Autonomous Cruise cars mysteriously all gather at intersection in San Francisco for an autonomous side show, blocking traffic for hours. Stephen King seen nearby furiously taking notes
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is only the fifth-most-frightening news of the past week.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
CURTIS!!!!!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Warthog: This is only the fifth-most-frightening news of the past week.


if you can read this call help #notajokeseriously i don't know wtf is going on i was going home then stupid car's emergency override kicked in
thot we were gon pull over like an ambulance or f-truck etc but we turned & im like wtf detour?

now i'm seeing signs for lerderberg state park n theres a ton of cars around me

its like a convoy all heading to arse end of nowhere evry1 looking out of windows looking scared

car sez batterys almost flat which means ill have to stop eventually i guess but its hot out there like 40′

any1 know whats going on DM me pls #notajoke

bin tryin to call my mum 4 30m but she's not picking up

if you can reach her tell her yan said everything will be fine

mum if you see this dont worry i love you

- Cory Doctorow, Car Wars: https://limn.it/articles/car-wars/

Even if the cars haven't been hacked (and in this case, they almost certainly weren't hacked), and they're just trying to do the safest thing imaginable (and in this case, they really did fail in a way that was safer than envisioned in Doctorow's short story), things can, and will, still go awry.

Because machine learning is an art, not a science.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stock up on salt.
archinect.imgix.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait until the military drones go nuts.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: things can, and will, still go awry.

Because machine learning is an art, not a science.


So lets test them in crowded urban areas. What could possibly go wrong?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: So lets test them in crowded urban areas. What could possibly go wrong?


Maybe one of them drives past a scrap yard and starts getting ideas
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Rage Against the Thorazine: So lets test them in crowded urban areas. What could possibly go wrong?

Maybe one of them drives past a scrap yard and starts getting ideas


Reminds me of the robot security guard that committed suicide in a fountain.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


https://www.inverse.com/article/34328-knightscope-k5-security-robot-fountain-drown
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until the first news story / youtube video comes out of someone whacking off in the back of one of these things?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And Cory Doctorow is a farking idiot.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are starting to act as a single organism.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero stars. Worst side show ever. Would not watch again. Besides no donuts, there wasn't even any fireworks or gunfire. Sad. Get your shiat together, Cruise. I want autonomous fireworks and gunfire with my autonomous side show.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

433: Rage Against the Thorazine: So lets test them in crowded urban areas. What could possibly go wrong?

Maybe one of them drives past a scrap yard and starts getting ideas


Last seen moving towards Rio Linda
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She was made to look like a carefree Swinger sedan: bright red, gaudy, fast.  But there were rockets under the bulges of her hood, and two fifty-caliber muzzles lurked just out of sight in the recesses beneath her headlamps; she wore a belt of five- and ten-second timed grenades across her belly; and in her trunk was a spray-tank containing a highly volatile naphthalic.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's mating season
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: How long until the first news story / youtube video comes out of someone whacking off in the back of one of these things?


-2 years, if memory serves me.

/It might have been 2 people engaged in coitus.
//Same difference.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thought this was a repeat, but nope. Different company and different cars. Lord have mercy, the Devil is coming.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was Sarah Conner in the area?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When Skynet's predecessor first emerged, people didn't take it seriously at first

Obviously.
 
