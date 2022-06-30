 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Oh nothing, just some 'very dangerous' nuclear warheads have been spotted careening down UK motorways on truck convoys. Safe nuclear warheads apparently unavailable   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, CND spokesperson Philip Gilligan, Nuclear weapons, unmarked military convoy, nuclear goods, Nuclear disarmament, Nuclear Disarmament, procession of olive-green military trucks  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At the same time, those of us who are most likely to be affected by an accident involving one are given little, if any, information about when they will pass our homes or about the specific dangers involved."

Have you seen a truck carrying cattle or sheep or chickens?  Those pose more of a danger.  A truck full of fuel?  Even more so.


"At a minimum, we need to know, if, and exactly how, we can begin to protect ourselves and our children from the alpha emitting plutonium and uranium particles which could be dispersed if an explosion resulted from an accident involving one of these MoD carriers?"

Anything that can do that is going to give you more to worry about than dispersal.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎼 Don't go jumping dangerous nuclear warheads.
Please keep to the safe nuclear warheads.
People who jump dangerous nuclear warheads
Sometimes can make mistakes.

And I need love
Yeah, I need love
Like a second needs an hour
Like a raindrop needs a shower...
Paul McCartney - Waterfalls (Official Music Video)
Youtube YbvdQBz65tM
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what does a "very dangerous" nuclear warhead look like. I should think anyone qualified to spot one from afar would be involved in the transport.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?


Yes.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Just what does a "very dangerous" nuclear warhead look like. I should think anyone qualified to spot one from afar would be involved in the transport.


Interesting side note - the last I checked you couldn't be involved in the convoy (from "kickoff" to "touchdown") if you knew too much about the weapons/warheads (how they work and such - officially...like if you had training, access, etc.).  I don't know about the UK.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?


Doubt the existence of "down". Do any of you even remember when the last time you got a beej was?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should take this article every bit as seriously as we take articles about Bat Boy.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was driving outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico with the missus.
Drove around a small back way to Angel Fire and came across a convoy of Air Force peeps, fully armed, and escorting a nondescript trailer.
They were taking a piss break.
They waved us on.
Yeah, stuff that goes boom inside.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Myrdinn: So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?

Doubt the existence of "down". Do any of you even remember when the last time you got a beej was?


Yep.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....of course you would not want to tell anyone anything about transporting nukes. Someone would try to steal one.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: [Fark user image 425x339]


What is this from?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: Was driving outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico with the missus.
Drove around a small back way to Angel Fire and came across a convoy of Air Force peeps, fully armed, and escorting a nondescript trailer.
They were taking a piss break.
They waved us on.
Yeah, stuff that goes boom inside.


Or it was an distraction with an empty trailer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a tow truck.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Just what does a "very dangerous" nuclear warhead look like. I should think anyone qualified to spot one from afar would be involved in the transport.


Oh, nothing...just a tank hull...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch it be a truck load of microwave ovens.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "At the same time, those of us who are most likely to be affected by an accident involving one are given little, if any, information about when they will pass our homes or about the specific dangers involved."

Sure, let's just post it on Facebook. "On Tuesday, July 19, 2022 a convoy carrying three 100 kiloton warheads will be traveling north on the M6. They should be passing Preston around 10 AM. Everyone come on out and wave!"

You ever hear of operational security, you dolts? That's a surefire way to alert terrorists or, at a minimum, create a traffic jam from protesters.

There are missiles, bombs, warheads and explosives on highways all across America almost every day and they don't let people know about it. When I worked with Pershing missiles in the 80's we would transport warheads across Germany all the time. We alerted the polizei so they could provide escort services in addition to what we had but that was all. And all they knew was that we were transporting material, not what it was.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heliodorus: JesusIsNowBlind: [Fark user image 425x339]

What is this from?


Miracleman by Alan Moore.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....of course you would not want to tell anyone anything about transporting nukes. Someone would try to steal one.


That's how they get ya. Stop at Burger King for a Coke and some chicky nuggets, next thing you know nukes on eBay and you're ass is in a sling. D'oh!
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have to worry. At least until Musk, er, Lex Luthor, decides to steal them....
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: A convoy of the trucks is said to have passed Kirkham, Preston, Garstand, Lancaster, Kendal, Penrith and Carlisle on its way to Scotland.

