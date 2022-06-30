 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Police, looking for arsonist, subpoena Google to get the IP address of anyone who Googled the house address 15 days prior to the fire. Smart criminals use Startpage.com for their criminal search needs   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
    Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, police use of Google search histories, reverse keyword search, Police, Google search, Web search engine  
•       •       •

TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, that's not horrifyingly dystopian at all.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I use askjeeves and altavista.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeves wouldn't sell me out like that.  He's no snitch.  He knows better.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,


I'm waiting for someone to invent a burner smartphone.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm of the opinion that these are fishing expeditions, not search warrants. Yeah, maybe they caught a fish. How many times do they do this and catch nothing? I bet they won't tell us. The headline is right that google is complicit in this, and if were planning something like arson, I wouldn't use it. In fact, I wouldn't use the internet at all. ...

/well, maybe I'd ask on Facebook, am I right?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

I'm waiting for someone to invent a burner smartphone.


Just pay for a VPN.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Privacy advocates are watching the case closely, concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.

Privacy advocates should consider an alternative to hiding information from Google and the coppers. Instead, make an extension that will do random searches in the background or in another tab at random intervals when the computer is idle. Make it a little more difficult at least. Which is the person, which was a random program doing a search?

Added benefit of having something to blame my midget clown porn searches on.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So your saying now is the to invest in VPN Companies.
You know, the companies that people in China, Iran, Russia and other freedom loving paradises have to use so they don't go missing in the night.
How ironic that Americans still say they're "Free" lol
They're all literally one more Republican President away from being staright up openly NeoNazis "but not really cuz 'Murica but lets face it, they're NeoNazis"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes this is a tool that can be potentially used against women seeking abortions, but how is it different from, let's say, getting a warrant for a CVS to provide a list of credit card transactions where someone bought an abortion drug? The problem is with the criminalization of abortions, not that investigators having crime-solving tools that can be used with a proper warrant.

// Seems like just the other day that people were complaining that police don't do enough to solve crimes.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,


Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?

That dog don't hunt.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

I'm waiting for someone to invent a burner smartphone.


Tracfone : No-Contract Devices & Plans : Target

They have those already.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our laws and constitution do not exist to make the job of police (if/when they actually do their job) easy. This is some BS.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I'm of the opinion that these are fishing expeditions, not search warrants. Yeah, maybe they caught a fish. How many times do they do this and catch nothing? I bet they won't tell us. The headline is right that google is complicit in this, and if were planning something like arson, I wouldn't use it. In fact, I wouldn't use the internet at all. ...


Complicit is a strong word for a company doing what a judge ordered them to do.   It's right there in TFA:  "..they got a judge to order Google to check its vast database"  What are they supposed to do? "Welp, fark that, we're not doing it.  Which exec is gonna go to jail for contempt this time?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TruBluTroll: Oh yeah, that's not horrifyingly dystopian at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TruBluTroll: Oh yeah, that's not horrifyingly dystopian at all.


It's balanced out by how your local PD can't even be bothered to pick up a phone and call even one single pawn shop to see if the list of stolen items you've given them (complete with serial numbers!) matches anything recently pawned.  Yes, that's a true story.  And yes, the meth-head was a neighbor, known to be an addict, known to be broke, and the break-in occurred from a shared fire escape only accessible from 2 other apartments... one of which was his, and one of which was vacant.

He wasn't even interviewed.  No pawn shops were called.  My friend (the victim) had to purchase back his electronics.  They never bothered to go pick up the surviellance footage that would've shown him selling it, before the owner wiped it after 30 days.

He was arrested six months later on an unrelated charge.

Oh, but they'll totally get Google to finger everyone in a ten-mile radius to solve an arson?  Get real.  The owner of the place was either already under investigation (i.e., checking for insurance fraud or covering up a murder scene, that sort of thing), or connected to somebody politically important.

If someone gets mad at you and burns YOUR house down, they could leave their wallet in your driveway and the so-called "detectives" will just sign off on the report and move on to the next one without ever even calling, let alone arresting them.  Presumably they have more lucrative work to do busting drug stashes, writing traffic fines, and comitting Civil Asset Forfeiture.  Solving your arson doesn't serve anyone important nor does it make them any cash.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: Privacy advocates are watching the case closely, concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.

Privacy advocates should consider an alternative to hiding information from Google and the coppers. Instead, make an extension that will do random searches in the background or in another tab at random intervals when the computer is idle. Make it a little more difficult at least. Which is the person, which was a random program doing a search?

