(MLive.com)   Pro-tip: if you think God is trying to tell you to not kill your wife, ffs don't kill your wife   (mlive.com)
16
•       •       •

16 Comments
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even the gun was telling him to not kill his wife.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is the god okay?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Interesting how God the amazing and powerful "works" in such odd and ineffective ways.

If one of my employees' "work" was of this caliber they'd be gone asap.

That, or they were both pos's and this was the intended outcome.... Mysterious ways
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Interesting how God the amazing and powerful "works" in such odd and ineffective ways.

If one of my employees' "work" was of this caliber they'd be gone asap.

That, or they were both pos's and this was the intended outcome.... Mysterious ways


This is what I think about Krama. For all I know I'm someone's bad Karam they caused, outside of me?
 
Lady J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'the man said the gun jamming was God giving him the chance to stop'

aaand you shot her anyway.

ladies and gentlemen, round of applause... I give you christiiaaaans!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know a guy who told a story like that.  The gun jammed.  Again.  That's the last story I heard from him, and I'd known him for years.  He alluded to growing up in a distant city, where his family was in the family.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe he misheard?
Ian Crossland, Never Put Salt In Your Eyes
Youtube _83MEuLoz9Y
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Voices in The Head #SHORTS
Youtube zkw1aqJ-u_8
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So 'God' telling christians to send lots of cash to their pastor = Totes legit, God working in mysterious ways.

God telling a religious believer to off his wife = Whoa, there buddy, let's have you talk to the shrink over there, you must be crazy if you think GOD is talking to you.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [LOL Jesus 460x241]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So 'God' telling christians to send lots of cash to their pastor = Totes legit, God working in mysterious ways.

God telling a religious believer to off his wife = Whoa, there buddy, let's have you talk to the shrink over there, you must be crazy if you think GOD is talking to you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is was probably more poor gun maintenance.

So before anyone comes in with the tired old "another responsible gun owner" bit, poor maintenance is the sign of an irresponsible gun owner.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So 'God' telling christians to send lots of cash to their pastor = Totes legit, God working in mysterious ways.

God telling a religious believer to off his wife = Whoa, there buddy, let's have you talk to the shrink over there, you must be crazy if you think GOD is talking to you.


The point of the article is that he thought god was telling him not to do it, but he did it anyway. Which is even more messed up when you think about it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ now  
Yeah,  God spoke to you after coke binge..... The gun jamming was caused by dumbassery.
Killing was a result of you being a completely evil moron.
 
