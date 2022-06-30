 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Suddenly, kangaroo   (wbrz.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kitten with paper bag over his head unavailable for comment.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tie me kangaroo down, Sport.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Oh, father.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't hit the kangaroo with your car. I think then it would be "Suddenly, crapped my pants."
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪ is hopping beside you ♫
 
stock411
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Though the animal's been captured, it's unclear whether the kangaroo belongs to someone nearby, or if it just happens to be a very lost marsupial."
Did they really need to add the last part?
If this kangaroo had migrated all the way from Australia on its own, i think that would mean they will soon have their own movie "planet of the kangaroos"
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit I was prepared for eels.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followup linked from TFA

Baxter lives with more than a dozen parrots being taken care of by the owners of a non-profit specializing in releasing wild birds into their natural habitats called Bird Recovery International.
The owners say Baxter's bird brother, Thor, recently figured out how to open the door to the enclosure.
 
stock411
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The owners say Baxter's bird brother, Thor, recently figured out how to open the door to the enclosure.
I asked the parrot why did he do it, and he responded, "Birds don't talk."

I chuckled
 
Summercat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Humor
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It's the reconciliation party before the invasion when we drop Emus on you.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dammit recon party....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a wallaby, mate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
