 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOAT Albuquerque)   Maybe they should train surveillance cameras on their speed cameras to prevent theft?   (koat.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, Miles per hour, APD spokesperson, speed camera, Speed limit, excessive speeding, speed cameras, city of Albuquerque, speed limit  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 1:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure there's a black market in lightly used surveillance cams
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Then they'll need radioactive gorillas to watch the surveillance cameras that are watching the traffic cameras..
Once winter sets in though..It's all over...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Cracking down on excessive speeding is a goal for the city of Albuquerque."

Ha! Thanks for the laugh KOAT Action News.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The mobiles ones I have seen around here all have ball receivers on them. So if you drive a plain enough looking white domestic truck with a hitch, you could just back up to them and tow them off to the middle of nowhere and dump them.

I'm sure they have GPS tracking on them, so leave your phone at home so the two can't be correlated.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.