(NBC News)   Fleeing a murder charge to another country will not work if you leave a paper trail the whole way there   (nbcnews.com) divider line
26
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fake passports have been worthless for traveling by air for over a decade after Peru finally installed facial recognition software.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NICE! They caught her.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TEXAS TAG!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tons of DEA in Costa Rica. It's basically an American puppet state because of the drug trade.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if she kept posting to her fark account.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: TEXAS TAG!


nope, the last thing we need is a Texas tag, that state already has a major problem with self-importance.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't be on the jury. They look bad to me.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, she was doing so well too. She could have caught a bus and vanished into Central America, but Costa Rica might as well be the US. She needed to go to Venezuela or somewhere that's not over run with Trustafarians who could ID her instantly. I will LOL if she hasn't cut her hair.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next most obvious choice: Belize
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She had been expected to win the May 14 Gravel Locos race in Hico shortly before her death."

Wow. What was the betting line on that?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cyclist was killed with a gun.  Texas Republicans will be introducing a bill to outlaw bicycles any minute now.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.


If anyone flees to Russia they'll be put on the front lines.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.


The CIA will just kidnap you and bring you back anyway, and tell the news they caught you in Vegas.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Fake passports have been worthless for traveling by air for over a decade after Peru finally installed facial recognition software.


What??It got her from NYC to the DR.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Strickland has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Heir to the Strickland Propane fortune?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.

The CIA will just kidnap you and bring you back anyway, and tell the news they caught you in Vegas.


This is totally legal under federal law BTW. Even if the suspect is not a US citizen. Even if the crime happened in a foreign country.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the passport. Wondering if she searched Instagram for somebody that looked like her and made an offer. Can't imagine it was forgery that actually worked in airports.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: studebaker hoch: iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.

The CIA will just kidnap you and bring you back anyway, and tell the news they caught you in Vegas.

This is totally legal under federal law BTW. Even if the suspect is not a US citizen. Even if the crime happened in a foreign country.


Extraordinary Rendition => "Extradition"
 
jumac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Kalyco Jack: studebaker hoch: iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.

The CIA will just kidnap you and bring you back anyway, and tell the news they caught you in Vegas.

This is totally legal under federal law BTW. Even if the suspect is not a US citizen. Even if the crime happened in a foreign country.

Extraordinary Rendition => "Extradition"


It is legal or at lest the courts don't care if say you murder someone and leave the country if their family go gets you and drags you back to the us as well?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jumac: studebaker hoch: Kalyco Jack: studebaker hoch: iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.

The CIA will just kidnap you and bring you back anyway, and tell the news they caught you in Vegas.

This is totally legal under federal law BTW. Even if the suspect is not a US citizen. Even if the crime happened in a foreign country.

Extraordinary Rendition => "Extradition"

It is legal or at lest the courts don't care if say you murder someone and leave the country if their family go gets you and drags you back to the us as well?


Yes. I can't remember the case names off hand but can look them up for you. In the first (from the 1800s) a rape victim's family kidnapped the suspect out of Peru and brought him back to the US. The courts allowed the prosecution to go forward. In the second an American bounty hunter went to Mexico and kidnapped a cartel dude who was wanted for the death of a DEA agent. I believe the cartel guy was eventually executed.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She dated a dude and the relationship ended. He started dating a new woman. So, obviously, she had no choice but to kill the new woman. Makes me wonder why the guy stopped dating her. That level of commitment is hard to find.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Next most obvious choice: Belize


Belize is sketch as hell...beautiful reefs though...
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Strickland has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Heir to the Strickland Propane fortune?


Propane AND Propane Accessories
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theeng: west.la.lawyer: TEXAS TAG!

nope, the last thing we need is a Texas tag, that state already has a major problem with self-importance.


No shiat, always claiming themselves proud patriotic Americans and calling their shiatty Cowboys "America's Team", yet will spin right around, froth at the mouth and shriek about secession whenever laws get passed that make the world a better place for people who aren't racist "Christian" assholes who want to rape their daughters and force them to have daddy's rape baby

fark Texas
 
knbwhite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: iheartscotch: Also...if you are going to flee...flee to a country without a US extradition treaty.

The CIA will just kidnap you and bring you back anyway, and tell the news they caught you in Vegas.


There have been a few criminals that have been caught here after fleeing. I think they know they're going down, so they have a last hurrah.
 
