 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Oompa, Loompa, Doopity-Doo. We've got a problem with binding goo. Oompa, Loompa, Doopity-Dey. You may just get infected today   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Repeat, customers, products, statement  
•       •       •

614 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 11:25 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you can't nail the rhyme, don't spend the time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some chocolates are more worthy of the risk than others.

/wow, do I really sound THAT fat?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Some chocolates are more worthy of the risk than others.

/wow, do I really sound THAT fat?


Anything with lecithin in it isn't worth it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What?
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dang, I just threw away some peanut butter to dip it in. Plus, you can get salmonella from chocolate?  I'll go read the article I suppose.  It goes against the grain though, I have to say.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Enormous chocolate factory" sounds like one of those sexy time movies.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The stuff they do to high end chocolate to bring out flavonoids and "notes" is frankly gross.
How to make chocolate: roast the nibs. Grind them into a thick syrup. Add sugar and cocoa butter to taste.
Composting the nibs. Adding mold or sour milk. Or god knows what else. Makes it taste like moldy bread to me. I'm not surprised they have issues.
I'm also not surprised an American company from Pennsylvania that makes cheap mass produced chocolate beats them in taste tests every year.
It's not cheese ffs.

Sometimes simple and cheap is better. Sometimes the best vodka is Costco brand and the best sparkling wine is $2 at the gas station in California.

I'm an uncultured swine.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.