(WCAX Vermont)   With the price of fuel so high, Vermont decides to *checks notes* raise the gas tax?   (wcax.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
VT isn't doing anything.  It's an automated system put in place a decade ago.

4c a gallon is a small price to pay compared to the perils of firing up the time machine to fix it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, the evils of *checks notes* actually funding our shared infrastructure.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who needs gas in vermont?  You can't get there from here.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HOLY JESUS CHRIST FOUR CENTS A GALLON!!!1

/also, artificially-cheap gas is how it ended up being overconsumed
//that overconsumption of a negative externality spewing fuel is a major contributor to the climate emergency
///and almost all of our country's city planning revolves around that artificially low price
//if only anyone had understood what happens when the price is wrong, biatch.
/oh wait, high school econ was enough knowledge to have understood
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait until Winter rolls around again and everyone finds out heating oil is still $6.00 a gallon. There's going to be a lot of angry frozen people here.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: VT isn't doing anything.  It's an automated system put in place a decade ago.

4c a gallon is a small price to pay compared to the perils of firing up the time machine to fix it.


Came here to say that.  It is just an implementation of the law.  No one made any decision of the tax rate, they just calculated what the law says the tax rate should be. If you don't like the results of your tax law, then propose a bill in the legislature.

/Though I might note that not fixing roads will cost those in Vermont more than this tax in the long run.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah. Good. Should increase with the infrastructure needs.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gas taxes are good.

Profit gouging is not.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: VT isn't doing anything.  It's an automated system put in place a decade ago.


So who put it in place, Hawaii?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gas taxes are good.

Profit gouging is not.


But maybe this will encourage more people to buy electric?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flucto: Wait until Winter rolls around again and everyone finds out heating oil is still $6.00 a gallon. There's going to be a lot of angry frozen people here.


Yep. I'm already setting aside money each month for this winter.  My 300gal. fuel tank will cost almost $2K to fill.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was there today, it's US$4.89 a gal.  Still cheaper than Quebec
 
kab
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Waiting for the delicious outrage when ev types learn how they'll need to start footing the bill.
 
kab
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: whidbey: Gas taxes are good.

Profit gouging is not.

But maybe this will encourage more people to buy electric?


With the current state of things, if you have the spare scratch for a vehicle that averages $57k out the door, you also aren't concerned about the price of gas.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kab: Waiting for the delicious outrage when ev types learn how they'll need to start footing the bill.


We're already getting hit with tons of overcharges. Registration is $600/year here for a low cost ev. This will surprise no one when it happens.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kab: Waiting for the delicious outrage when ev types learn how they'll need to start footing the bill.


Their probably should be an equivalency.

Just tax them when they use the electric chargers if they haven't already.
 
