 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lost Coast Outpost)   Should have put it out when it was just sizzling ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
18
    More: Awkward, Firefighting, Firefighter, Humboldt County, California, Fire, Hypodermic needle, Eureka, California, Humboldt Bay Fire, abandoned former Sizzler building  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 10:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a LensCrafters near me that clearly used to be a Sizzler.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/always sad to see another Cosby kid end up on the street
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transient activity is a euphemism for:

a) the homeless squatting
b) the kids raving
c) meth cooking.

d) Or various combinations and permutations such as the homeless raving, the kids cooking, and meth squatters..
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Transient activity is a euphemism for:

a) the homeless squatting
b) the kids raving
c) meth cooking.

d) Or various combinations and permutations such as the homeless raving, the kids cooking, and meth squatters..


Yes.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember how back in the day we'd dial random numbers out of the phone book and breathily whisper "siiiiiiiiiiiiizzzzzzzzzlllllllllleeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrr" into the phone at the hapless victim of our prank call?

No?

Yeah... me neither
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chizzler
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's think about why someone would be building fires inside an abandoned Sizzler. Homeless and trying to have warmth and light. Give them a better place to go and this wouldn't happen.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it consistent transient activity?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Let's think about why someone would be building fires inside an abandoned Sizzler. Homeless and trying to have warmth and light. Give them a better place to go and this wouldn't happen.


That would simply not be Christian or American!

Now excuse me, I'm going to go exercise my right to rape my daughter and force her to have my baby
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 444x444]


Holy crap I looked it up and that's real. Dafuq am I listening to??
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cefm: Let's think about why someone would be building fires inside an abandoned Sizzler. Homeless and trying to have warmth and light. Give them a better place to go and this wouldn't happen.


That would just result in a "better place" getting burned down to the ground.
 
djfitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 400x267]


Salad bar, cheese toast, italian tacos
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cefm: Let's think about why someone would be building fires inside an abandoned Sizzler. Homeless and trying to have warmth and light. Give them a better place to go and this wouldn't happen.


You know how I know you did not read the f*cking article?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: cefm: Let's think about why someone would be building fires inside an abandoned Sizzler. Homeless and trying to have warmth and light. Give them a better place to go and this wouldn't happen.

You know how I know you did not read the f*cking article?


Because it's farking paywalled?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: But was it consistent transient activity?


Worse. It's persistent consistent transient activity.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.