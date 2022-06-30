 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   🎵The man in the sack had another wife's snack, and it turned into a cruiseline blitz🎵   (huffpost.com) divider line
14
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A cruise threesome just feels like it would bring about Super Herpes
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That does not look like a fun cruise
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I enjoy cruising.   I've been on multiple sailings with Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

You could not pay me enough money to set foot on a Carnival cruise.  I imagine it's like a cross between a Walmart, SEC fraternity party, Philadelphia inner city dance club, and Golden Corral buffet line.  But at sea, with less culture and greater disease transmission rates.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least they didn't get norovirus or nobody took a high dive off of the Lido deck.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why am I never at this kinda fun. Fml
 
stock411
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A brawl that lasted more than an hour and over multiple levels of the ship?
How much stamina did this people haVe?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First one to snatch it up is the winner!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Awesome. Alcohol,  STDs,  and open wounds.  Sounds like a hoot.

/no it doesn't.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey look another reason not to go on a cruise.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice reference,Subby. Now I'm singing, "It's, it's a ballroom blitz..."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lTwA5xMeTM
binderwoman gave it away...
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


🎶 Oh yeaaa!🎶


Tia Carrere - Ballroom Blitz (Wayne's World) HD
Youtube M30ACuNgKfU
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stock411: A brawl that lasted more than an hour and over multiple levels of the ship?
How much stamina did this people haVe?


Meth and 24/7 buffets....
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Battle of Pearl Harbor
Youtube d67rhIzUhhk
 