Added benefit of having something to blame my midget clown porn searches on.


Like this? https://trackmenot.io/
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?


With some substantial automation at large numbers and very loosey-goosey trawling warrants to be blessed by the SCOTUS... yes?
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Bondith: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

I'm waiting for someone to invent a burner smartphone.

Just pay for a VPN.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,


Its not illegal to search abortion information, any more than it would be to live in a gamble-free state, searching vacation information about Vegas.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would an arsonist need Google results for a property? At least don't put in the exact address for directions, cops gonna look that up. Visit the neighborhood, use street view to roam around, get familiar.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zillow, be afraid.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Why would an arsonist need Google results for a property? At least don't put in the exact address for directions, cops gonna look that up. Visit the neighborhood, use street view to roam around, get familiar.


Criminals are generally pretty stupid.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: TruBluTroll: Oh yeah, that's not horrifyingly dystopian at all.

It's balanced out by how your local PD can't even be bothered to pick up a phone and call even one single pawn shop to see if the list of stolen items you've given them (complete with serial numbers!) matches anything recently pawned.  Yes, that's a true story.  And yes, the meth-head was a neighbor, known to be an addict, known to be broke, and the break-in occurred from a shared fire escape only accessible from 2 other apartments... one of which was his, and one of which was vacant.

He wasn't even interviewed.  No pawn shops were called.  My friend (the victim) had to purchase back his electronics.  They never bothered to go pick up the surviellance footage that would've shown him selling it, before the owner wiped it after 30 days.

He was arrested six months later on an unrelated charge.

Oh, but they'll totally get Google to finger everyone in a ten-mile radius to solve an arson?  Get real.  The owner of the place was either already under investigation (i.e., checking for insurance fraud or covering up a murder scene, that sort of thing), or connected to somebody politically important.

If someone gets mad at you and burns YOUR house down, they could leave their wallet in your driveway and the so-called "detectives" will just sign off on the report and move on to the next one without ever even calling, let alone arresting them.  Presumably they have more lucrative work to do busting drug stashes, writing traffic fines, and comitting Civil Asset Forfeiture.  Solving your arson doesn't serve anyone important nor does it make them any cash.


#1. That sucks. I wish this type of complaint was rarer.

#2. This all boils down to being lazy AF. Cops don't want to actually work to do anything. They would prefer a gift-wrapped package of slam-dunk conviction material. Way easier to send Google a subpoena and then have the city or county atty's office deal with it in court than to interview a guy, make dozens of phone calls and sift through surveillance footage.

These people do not exist to serve or protect you. They exist to punish you and keep you in line.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Google? Kids these days can't even roll their own Visual Basic GUI to backtrace an IP address. No wonder the cyberpolice are constantly stretched so thin.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?

That dog don't hunt.


In a trip fasicst state like Texas, Florida or Indiana, yeah that dog does hunt, hard.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?

That dog don't hunt.


SCOTUS just ruled you have no right to privacy (Dobbs, 14A) therefore they wouldn't need a search warrant or a judge.

it would be like "running a plate" on car at most.

at the least it could be an "eye" process monitoring search engines all the time.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: wildcardjack: Why would an arsonist need Google results for a property? At least don't put in the exact address for directions, cops gonna look that up. Visit the neighborhood, use street view to roam around, get familiar.

Criminals are generally pretty stupid.


It's not like they used Bing.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sforce: Privacy advocates are watching the case closely, concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.

Privacy advocates should consider an alternative to hiding information from Google and the coppers. Instead, make an extension that will do random searches in the background or in another tab at random intervals when the computer is idle. Make it a little more difficult at least. Which is the person, which was a random program doing a search?

Added benefit of having something to blame my midget clown porn searches on.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7OyNleVuUY&list=PLCAuLt6hlvUpU4vwBwB4JYCular_DEqSK&index=33


Argle and Blargle data poisoning service. You can't stop the big corperations from stealing your data but you can make them regret it!
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bondith: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

I'm waiting for someone to invent a burner smartphone.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Samsung perfected burner smart phones years ago, but you iPhone fanboys will just sure around and wait until Apple pretends that they're the one's to invent the original smart phone burner.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?

That dog don't hunt.


They will if they're black.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ha! I suddenly feel vindicated for using Bing for the rewards points.

