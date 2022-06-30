 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLEW-TV Lewiston)   Employee found dead inside building near Dworshak Reservoir. Dam   (klewtv.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Dworshak Dam, Employee, Dam, Reservoir, Dworshak National Fish Hatchery  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 9:47 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP, sweathog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP, Czech composer, decomposing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 PCL, keyboard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One more, then I'm done.
RIP, angels having sex.
Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you mean, I'm obsessed with sex? You're the one showing the pictures!
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline five words too long.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great-uncle helped build that thing. I mean, if he was like me, he was slacking off and looking busy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

felching pen: RIP, sweathog.
[Fark user image 220x293]



OOOH..OOOOOH...OOOOOOH...  A dead body?!?
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Combustion: My great-uncle helped build that thing. I mean, if he was like me, he was slacking off and looking busy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


prior-assigned farkie checks out
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone know what Capt. Hadley was doing?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

felching pen: One more, then I'm done.
RIP, angels having sex.
[Fark user image image 425x278]

What do you mean, I'm obsessed with sex? You're the one showing the pictures!


I heard that as "You're the one with all the dirty pitchers!"
 
Rattrap007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok cops are going to have a lot of dam questions to ask.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.