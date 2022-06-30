 Skip to content
(KVAL Eugene)   Dam, that's jammed   (kval.com) divider line
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. Going to need a crane. Also, WTF driver?

/ Is there a big-ass grocery store somewhere in those rolling hills full of nowhere?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be time to consider a job in some other field.

(Beans are picked in a field, just sayin')
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure Wish I Finished Training
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Swift.

Of course.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seriously some of the shiat unfamiliar truckers do in Oregon...

/this guy was lucky he didn't farking die
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And that guy was apparently from Oregon. Nyssa is very far away from where he ended up.

Ffs he was living in LA GRANDE and didn't know where NYSSA was(or that it's farking flat farm land on the Snake)? I didn't realize it was that bad.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn trifecta in play.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Backing out of there wasn't going to be easy either.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not going to make the Freedom Convoy.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh hey that's near Antelope.

Some Wild Wild Country™ out there.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: [Fark user image image 548x335]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
