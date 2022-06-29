 Skip to content
(UPI)   I got 99 problems and beaches with holes is one of them   (upi.com) divider line
    News, English-language films, Beach, Florida, Sand art and play, Allison Ward of Sanibel, Lee County, Florida, Marco Island Police Department, Coast  
posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 4:35 PM



67 Comments
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did the blind guy fall in the hole?  He couldn't see that well.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tick tok is a menace
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus F'n Christ on a rice cracker people are violently stupid.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, the "drown yourself in a hole on the beach" challenge?
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one has ever dug holes in beaches belt TikTok. Especially bored kids.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was some TikTok challenges saying, 'How deep can you dig?'" Smith said.

I'm pretty sure this has been a thing before we even had speech & fire.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe they just got stung by a jellyfish
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: Sooooo, the "drown yourself in a hole on the beach" challenge?


One could only hope. As a Floridian, I'll allow it if it helps get rid of these gott damned TickDickers.

/BAN TIKTOK ALREADY DAMMITSOVERYMUCH!!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Tik tok is a menace


It's the pits.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's strange to me that they specified a size. Hm.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it the same size as the ones in this movie?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it! Holes ruin the sedimentary value of the beach!
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Jesus F'n Christ on a rice cracker people are violently stupid.


I know right?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you only see holes on nude beaches
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Tick tok is a menace


Anytime someone tries to record me at work and says it's for Tiktok I have to restrain every cell in my body from reaching over the counter and bashing their empty skulls in.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dig enough of them and connect them all, No more Florida
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could severely injure or kill floridians. I'm sure there's a downside tho
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even bother going to a beach that doesn't have hos?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holes in sand are permanent you know.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dig up, stupid!
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Usually you only see holes on nude beaches


Haulover Beach?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents.  Have The Talk with your kids:

When an excavation is deeper than 4 feet, it must be equipped with a safe means of exit. This may include a ladder as an escape option. Ladders used must extend 3 feet above the excavation. When working in an excavation, egress must never require travel more than 25 feet laterally to get out of the work area. Greater distances increase the risk for potential cave-in hazards.

After a dig is completed, the area should be filled in as much as possible. If any portion of an excavation is open or not completely filled, protective barriers (e.g., lighted warning devices, rope barriers, wood barricades or guardrails) must be in place.

For more information, visit osha.gov.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: Sooooo, the "drown yourself in a hole on the beach" challenge?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly believe with every passing day falling oxygen levels in our atmosphere have caused and are continuing to cause brain damage. Just walking through Target today was enough to set off my 'HOLY FARK ARE THESE PEOPLE STUPID!' alarm. Slow-walking drooling cattle that act like they've never been to a store in their lives and are permanently confused were in abundance. I so want to leave the USA for ANY nation that values intelligence and logic over whatever knuckle-dragging religious fiefdom we're becoming.

/ Rock 'n' roll refugee status isn't a thing ... yet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: maybe they just got stung by a jellyfish


Is that why people are pissing themselves over this?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida regulations state that the only holes permitted at the beach are the 'arse' variety.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: HypnozombieX: Sooooo, the "drown yourself in a hole on the beach" challenge?

One could only hope. As a Floridian, I'll allow it if it helps get rid of these gott damned TickDickers.

/BAN TIKTOK ALREADY DAMMITSOVERYMUCH!!


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's what you sound like. Did you miss your nap today
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Jesus F'n Christ on a rice cracker people are violently stupid.


For digging a hole in sand?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/someone had to
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see pictures of these so-called "holes"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: AlgaeRancher: Tick tok is a menace

Anytime someone tries to record me at work and says it's for Tiktok I have to restrain every cell in my body from reaching over the counter and bashing their empty skulls in.


ITG like typing detected
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a hut in it so no one falls in.

Underground Beach Hut Build
Youtube yox9CKYh7EU
 
chitownmike
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

fat boy: Dig enough of them and connect them all, No more Florida


That just spreads Florida out, we don't need that
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Why even bother going to a beach that doesn't have hos?


Yu shouldn't need a hoe, he left his shovel
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean... yeah, if you dig a really deep hole on the beach, you should fill it in when you're done, or someone could get hurt. Sure. And if public works employees have to fill it in, that's a waste of resources. Okay.

The outrage level in this thread is really over the top, though.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Why did the blind guy fall in the hole?  He couldn't see that well.


Must've been a doctor because he should've attended to the sick & left the well alone.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida is full of sink holes.  Are they sure people dug the holes? Or is this a cover up because the beach is disappearing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Parents.  Have The Talk with your kids:

When an excavation is deeper than 4 feet, it must be equipped with a safe means of exit. This may include a ladder as an escape option. Ladders used must extend 3 feet above the excavation. When working in an excavation, egress must never require travel more than 25 feet laterally to get out of the work area. Greater distances increase the risk for potential cave-in hazards.

After a dig is completed, the area should be filled in as much as possible. If any portion of an excavation is open or not completely filled, protective barriers (e.g., lighted warning devices, rope barriers, wood barricades or guardrails) must be in place.

For more information, visit osha.gov.


Osha doesn't have anything to do with beach goers, or Florida, from what I've seen. Your concern has been noticed and laughed
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: It's strange to me that they specified a size. Hm.

[Fark user image image 540x810]

Is it the same size as the ones in this movie?


Holes - That's Too Damn Bad ( High Quality)
Youtube SJcYPk-1oXI

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The TikTok app is from China, right? Maybe they just gave up on digging that far.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Tiktok is a curse upon this country.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Put a hut in it so no one falls in.

[YouTube video: Underground Beach Hut Build]


DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL UNEDITED
Youtube MtZ-l-0HWcg
 
fngoofy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Put a hut in it so no one falls in.

[YouTube video: Underground Beach Hut Build]


DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL Part 9
Youtube A_ESR5zoGYQ
Better vid
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I honestly believe with every passing day falling oxygen levels in our atmosphere have caused and are continuing to cause brain damage. Just walking through Target today was enough to set off my 'HOLY FARK ARE THESE PEOPLE STUPID!' alarm. Slow-walking drooling cattle that act like they've never been to a store in their lives and are permanently confused were in abundance. I so want to leave the USA for ANY nation that values intelligence and logic over whatever knuckle-dragging religious fiefdom we're becoming.

/ Rock 'n' roll refugee status isn't a thing ... yet.


Don't let the door hit you in the ass
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Sooooo, the "drown yourself in a hole on the beach" challenge?


If that were the outcome it would be a self-correcting problem.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TikTok?  I blame Minecraft.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Parents.  Have The Talk with your kids:

When an excavation is deeper than 4 feet, it must be equipped with a safe means of exit. This may include a ladder as an escape option. Ladders used must extend 3 feet above the excavation. When working in an excavation, egress must never require travel more than 25 feet laterally to get out of the work area. Greater distances increase the risk for potential cave-in hazards.

After a dig is completed, the area should be filled in as much as possible. If any portion of an excavation is open or not completely filled, protective barriers (e.g., lighted warning devices, rope barriers, wood barricades or guardrails) must be in place.

For more information, visit osha.gov.


OSHA? We still have a federal OSHA? I thought they closed shop when people started asking about air born virus procedures back in 2020.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.greatbigcanvas.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Put a hut in it so no one falls in.

[YouTube video: Underground Beach Hut Build]


What a farking moron "oh, digging sand is hard, I should wear pants a dress shirt and tie
 
