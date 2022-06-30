 Skip to content
(WLWT)   Really, who builds an eel pit in their own home? Eel trifecta in play. C'mon hovercraft, time to shine   (wlwt.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Water, Rain, Fish, Eel, future eel pond, Kentucky, Leopard Gecko, Pet  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You don't have an eel pit, subby?

I have four. Moray, Conger, European, and electric, the latter of which I use to charge my phone.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where the fark do you keep your eels, then?
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did someone say EELS
Eels Song | The Mighty Boosh | BBC Studios
Youtube 0AckvdGbk4w
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kind of jealous, that's a good use of a random concrete box. Might also make a good bomb shelter

/and eels are awesome
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Where the fark do you keep your eels, then?


My accountant keeps the eels, I make the deals.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sub Human: Cake Hunter: Where the fark do you keep your eels, then?

My accountant keeps the eels, I make the deals.


Well newsflash, bucko. Your accountant has an eel pit.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Where the fark do you keep your eels, then?


Neighbor's pool.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One word: Plastics Unagi
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Cake Hunter: Where the fark do you keep your eels, then?

Neighbor's pool.


The cops dont even show up when I call about youse no more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: Where the fark do you keep your eels, then?


My hovercraft is full of eels.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are they Japanese eels?

Cuz Unagi is tasty.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the movie had been set in a different country....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone looking for a cure for wellness, subby
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All the cool kids are getting one
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I eat eel just about as often as I find it on a menu.  I've contemplated a fresh water farm.  They aren't complicated creatures, but they are delicious.  I would love an eel pit in my own home.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nothing goes organically viral on tik tok
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: One word: Plastics Unagi


What do salmon skin rolls have to do with this?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whenever my wife asks me "do you have your hearing aids?" I answer "An eeling raid? absolutely! let me go get my hovercraft!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who builds an eel pit in their own home?

Fark user imageView Full Size


It keeps the princesses from escaping.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
dude's got some fun hobbies. but WTF kind of writing is this? 2nd grade reading level? at best? with a scientific name just tossed in?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