/Halfway to a $100 Xbox gift card
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: BunchaRubes: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?

That dog don't hunt.

SCOTUS just ruled you have no right to privacy (Dobbs, 14A) therefore they wouldn't need a search warrant or a judge.

it would be like "running a plate" on car at most.

at the least it could be an "eye" process monitoring search engines all the time.


LOL, no.

I used to be the guy that processed subpoenas sent to my company for what customers did with our products.  Not a single keystroke was made unless Legal gave me their approval.  Here's a pro tip:  Companies like mine (and Google and every ISP) aren't giving you SHIAT without a court order because a court order is the only way you're not getting sued over the release of data.  "Judge made us do it, sue them."

Are cops subpoenaing Google to find out the names of everyone that has looked up The Anarchist's cookbook?  How to make a bomb?  How to install plumbing without a permit?   No, no they are not, and they're not about to start over abortion.

Overturning Roe was bad, i get it, but the level of projection is something I didn't think Fark was capable of yet here I am proven wrong.  Y'all are all sorts of fucdup.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 7 proximity mines
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reading this thread, one might forget that the assholes featured in TFA didn't get arrested after Googling "abortion", they got arrested after one of them Googled the address of a specific single family home that burned down shortly after killing five people.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A teen charged with setting a fire that killed five members of a Senegalese immigrant family

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

T.rex: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

Its not illegal to search abortion information, any more than it would be to live in a gamble-free state, searching vacation information about Vegas.


It's not illegal to Google an address, but here we are.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: the voice of raisin: BunchaRubes: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

Y'all think cops are going to get judges to sign subpoenas to get the IP addresses for people that Googled information on abortions, then subpoena their ISPs to get the customer's information, then determine if anyone at the customer's address is female and of child bearing age, then somehow determine if that female was pregnant then suddenly not pregnant?

That dog don't hunt.

SCOTUS just ruled you have no right to privacy (Dobbs, 14A) therefore they wouldn't need a search warrant or a judge.

it would be like "running a plate" on car at most.

at the least it could be an "eye" process monitoring search engines all the time.

LOL, no.

I used to be the guy that processed subpoenas sent to my company for what customers did with our products.  Not a single keystroke was made unless Legal gave me their approval.  Here's a pro tip:  Companies like mine (and Google and every ISP) aren't giving you SHIAT without a court order because a court order is the only way you're not getting sued over the release of data.  "Judge made us do it, sue them."

Are cops subpoenaing Google to find out the names of everyone that has looked up The Anarchist's cookbook?  How to make a bomb?  How to install plumbing without a permit?   No, no they are not, and they're not about to start over abortion.

Overturning Roe was bad, i get it, but the level of projection is something I didn't think Fark was capable of yet here I am proven wrong.  Y'all are all sorts of fucdup.


Cops don't need a subpoena to request search terms from Google.  They get an overly broad warrant, and then hoover up all the data in a sizeable area by keyword search usage.  Subpoenas are typically used to target data collection on a specific suspect.

Privacy folks have been screaming about these warrants for years for good reason.
 
trialpha
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Overturning Roe was bad, i get it, but the level of projection is something I didn't think Fark was capable of yet here I am proven wrong. Y'all are all sorts of fucdup.


Projection is standard for America. Half of the reason the way it is is because of fear that the government might someday do something bad.
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Bondith: The Dog Ate My Homework: Just wait until anti-abortion states start obtaining records for people who search for abortion information. It's going to get very gestapo around here very quickly,

I'm waiting for someone to invent a burner smartphone.

Tracfone : No-Contract Devices & Plans : Target

They have those already.


Even after being absorbed by Verizon, I still have to go outside the house to make or take a call. TracFone sucks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so just have everyone in the state look up abortion, that should keep them busy...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sforce: Privacy advocates are watching the case closely, concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.

Privacy advocates should consider an alternative to hiding information from Google and the coppers. Instead, make an extension that will do random searches in the background or in another tab at random intervals when the computer is idle. Make it a little more difficult at least. Which is the person, which was a random program doing a search?

Added benefit of having something to blame my midget clown porn searches on.


Devise a cryptocurrency whose value depends on proof-of-bogus-searches.
 
Enginerd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Reading this thread, one might forget that the assholes featured in TFA didn't get arrested after Googling "abortion", they got arrested after one of them Googled the address of a specific single family home that burned down shortly after killing five people.


This.
 
