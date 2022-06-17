 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Gas stations are now allowed to place a $175 hold on your debit or credit card if you use it to buy gas. But don't worry, that can't possibly hurt you as long as you've got enough money in your account or credit remaining to cover it   (al.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you have $200 in your account, buy $100 worth of gas, and then buy $50 worth of something else, you could overdraw if the hold hasn't expired.
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have been doing this to me for the last month at least...at least when I was paying with AmEx. :(
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


I'm glad you have the time and knowledge to do that.  I for one didn't know this was how it worked.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

I'm glad you have the time and knowledge to do that.  I for one didn't know this was how it worked.


It's the refineries, stupid.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/which-us-refineries-have-shut-since-global-pandemic-why-2022-06-17/
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


We could nationalize production here if you want the President to set domestic gas prices.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Or you could borrow $200k from your parents, and buy the gas station."
Mitt Romney
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

I'm glad you have the time and knowledge to do that.  I for one didn't know this was how it worked.


You don't have to do the voting part yet.   But you can still have them authorize a lower amount.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Net oil exporter" =/= "Energy independent"

Imagine being the person who falls for lies like "the US was energy independent" without question, because it owns the libs. Pathetic, really.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


Why Gas Got So Expensive (It's Not the War)
Youtube AQbmpecxS2w


No, it's not the President. Not any President, anywhere.

It's the oil cartels and oil companies, stupid.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump


Sure thing, sonny. Here's a nickel for your advice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I pre-pay cash.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's the same as before subby, they just raised the limit.

Why would they raise the limit, you might ask? No, it's not some kind of class warfare, no matter what you think. It's because gas costs more, and the previous hold amount wouldn't cover a full tank for all people.

Oh, and this has been going on forever... It made news back when gas prices shot up the last time. Not sure ho you all missed the news stories THEN. But if you haven't previously had issues, you should be fine, nothing has really changed that drastically, stop freaking out.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I'm worried there might not be enough money in my account, I just buy more. Problem solved.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "going inside" kinda negates the paying at the pump bit.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

[YouTube video: Why Gas Got So Expensive (It's Not the War)]

No, it's not the President. Not any President, anywhere.

It's the oil cartels and oil companies, stupid.


Biden campaigned on shutting down the fossil fuel industry for fark's sake. He, or his policies, are ABSOLUTELY partially responsible for this. That and his printing farking money like it's no big deal without regard for the record inflation it's causing.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


username checks out
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


Interesting, so, in 2021, we EXPORTED over 8 million barrels a day. Why would we be 'begging' anyone for any oil if oil companies can ship out so much. Go ahead, we'll wait.... 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: WilderKWight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

[YouTube video: Why Gas Got So Expensive (It's Not the War)]

No, it's not the President. Not any President, anywhere.

It's the oil cartels and oil companies, stupid.

Biden campaigned on shutting down the fossil fuel industry for fark's sake. He, or his policies, are ABSOLUTELY partially responsible for this. That and his printing farking money like it's no big deal without regard for the record inflation it's causing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Then if there's a problem, some guys come around later and bust up your car as a warning.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't use a debit card. You're also throwing away free money:

Get a 2% cashback card, put all expenses on it, and never have a revolving balance. Or if you want to play games, juggle those 5% cashback category type cards.

// Funny how interest rates rise and screw people who need loans, but the savings account and CC cashback rates are still shiat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden campaigned on shutting down the fossil fuel industry for fark's sake. He, or his policies, are ABSOLUTELY partially responsible for this. That and his printing farking money like it's no big deal without regard for the record inflation it's causing.


The Biden in Republican's heads is so awesome. It's too bad that he didn't, and even if he did it has no bearing on a) the price of oil or b) the surcharge amount or c) the fact that he hasn't done anything so far, since Republicans shot down the one act that could have helped
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


I agree, why can't we be more like Venezuela?  They have cheap gas prices.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could always try not being poor and having a high enough credit limit that you'll never notice the authorization.

And buy more more money while you are at it.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AQbmpecxS2w]

No, it's not the President. Not any President, anywhere.

It's the oil cartels and oil companies, stupid.


