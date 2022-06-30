 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Arborist has successfully removed 60 cats from trees and he's happy to give back to the community. He doesn't charge anything. "It just means a lot knowing that people trust us doing these," he said. Welcome to Caturday   (thestar.com) divider line
•       •       •

Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And not a moment too soon!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They'd come down on their own.

You ever see a cat skeleton in a tree?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

optikeye: They'd come down on their own.

You ever see a cat skeleton in a tree?


No.  But then again, I haven't studied much cat behavior in trees in awhile.

Guess I'd better go bone up on it.
;-{)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We have a guy like this in Columbus. Our rescue, as well as several others, have been able to refer people to him when they have had issues like this. I think the longest trapped cat was 5 days that he rescued.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got a call from my PCP earlier this week about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects. Have to go to the medical center lab on August 12th for a blood draw so my PCP's office has the results before the appointment.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Got a call from my PCP earlier this week about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects. Have to go to the medical center lab on August 12th for a blood draw so my PCP's office has the results before the appointment.


I hope she can find something that will help.  ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Got a call from my PCP earlier this week about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects. Have to go to the medical center lab on August 12th for a blood draw so my PCP's office has the results before the appointment.

I hope she can find something that will help.  ♥


Me too. With the Fosamax, which you take once a week, the two days following were pure misery with joint pains in my ankles, hips and knees. I'm progresssing well with my PT for the torn rotator cuff, so the last thing I need is a set back that makes me unable to do my daily HEP routine.
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 720x809]


I don't normally care for air fresheners, but I will make an exception in this case.
So much want.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 600x532]


Question doesn't matter.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

optikeye: They'd come down on their own.
You ever see a cat skeleton in a tree?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ why not help an animal in need?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: optikeye: They'd come down on their own.
You ever see a cat skeleton in a tree?
[Fark user image 602x482]
/ why not help an animal in need?


Yeah. Things that never happened Ex#1

I need to get some plastic cat skeletons to hang in the trees for Halloween tho. THANKS!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

[Fark user image 497x254]

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah....you're right. :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

[Fark user image 497x254]

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.

[Fark user image 850x1286]
Yeah....you're right. :)


Excellent example, don't forget "the cat who walks through Walls"
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So sad that coco can't get comfortable.   Scary storm late this afternoon.   Tootsie freaked out, he was shaking.   I will look for the thunder shirt I had for Hoover.     I had to hold Tootsie till the storm was over.   I needed to help him know he was safe.  Bad thing, Florida gets lots of storms, lots of thunderstorms.   I also ran around and unplugged electronics.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

[Fark user image 497x254]

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.

[Fark user image 850x1286]
Yeah....you're right. :)

Excellent example, don't forget "the cat who walks through Walls"


Or
"If cats looked like frogs we'd realize what nasty, cruel little bastards they are. Style. That's what people remember."

― Terry Pratchett, Lords and Ladies
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My friend's cactus with the bright red flowers  bloomed Tuesday. She said it originates from Argentina, and if anything tries to eat it, it emits a milky sap that tastes bad. She is goingto give me some of her extras.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

So sad that coco can't get comfortable.   Scary storm late this afternoon.   Tootsie freaked out, he was shaking.   I will look for the thunder shirt I had for Hoover.     I had to hold Tootsie till the storm was over.   I needed to help him know he was safe.  Bad thing, Florida gets lots of storms, lots of thunderstorms.   I also ran around and unplugged electronics.


Poor Tootsie.  :(
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Got a call from my PCP earlier this week about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects. Have to go to the medical center lab on August 12th for a blood draw so my PCP's office has the results before the appointment.


Went to my new PCP's office today for a blood draw, and their phlebotomist was excellent - it really was a tiny little stick - but halfway through, she said my blood flow started stopping and starting and was confused as she said that was a good vein.

I joked with her that after the 40-50 blood tests I had done in the hospital, my vein pretty much closed up shop and ran away screaming 'not again'. Luckily for both of us, she had drawn more than enough for the scheduled tests.

Why the hell does it take so damn long to get tests/appointments? (I also did my echo cardiogram at my cardiologist's office today, which was scheduled back in the middle of April. And I swear they keep that damn conductive goop in the freezer).
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: My friend's cactus with the bright red flowers  bloomed Tuesday. She said it originates from Argentina, and if anything tries to eat it, it emits a milky sap that tastes bad. She is goingto give me some of her extras.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Beautiful! Thank you!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

optikeye: Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

[Fark user image 497x254]

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.

[Fark user image 850x1286]
Yeah....you're right. :)

Excellent example, don't forget "the cat who walks through Walls"

Or
"If cats looked like frogs we'd realize what nasty, cruel little bastards they are. Style. That's what people remember."

― Terry Pratchett, Lords and Ladies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

optikeye: Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

[Fark user image 497x254]

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.

[Fark user image 850x1286]
Yeah....you're right. :)

Excellent example, don't forget "the cat who walks through Walls"

Or
"If cats looked like frogs we'd realize what nasty, cruel little bastards they are. Style. That's what people remember."

― Terry Pratchett, Lords and Ladies


Or-
"Unmarried women tend to break out in cats."
Terry Pratchett
Witches Incorporated
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!

Oh well...

[Fark user image 497x254]

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.

[Fark user image 850x1286]
Yeah....you're right. :)


I love it!

Ripley: " I just saved humanity from a horrible alien infestation."

Cat: "Meh. What is this you've got off screen? Imma get outta yer arms asap."
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Got a call from my PCP earlier this week about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects. Have to go to the medical center lab on August 12th for a blood draw so my PCP's office has the results before the appointment.


The possible side effects of Fosamax are scary AF. Hope your PCP has a better suggestion sweetie.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 720x809]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy purrsday all! Been an unexciting week, haven't seen the young lady that stole my new kitty 😺 guess she is working from home this week. But hopefully I'll get new pics soon of him. I did get all excited about Mango meeting Addy so I sent the pics to everyone. Man I swear some people don't think I can watch a baby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 720x809]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!
Oh well...

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy purrsday all! Been an unexciting week, haven't seen the young lady that stole my new kitty 😺 guess she is working from home this week. But hopefully I'll get new pics soon of him. I did get all excited about Mango meeting Addy so I sent the pics to everyone. Man I swear some people don't think I can watch a baby.
[Fark user image 425x666]


Hahaha!!!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Quick and Dirty: I had this all primed and ready-to-go -- was ready to collage it with everyone's kittens, but my "Caturday! Alarm" went off, and there was no Caturday to be found, so I stumbled around and did other things and forgot, but now I see here's Caturday!
Oh well...

Because cats and sci-fi never mixed anyway -- 'twas a silly idea.
[Fark user image 490x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ha! I love how the cat tries to bury its head in Spocks armpit.

Cat: "Daww, Vulcan, I love you too!"
 
