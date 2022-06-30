 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Do you have what it takes to make it as a church usher? Take this quiz and find out   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Survey, shot  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 10:04 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently not, as I do not have a VHS player.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only question:

Will you look the other way at all kiddy diddling?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And lo when he arrived at the gates, he was knocked from his donkey with a rock.

Wait.. that's wrong.

"when he got here he was stoned off his ass"
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?


Hey! Plenty of that book are the ravings of bronze age goatherds!
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maccio Capatonda - L'UOMO CHE USCIVA LA GENTE
Youtube 0_mk_me1oIU

if you get it you get it
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, thanks for the flashbacks to early childhood and Catholic masses with screaming children. Our church had a "crying room" that was glassed off from the congregation, but had a PA system inside. It did little to calm the crying kids, but made for an amusing sideshow for me.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Wow, thanks for the flashbacks to early childhood and Catholic masses with screaming children. Our church had a "crying room" that was glassed off from the congregation, but had a PA system inside. It did little to calm the crying kids, but made for an amusing sideshow for me.


Those cry rooms are still around.  I don't think they are there to calm the kids, just the deacons.  They hate it when the kiddies cry.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?


You've got it all wrong.  It's not the rantings themselves, you just need to believe in the translations and interpretations of neolithic myths as recorded by early medieval monks who were definitely, totally, completely disinterested and without anything to gain in terms of the social and political hierarchy by being the arbiters messengers of [perceived] salvation, followed by 1000-1500 years of re-interpretation to remain relevant and square with scientific progress and changing social norms that rendered the previous truth kinda false.  So, just do that and you're good.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?


It wasn't a requirement to be an altar boy. I don't see why it would be for an usher.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?


Bronze age goatherds. Very modern rantings.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?


not really.  it's just a job, not a lifestyle
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?

It wasn't a requirement to be an altar boy. I don't see why it would be for an usher.


Do you have to believe those people in costumes are ACTUALLY cats or 18th century Founding Fathers to be a theater usher? Same thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: [YouTube video: Maccio Capatonda - L'UOMO CHE USCIVA LA GENTE]
if you get it you get it


from the majers of "Italian Spiderman" comes their followup hit:

Italian Flashdance
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: neongoats: Is "believing in the demented rantings of neolithic goatherds" a requirement?

You've got it all wrong.  It's not the rantings themselves, you just need to believe in the translations and interpretations of neolithic myths as recorded by early medieval monks who were definitely, totally, completely disinterested and without anything to gain in terms of the social and political hierarchy by being the arbiters messengers of [perceived] salvation, followed by 1000-1500 years of re-interpretation to remain relevant and square with scientific progress and changing social norms that rendered the previous truth kinda false.  So, just do that and you're good.


well and some guy named "James King"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Found Footage Fest rules. That is all.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PirateKing: And lo when he arrived at the gates, he was knocked from his donkey with a rock.

Wait.. that's wrong.

"when he got here he was stoned off his ass"


Also I'm afraid I misspoke while announcing this Saturday's taffy-pulling contest at St. Peter's. I regret to inform you there is no such church as St. Taffy's.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Snerk...

/ 30+ years experience
// I can't tell you how many times I've wanted to slap people
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I farking LOVE VHS relics.

I used to have some martial arts ones from the 90's that I so wish I had back.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't mess with the collection plate. Never mess with the money in the pews.

Wait until it gets to the count room.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Only question:

Will you look the other way at all kiddy diddling?


Say some our fathers and bunch  of hail Mary's and that can step under the rug
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.