How dare you suggest that the Glorious Free Market and its Job Creators could do anything but benefit everyone. Obviously, rising costs are exclusively because of Democrats, just like everything bad in the world.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - The "Credit Card" for Gas
Youtube SHHsql9Vvcc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if you are buying more than 1/4 of a tank of gasoline?

/wait for it...
//then cry about it
 
bkrogers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an empty 36 gallon tank in Chicago where the price was $6 a gallon. I got stuck in this conundrum and was very happy to think about Biden policy:

1) Close the Keystone pipeline
2) Ask oil suppliers to cut production
3) Stop allowing drilling on all Federal land

Right when we were coming out of a recession and demand was about to peak.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pumps around here let you choose the preauth amount.

Also, you shouldn't be riding the limits on your cards. For debit cards it's a really good idea to pick some minimum balance and treat that as your "zero", i.e. never withdraw below that amount for any reason. Then you have a buffer for bank errors, holds, etc. which would otherwise trigger a cascade of overdraft fees.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: This is why you don't use a debit card. You're also throwing away free money:

Get a 2% cashback card, put all expenses on it, and never have a revolving balance. Or if you want to play games, juggle those 5% cashback category type cards.

// Funny how interest rates rise and screw people who need loans, but the savings account and CC cashback rates are still shiat.


Costco gives you 4% back on the first $7000 of gas you put on their credit card. Plus they are generally about 40-50 cents a gallon cheaper than even the cash price at most nearby stations.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah! I live where I don't NEED a car! Your vehicular travails cannot touch me!

And it only costs 400% more than average to live here!

wait...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.


We did and we're still paying higher gas prices.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

Interesting, so, in 2021, we EXPORTED over 8 million barrels a day. Why would we be 'begging' anyone for any oil if oil companies can ship out so much. Go ahead, we'll wait.... 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)


Oil is fungible, unlike bored apes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is still a thing? For this to be an issue the hold would have to stop pending and actually remove money. The bank doesn't fee you until money actually leaves.  A hold would never stop pending.  It would just go way. No??????
?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: aleister_greynight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

I'm glad you have the time and knowledge to do that.  I for one didn't know this was how it worked.

You don't have to do the voting part yet.   But you can still have them authorize a lower amount.


Go back under your bridge.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.


LOL, that's not at all what is causing this. The oil companies see this as an excuse to claim that they have "no choice" but to raise prices to keep up. Then, they report record profits. Not revenues, but profits. If you are between a rock and a hard place, and have no choice but to raise your prices, then it shouldn't result in record profits for your company every single time.

The president can do things to contribute to this trend, sure. Starting a war in an oil rich country based on lies about WMDs, for example. Or assassinating a foreign nation's generals, that can do it.

But worldwide inflation, coming on the heels of 2 years of pandemic lockdowns, supply chain nightmares, and materials shortages are going to contribute, as will wars with a possible global impact.

But no, Biden's relationship with the Saudis isn't why we have expensive gas.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Happened to us over the past weekend driving through Iowa. Pit-stop for fuel, pre-pay at the pump and before we can get out of the lot my wife's phone starts blowing up with texts from the bank/card with potential fraudulent charge of $150 or something. We call the number and, yes, whatever chain we were at had a new policy of actually charging an exorbitant amount when pre-paying at the pump, charging again for the actual gas sold and the refunding the initial stupid pre-pay once the second charge cleared.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bkrogers: I had an empty 36 gallon tank in Chicago where the price was $6 a gallon. I got stuck in this conundrum and was very happy to think about Biden policy:

1) Close the Keystone pipeline
2) Ask oil suppliers to cut production
3) Stop allowing drilling on all Federal land

Right when we were coming out of a recession and demand was about to peak.


1) Wouldn't have made a difference if it was built and flowing.
2) Can't force them to stop price gouging any time soon.
3) No one has stopped any company from drilling on federal land.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bkrogers: I got stuck in this conundrum and was very happy to think fantasizeabout Biden policy:

1) Close the Keystone pipeline
2) Ask oil suppliers to cut production
3) Stop allowing drilling on all Federal land

Right when we were coming out of a recession and demand was about to peak.


