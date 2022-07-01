 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   You may want to sit down for this, but people will be traveling over the July 4th weekend   (thrillist.com) divider line
    Travel  
posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2022 at 12:10 AM



Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi from Pittsburgh for Anthrocon!
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?! How long have you known this?!
 
Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As you head to your Chosen Destination, remember, the Fourth will be with you, always
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the folks that thought they would be flying.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too soon!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the new guy.
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And get this....It MIGHT..MIGHT be warm outside also....OMG!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure everyone will be courteous on the roads, and the airlines will also be working their hardest so no flights are canceled and everything runs like clockwork.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not, so by interpostrapulation, everyone else may or maybe not isn't be.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Check out these tips for a smooth trip.

I recommend Ex-Lax.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, I'm already sitting down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And then watch them complain about gas prices.
 
Summercat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: And then watch them complain about gas prices.


Jokes on you, we drove here ins Tesla
 
