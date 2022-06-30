 Skip to content
Why get all sweaty and tired riding your motorcycle to Sturgis? Just fly out and rent one at the airport
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May as well have a hookers and blow kiosk for one stop shopping. Also, an STD testing station.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once rode to Sturgis on accident.  I was riding from Id to Mn and didn't know that it happens to be the same week as the Sturgis rally. Obviously I rode straight through and didn't stop till rapid city for gas.  I wanted no part of that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers have been trucking their bikes to Sturgis for a long time. I suppose these rentals mean there are enough of them who are too old to be full time owners but still want a taste of that life while they can still get it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does it come with extra COVID?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd love for every asshole with their obnoxious exhaust get pegged with a strap on made from their own pipes.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
EagleRider

i'm embarrassed for everyone involved.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the rich yuppie 'bikers' I used to see in Chicago. They'd all have brand new decked out $50k Harleys, top of the line clean riding boots, pristine leather jackets and designer pre-worn jeans.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Reminds me of the rich yuppie 'bikers' I used to see in Chicago. They'd all have brand new decked out $50k Harleys, top of the line clean riding boots, pristine leather jackets and designer pre-worn jeans.


Talk shiat much?  Even here 2022 there is no Harley with an MSRP of $50k.  Maybe $45k for a CVO, which is top of the line.

The level of ignorance about motorcycles, especially Harleys, in Fark threads is a sight to behold.
 