Fixed that for you.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: He, or his policies, are ABSOLUTELY partially responsible


Which ones? Care to back that up?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Well there's your problem.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bkrogers: I had an empty 36 gallon tank in Chicago where the price was $6 a gallon. I got stuck in this conundrum and was very happy to think about Biden policy:

1) Close the Keystone pipeline
2) Ask oil suppliers to cut production
3) Stop allowing drilling on all Federal land

Right when we were coming out of a recession and demand was about to peak.


LOL, Keystone pipeline is 100% fine.

The extension to the Keystone pipeline, OTOH, was shut down. But it was never completed, so it isn't affecting our gas supply.

It's also not affecting our gas supply, because that gas was NEVER destined for US markets. That pipeline ships it from Canada directly to the Gulf, where it is shipped off to foreign markets.

So tell me how shutting down an extension to an already existing pipeline that would bring no gas to the US is affecting US gas prices.

Oh, and nobody has "stopped allowing drilling on all federal land". As a matter of fact, Biden went back on his campaign pledge back in April, so THAT excuse is off the table, too.

Oh, and Biden was asking OPEC to produce more oil way back in November, not less.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
feckingmorons:

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

"I was OK with a conman, admitted sexual assaulter/pedophile/incest aficionado, who couldn't run a casino or sell steaks to Americans, who was clearly mentally challenged, and violated every societal and democratic norm possible, but hey at least gas was only like $3/gallon" is not a good look.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: WilderKWight: feckingmorons: You could go inside and ask them to authorize $50 or something if you think you'll use less than that at the pump, or you can prepay for $37.12 or any amount you like, or you can pay cash.

Or you can elect a president who won't take us from energy independent to begging the Saudis in a year.

Your call.

[YouTube video: Why Gas Got So Expensive (It's Not the War)]

No, it's not the President. Not any President, anywhere.

It's the oil cartels and oil companies, stupid.

Biden campaigned on shutting down the fossil fuel industry for fark's sake. He, or his policies, are ABSOLUTELY partially responsible for this. That and his the government printing farking money like it's no big deal without regard for the record inflation it's causing.


Fixed it for you.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Biden is far better a President than Trump the Rapist.
However Biden did cancel this after Canada spent $$$$ on it which is kinda a piss off and at these prices we could definitely use.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
elysive:We could nationalize production here if you want the President to set domestic gas prices.

Everybody thinks the US production has an impact on global oil prices, simply because the US is the world's largest oil producer, accounting for 20% of global supply. https://www.investopedia.com/investing/worlds-top-oil-producers/

But all that supply and demand nonsense is just a game used by Big Oil to jack up prices when they don't get their way. US oil companies are jacking up prices to get revenge on Biden for raising the climate tax on oil producers by 700%. https://apnews.com/article/climate-business-environment-and-nature-91f740cbd9f5f872fcdee911ff5f8026

But thankfully, US oil companies have been lowering prices for 2 weeks in a row. The gas stations got the memo as well. so they lowered their prices too. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gas-prices-oil-sheetz-2022/

So I guess that was nice of them.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bkrogers: I had an empty 36 gallon tank in Chicago where the price was $6 a gallon. I got stuck in this conundrum and was very happy to think about Biden policy:

1) Close the Keystone pipeline
2) Ask oil suppliers to cut production
3) Stop allowing drilling on all Federal land

Right when we were coming out of a recession and demand was about to peak.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Olthoi: This is why you don't use a debit card. You're also throwing away free money:

Get a 2% cashback card, put all expenses on it, and never have a revolving balance. Or if you want to play games, juggle those 5% cashback category type cards.

// Funny how interest rates rise and screw people who need loans, but the savings account and CC cashback rates are still shiat.

Costco gives you 4% back on the first $7000 of gas you put on their credit card. Plus they are generally about 40-50 cents a gallon cheaper than even the cash price at most nearby stations.


Some Costcos have ridiculously long lines of cars waiting to fill up. I'm not waiting 30 minutes to save a couple bucks.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Biden is far better a President than Trump the Rapist.
However Biden did cancel this after Canada spent $$$$ on it which is kinda a piss off and at these prices we could definitely use.
[Fark user image 425x306]


Keystone wouldn't have made a dent

"Yet many experts agree that moving ahead with the pipeline wouldn't have prevented U.S. gas prices from climbing to a record high. Expanding the Keystone would have increased global oil production by less than 1%, an amount, they explained, is "almost negligible.""
 
