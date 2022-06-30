 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Hells Angels founder dies, somehow peacefully   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job submitter for not including the non-existent apostrophe in the headline.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bastard, and drug-dealer
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: bastard, and drug-dealer


How do you know his parents weren't married?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad tag? Fu*k that. The only sad thing is it didn't happen 60 years sooner. That POS is responsible for shaping the HA into the modern criminal organization they are today and is therefore responsible for an incalculable amount of human misery.

Fu*k him, his whole family, and every member of the HA.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he died surrounded by his wife and his loved ones.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we smoke in remembrance? PCP? Meth?
Garbage person, garbage culture.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I thought he'd been dead for a couple decades at least.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be a good thread for posting the Keith Richards "Hey, Mick, look who I outlived meme", what with the whole Altamont thing.

I would, but I'm on my phone.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liver cancer may be non-violent, but it's not exactly peaceful.  If lived to 83, I hope he lingered in agony for a good chunk of that.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles.

Way to bury the farking lede there, article writer.  Just throw "crime" in there at the same level as facial hair and blue jeans.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: That POS is responsible for shaping the HA into the modern criminal organization they are today and is therefore responsible for an incalculable amount of human misery.


Don't forget that he's also responsible for an incalculable number of dentists on Harleys.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: bastard, and drug-dealer


This. Also, early adopter of Trumpism, as Hunter Thompson and pretty much nobody else understood about them in their heyday.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance to a criminal piece of shiat. Hope he suffered a bit.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease:

And snitch
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read a bit about that guy and the Angels. Bad people and bad things. Immoral doesn't cover it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he invent the "harley wave"? Because that is f*cking stupid.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wellbye.jpg
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got got.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People sure have a lot of opinions about someone who hasn't been relevant in at least 40 years.

A lot of y'all must be really old.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Surprised it wasn't Covid, like two years ago.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No doubt the Mongols are celebrating.

/Friend of mine was in Laughin, NV when that crazy shiat went down between the two gangs.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These guys are all wimps.  I ride laps around them in my Honda Super Cub.

<knock, knock, knock>

Hang on.  Someone's at my door.  Let me go chec....
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: A lot of y'all must be really old.



Okay, sunny. In today's world, I wear my age like a farking badge of honor. I've known many people that didn't make it to my age, and I'm 11 years old!
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmm, he was my dad's age.  They definitely took different paths in life.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Point of order submitter. Otto Friedli is credited as the founder, not Sonny Barger. Barger would have been about 9 when they were formed.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Did he invent the "harley wave"? Because that is f*cking stupid.


If you mean when two riders wave to each other, no he didn't and it has nothing to do with Harleys.  it's nothing more than a friendly wave.  Sorry you don't like friendly people.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well I think he was neat.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, Barger wasn't the 'founder' of the HA.  The HA was started years before by some WWII vets.  Barger started the Oakland, California HA club, and as pointed out by someone else, Barger is the guy most responsible for turning the HA into the infamous criminal organization it is today.

BTW, Barger is not someone to be admired.  Barger had a lot of MAGA-like tendencies.  During the Vietnam war the HA routinely attacked Vietnam War protesters.   Barger also 'helped' the police by attacking 'leftists'.   At one point he offered to kill 'leftists' and deliver the bodies to police in exchange for the release of jailed HA members.  Barger was also present at the Altamont Free Concert where the HA murdered a black man who showed up at the event with his white girlfriend.  Barger was also very comfortable with engaging in domestic violence.  He broke the back of his second wife for which he spent an entire week in jail.   His was a long, sordid, violent and ultimately pointless life.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fissile: Barger was also present at the Altamont Free Concert where the HA murdered a black man who showed up at the event with his white girlfriend.


Is that really why you think they killed Meredith Hunter?
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Support your local Red and White
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: Subby, Barger wasn't the 'founder' of the HA.  The HA was started years before by some WWII vets.  Barger started the Oakland, California HA club, and as pointed out by someone else, Barger is the guy most responsible for turning the HA into the infamous criminal organization it is today.

BTW, Barger is not someone to be admired.  Barger had a lot of MAGA-like tendencies.  During the Vietnam war the HA routinely attacked Vietnam War protesters.   Barger also 'helped' the police by attacking 'leftists'.   At one point he offered to kill 'leftists' and deliver the bodies to police in exchange for the release of jailed HA members.  Barger was also present at the Altamont Free Concert where the HA murdered a black man who showed up at the event with his white girlfriend.  Barger was also very comfortable with engaging in domestic violence.  He broke the back of his second wife for which he spent an entire week in jail.   His was a long, sordid, violent and ultimately pointless life.


Barger was nothing but garbage, but, leaving out the part where the guy at Altamont pulled out a gun is garbage, too.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Loud pipes could not save his life.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: A lot of y'all must be really old.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to Fark, now get the fark off my lawn!
 
moike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Met him a few times when I was flying a patch regularly.  Dude had some stories.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
byeee
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Harley Davidson
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the_celt:

Barger is a interloper who took over and forced out the vets
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sad tag for the fact he died peacefully? Cuz that's the only reason for that tag. F__k that guy. He didn't deserve peace in his final days.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.