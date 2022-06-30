 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Police to pay $90,000 to black man they arrested on some white guy's warrant   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Clark County, Nevada, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Las Vegas, Nevada, Mistaken, English-language films, Nevada, Arrest warrant, Copyright  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 10:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Nevada, for negligence, when you sue a governmental entity, there is a statutory cap of $100,000,"

Oh, how nice for them
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
/
Should be 10x.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a start.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shane Neal Brown, a 51-year-old white man, had a warrant out for felon in possession of a firearm. In the body cam video of the 25-year old's arrest, Henderson officers seemed unsure if they had the right man ...

Bryson hopes cases of mistaken identity can be prevented in the future with additional training of officers.

"Ok, officers, where it says date of birth on the drivers license, compare that to the age on the computer."

/"Math is hard"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did they get rid of the race block on the warrant form out of sensitivity? There's been a few times I see an Amber alert and they give the kids name and age but not skin tone.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The police didn't pay. Collected taxes did.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're even stealing our farking warrants now.

/runs
//tee hee
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did they get rid of the race block on the warrant form out of sensitivity? There's been a few times I see an Amber alert and they give the kids name and age but not skin tone.


It is still there.

They knew that they had the wrong person, but they started the wheels in motion on arresting this guy, and nobody wanted to stop it because then they would have to explain to a superior why they did not clear an open warrant when they had somebody, and "We had the wrong guy" isn't an acceptable answer.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The police didn't pay. Collected taxes did.


Yep.  This isn't going to cost the police jack shiat, and until it does nothing is ever going to change.  Start taking those settlements out of their pension fund and we'll start seeing a lot less of this kind of shiat.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Shane Neal Brown, a 51-year-old white man, had a warrant out for felon in possession of a firearm. In the body cam video of the 25-year old's arrest, Henderson officers seemed unsure if they had the right man ...

Bryson hopes cases of mistaken identity can be prevented in the future with additional training of officers.

"Ok, officers, where it says date of birth on the drivers license, compare that to the age on the computer."

/"Math is hard"


We are protecting the public and arresting people with a warrant!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Math is hard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Shane Neal Brown, a 51-year-old white man, had a warrant out for felon in possession of a firearm. In the body cam video of the 25-year old's arrest, Henderson officers seemed unsure if they had the right man ...

Bryson hopes cases of mistaken identity can be prevented in the future with additional training of officers.

"Ok, officers, where it says date of birth on the drivers license, compare that to the age on the computer."

/"Math is hard"


In fairness the guy didn't have his ID on him.  However I find it hard to believe the warrant didn't include any physical description of the suspect, and even if it didn't the warrant damn sure would have had his birthdate on it.  I'm not sure how you mistake a 23 year old for someone that's supposed to be 51.  I know black don't crack but there's a limit.

They should have run the name he provided them along with his actual birthday, that would have brought up all the pending traffic tickets he mentioned and verified his story.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Make the police union pay out on these lawsuits. Then we might see a change in policing
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You misspelled tax payers.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All because the arresting officer didn't wanna be made fun of by the other police officers for being a dumb ass.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The police didn't pay. GAMNLING LOSSES did.


Nevada
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Goddamnit

You know what fine.... Its fine

Fine
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hopes he puts a phat down payment on a house on one the cops street that arrested him's street.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: I hopes he puts a phat down payment on a house on one the cops street that arrested him's street.


Your grammar is terrible.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about the guy the other day who was just released after doing 30 years for murder then found to be innocent? Didn't get shiat.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.