Disarmament organisation Campaign of Nuclear Disarmament (CND) believes the trucks had nuclear weaponry on board, with their tracker suggesting that the UK's Trident missiles were on the move.

But CND spokesperson Philip Gilligan has said the convoys are "increasing frequency" and could be affecting those around the area.

Gilligan said: "These very dangerous convoys seem to be carrying nuclear warheads past our homes, schools and hospitals with ever increasing frequency.

Well this is all the proof I need to start a knicker twisting party.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without the core and firing mechanisms installed which should have been removed before transport the most dangerous part of the missile is the oxidizer and/or solid fuel used in the missile itself.
I would imagine more people have died in accidents from inhalation or being burned by propellants than radiation.
Of course the military would keep that under deep cover in the Pentagon next to Hillary's emails and such.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Watch it be a truck load of microwave ovens.


Custom kitchen deliveries....
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: Without the core and firing mechanisms installed which should have been removed before transport the most dangerous part of the missile is the oxidizer and/or solid fuel used in the missile itself.
I would imagine more people have died in accidents from inhalation or being burned by propellants than radiation.
Of course the military would keep that under deep cover in the Pentagon next to Hillary's emails and such.



I don't even think there was a removable pit weapon in active service when I was born.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: Was driving outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico with the missus.
Drove around a small back way to Angel Fire and came across a convoy of Air Force peeps, fully armed, and escorting a nondescript trailer.
They were taking a piss break.
They waved us on.
Yeah, stuff that goes boom inside.


Probably an exercise deployment.  If the trailer had anything even related to a nuke, it was a load trainer or TFP (Tactical Ferry Payload).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief, this is some next-level pearl clutching. Modern warheads ARE SAFE. They are designed with insensitive explosives. They would not simply go big bada-boom, they would just burn in place.

And there has never and most likely never will be an accident with them because at least in the UK they are very well-maintained, guarded, and made to follow the spirit of the "Always/Never" rule.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: FTA: "At the same time, those of us who are most likely to be affected by an accident involving one are given little, if any, information about when they will pass our homes or about the specific dangers involved."

Sure, let's just post it on Facebook. "On Tuesday, July 19, 2022 a convoy carrying three 100 kiloton warheads will be traveling north on the M6. They should be passing Preston around 10 AM. Everyone come on out and wave!"

You ever hear of operational security, you dolts? That's a surefire way to alert terrorists or, at a minimum, create a traffic jam from protesters.

There are missiles, bombs, warheads and explosives on highways all across America almost every day and they don't let people know about it. When I worked with Pershing missiles in the 80's we would transport warheads across Germany all the time. We alerted the polizei so they could provide escort services in addition to what we had but that was all. And all they knew was that we were transporting material, not what it was.


Mmm good times
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in the states we just use a truck that looks like every other truck.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Was driving outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico with the missus.
Drove around a small back way to Angel Fire and came across a convoy of Air Force peeps, fully armed, and escorting a nondescript trailer.
They were taking a piss break.
They waved us on.
Yeah, stuff that goes boom inside.


The Air Force moves conventional weapons under guard.

My dad was an Airforce Firefighter.  When I was in the Navy he came out to Hawaii for a "Tiger Cruise" back to San Diego.  We were eating lunch right next to the weapons elevators, and out rolls a big cart full of Mk82.   The weapons handlers rolled it right past our table, off to where ever they were taking them.  I didn't think anything of it.  My dad about lost his mind.  I told him if they were moving nucs, the entire place would have been cleared out and under guard by armed Marines, who were dead farkin' serious about their job.   But conventional weapons?  They might let you ride the cart up the elevator if you ask nice.

Air Force gotta Air Force, I guess.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark-ready headline in the sidebar: "Topless breastfeeding mum in boxer shorts tackles bald eagle to save pet goose"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
F&F 10 seems awfully boring
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Myrdinn: So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?

Doubt the existence of "down". Do any of you even remember when the last time you got a beej was?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In MN some public buildings have signs that say "No dangerous weapons allowed on premises" which always gives me a chuckle trying to figure out what safe weapons would be...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Just what does a "very dangerous" nuclear warhead look like.


