodgers" working for Disney and that McDaniels works in California.

He also claimed his coworker was named John David, his girlfriend was Jessica Cindy, and his best friend was Earl DeJack.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Proudfeet!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"wanted to "show weaknesses in the security of the resorts in the hope of securing a better paying job"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you have to leave your droids outside the bar....
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you take something from a store they stop you after you leave, not while wheeling it around. Case to be dropped along with job application in

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
