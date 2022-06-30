 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Suddenly, eels   (cbc.ca) divider line
23
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 8:25 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Loose snake guy. That is terribly oddly specific.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whar hovercraft?
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What did Kevin Spacey do in the courtroom now?!?!?!
/drtfa
 
ejwsod36
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was he a local fisherman...... out for a pleasure cruise....at night....in eel infested waters?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why do snakes suddenly appear
Every time I walk near?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Cuteness Returns: Zoo Welcomes Back Pacific Lamprey
Youtube 3OG1ilzOUPo
 
holdmybones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eels up inside of ya
Findin an entrance where they can
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sorry Ms. Jackson
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He says it doesn't matter if they were snakes or eels.
"I like every kind of life," said Pourazam.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pourazam, you helped out some helpless animals today. Good for you.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tasteme: What did Kevin Spacey do in the courtroom now?!?!?!
/drtfa


Snake, not Snape.

Oh, wait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could somebody please photoshop a bucket of eels into https://memegenerator.net/Why-CanT-I-Hold-All-These ?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
....aaand another invasive species gains a foothold
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Valter: tasteme: What did Kevin Spacey do in the courtroom now?!?!?!
/drtfa

Snake, not Snape.

Oh, wait.

[Fark user image image 850x565]


static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pdxbarista: I'm sorry Ms. Jackson


I am 4 eels?

/ba-na-na peel?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They got released, yayyyy!

/sorry for the immaturity, I am on team eel and they were probably going to be eaten
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As an animal lover, I say eels are the worst. But good for him getting them back to the river.

*shiver*
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He got to the eels before he sputtered out.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better hope that species of eel isn't considered invasive - he just dumped a bunch of them into the St. John River, and these folks published evidence of the potential crime.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
he once glimpsed just the tail of a snake at a zoo, and the next thing he knew he was being woken up by paramedics.

This... sounds slightly exaggerated.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: They got released, yayyyy!

/sorry for the immaturity, I am on team eel and they were probably going to be eaten


Eels are quite tasty. Used to fish for them in the neversink (I think) as a kid. Made excellent BBQ.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.