It's one which does not have a red wire.
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"At the same time, those of us who are most likely to be affected by an accident involving one are given little, if any, information about when they will pass our homes"

Why won't they tell us where nuclear weapons are being transported and when?????
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Without the core and firing mechanisms installed which should have been removed before transport the most dangerous part of the missile is the oxidizer and/or solid fuel used in the missile itself.
I would imagine more people have died in accidents from inhalation or being burned by propellants than radiation.
Of course the military would keep that under deep cover in the Pentagon next to Hillary's emails and such.


The most dangerous thing is the threat of theft. Or in the case of the military, they simply lose track of it because of incompetence. "Hey is this a 4 or a 9?"
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've played this game before
Nintendo 64 Longplay [060] Blast Corps
Youtube hwKTtAGUGs4
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Myrdinn: So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?

Doubt the existence of "down". Do any of you even remember when the last time you got a beej was?


I sure do.  The priest seemed to have had a lot of experience.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Prof. Frink: Myrdinn: So... do we now doubt the existence of convoys, roads, or nukes?

Doubt the existence of "down". Do any of you even remember when the last time you got a beej was?

[i.pinimg.com image 253x285]
?


Taco-flavored keeeeses!
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: Heliodorus: JesusIsNowBlind: [Fark user image 425x339]

What is this from?

Miracleman by Alan Moore.


I will check it out. Thank you!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia has flat out said London will be their first target when they launch nukes, so is it any surprise the UK is moving nukes around and getting into a stage of preparedness?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Maud Dib: Was driving outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico with the missus.
Drove around a small back way to Angel Fire and came across a convoy of Air Force peeps, fully armed, and escorting a nondescript trailer.
They were taking a piss break.
They waved us on.
Yeah, stuff that goes boom inside.

The Air Force moves conventional weapons under guard.

My dad was an Airforce Firefighter.  When I was in the Navy he came out to Hawaii for a "Tiger Cruise" back to San Diego.  We were eating lunch right next to the weapons elevators, and out rolls a big cart full of Mk82.   The weapons handlers rolled it right past our table, off to where ever they were taking them.  I didn't think anything of it.  My dad about lost his mind.  I told him if they were moving nucs, the entire place would have been cleared out and under guard by armed Marines, who were dead farkin' serious about their job.   But conventional weapons?  They might let you ride the cart up the elevator if you ask nice.

Air Force gotta Air Force, I guess.



I can't ever remember seeing Mk82s being moved under guard on or off base.  With no fuses those things are 500lb doorstops.  I have seen some dipshiat roll one right off a forklift with the tines about 4' up.

Your dad was probably used to "hung ordinance".  A fused Mk82 (1.1) would require 5000' evac. and a multitude of other safety measures.  I've had more than one nap in the inner-fence parking lot in the middle of the night on the hood of a tug while the firefighters, right next to me, pace around nervously.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RedfordRenegade: Without the core and firing mechanisms installed which should have been removed before transport the most dangerous part of the missile is the oxidizer and/or solid fuel used in the missile itself.
I would imagine more people have died in accidents from inhalation or being burned by propellants than radiation.
Of course the military would keep that under deep cover in the Pentagon next to Hillary's emails and such.

The most dangerous thing is the threat of theft. Or in the case of the military, they simply lose track of it because of incompetence. "Hey is this a 4 or a 9?"


6 or 9 because they held the diagram the wrong way?
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The most dangerous thing is the threat of theft.


Some bald headed supervillain might hijack a couple missiles and send one towards the San Andreas fault and the other towards Hackensack.

Superman Hackensack, NJ Missile
Youtube uN-tonQMgHc
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who ever greens these fu*king tabloid articles needs nuked from orbit. This bullshiat is the main reason I don't give Drew any more of my money for TF.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: In MN some public buildings have signs that say "No dangerous weapons allowed on premises" which always gives me a chuckle trying to figure out what safe weapons would be...


(i) the requester has prominently posted a conspicuous sign at every entrance to the establishment containing the following language: "(INDICATE IDENTITY OF OPERATOR) BANS GUNS IN THESE PREMISES.";
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nuclear warheads are the active ingredient in this substance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.