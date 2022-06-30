 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Everything's bigger in Texas, ignorance edition   (kdvr.com)
28
    Colorado, Hiking, Rescue crews, Rescue, unprepared hikers, extreme example, Ignorance kills, Sangre de Cristo Mountains  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"These hikers said they did not understand why it was so cold and rainy in Colorado, because it has been "so hot in Texas" where they hike all the time."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stay in Farking Texas.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

little big man: "These hikers said they did not understand why it was so cold and rainy in Colorado, because it has been "so hot in Texas" where they hike all the time."

[Fark user image 320x320]


Geography, how does it work?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Im from Texas and LIve in Wsahington State now  And very summer we seem to have issues with hickers/climbers from texas causing problems.  
And yes deaths occure.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a long hike to Lake Como for those headed up to the top of Mt Blanca (14,345'). No rain fly, extra food, water or layers of clothing? Sheee-it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: That's a long hike to Lake Como for those headed up to the top of Mt Blanca (14,345'). No rain fly, extra food, water or layers of clothing? Sheee-it.

[Fark user image 425x318]


There's no air up there either.  I won't go an inch over 12,000 feet.  Mostly because I can't.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not hikers. They're pernicious casuals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: little big man: "These hikers said they did not understand why it was so cold and rainy in Colorado, because it has been "so hot in Texas" where they hike all the time."

[Fark user image 320x320]

Geography, how does it work?


😂😂😂😂
I was confused
hypothermia ? In Texas? Thanks for clearing that up.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably drove all the way from Texas to the trailhead in the left lane.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have known they were in Texas, God's full-scale mock-up for Australia, in Ameriduh!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who needs the Land of Aus?

You can get to Texas in half the time it takes to get to Australia from anywhere on Earth.

Except New Zealand.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: They probably drove all the way from Texas to the trailhead in the left lane.


Sounds like they are originally from Maryland.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fart monkey for sure
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's nothing like a mountain in Texas to hike. Of course the flatlanders are gonna have a hard time in Colorado. The lack of oxygen in town should have clued you in.
 
thumperofthemountianwest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Texans should be made to wear safety vests when out in public so we can avoid them
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not just Texans
.
Y'all have short memories..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Stay in Farking Texas.


Yeah, we need another border fence
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It's not just Texans
.
Y'all have short memories..


Do you have additional info that the cause of death was stupidity?
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is why you don't eat wild rabbit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blastoh: Im from Texas and LIve in Wsahington State now  And very summer we seem to have issues with hickers/climbers from texas causing problems.  
And yes deaths occure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Watubi: big pig peaches: It's not just Texans
.
Y'all have short memories..

Do you have additional info that the cause of death was stupidity?


The followup was in fark. They died of hyperthermia, aka heat stroke and dehydration. And they didn't even have the excuse of being in unfamiliar territory. They were a few miles from their house IIRC.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alamosa there.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blastoh: Im from Texas and LIve in Wsahington State now  And very summer we seem to have issues with hickers/climbers from texas causing problems.  
And yes deaths occure.


Former Washington resident who spent a ton of time hiking Mt. Rainier and can confirm. Any time I saw Texas plates in the park I knew a shiatshow was coming. Bonus points for "hickers" as the most appropriate typo of the day.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ngl when a Fark headline mentions the ignorance of Texans, I did not expect to read something as basic as an article about hikers.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Even trade for all the deaths in the Big Bend for folks from the mountains/coast who don't understand other climates.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These hikers said they did not understand why it was so cold and rainy in Colorado, because it has been "so hot in Texas" where they hike all the time.

Could have stopped right there, really.

"And then it got dark when the sun went down, it's a real mystery!"
 
Caelistis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As someone who currently lives in Texas and has hiked a fair amount all over this country, these people are just idiots. I wouldn't expect them to survive a hike in an easy place like Caprock Canyon let alone anything more challenging.

Darwin would have won this round if not for humanity's disgusting obsession of interfering with letting stupidity take its natural course.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is an amazing number of idiots that do not do any research at all before hiking a trail.

It amazes me that people will walk into a clearly marked wilderness wearing shorts and a t-shirt, carrying a 20oz bottle of water as the sun is starting to set.

My sweaty sunburnt ass with the empty CamelBak coming out of there should be a warning sign. But no, idiots gotta idiot.
 
